from the careful-plotting dept.
The Washington Post reports Supreme Court rules race improperly dominated N.C. redistricting efforts
The Supreme Court ruled [May 22] that North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature relied on racial gerrymandering when drawing the state's congressional districts, a decision that could make it easier to challenge other state redistricting plans.
The decision continued a trend at the court, where justices have found that racial considerations improperly tainted redistricting decisions by GOP-led legislatures in Virginia, Alabama, and North Carolina. Some cases involved congressional districts, others legislative districts.
[...] [The justices] were unanimous in rejecting one of the districts and split 5 to 3 on the other.
AlterNet reports
Republican legislators used surgical precision to pack black voters into just two districts, the tentacular 1st and the snake-like 12th. The lower court found that these districts targeted voters on the basis of race in violation of the constitution, a move that effectively prevented black voters from electing their preferred candidates in neighboring seats. map
[...] This now-invalidated congressional map was one of, if not the very most, aggressive partisan gerrymanders in modern history. North Carolina is a relatively evenly divided swing state--Donald Trump won it by just 3 points last year--yet these lines offered Republicans 10 safe districts while creating three lopsidedly Democratic seats. Amazingly, all 10 Republican districts hit a perfect sweet spot with GOP support between 55 and 60 percent, a level that is high enough to be secure yet spreads around Republican voters just carefully enough to ensure the maximum number of GOP seats possible.
(Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Thursday May 25, @08:31AM (1 child)
The most blatant case of gerrymandering I know of happens to also be racially motivated: Illinois' 4th congressional district [wikipedia.org].
The argument in favor of having it gerrymandered like this is that there is a large population of folks with Hispanic origin, but they're not neatly packed into something that would resemble a normal congressional district.
To me, that seems reasonable. There are enough folks with Hispanic origin to warrant a congressional seat - should they be forced to live inside a specific area to have any influence? Naah. Should their voice be heard? Well, if there's enough voters that favor a certain point of view, then yes, that point of view should be heard.
Then again, I'm biased: where I'm from there are no districts. All votes count, nation-wide. It does not matter where you live, it only matters who you vote. So the idea that every politician with enough support, no matter where, gets a seat, fits the political system I'm most familiar with.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 25, @08:40AM
If you make districts by race: you are racist and this is illegal!
If you don't do that: your districts don't ensure that each race gets to "be heard" by being a majority in a district, so you are racist and this is illegal!
Grrr. We should just make districts equal-area, ignoring state borders and minimizing the sum of the perimeters.
Reply to This
Parent