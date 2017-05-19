from the why-so-choosy-about-rocks? dept.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/05/creationist-geologist-sues-us-park-service-after-it-rejects-request-collect-samples
The Interior Department is facing a lawsuit from a Christian geologist who claims he was not allowed to collect rocks from Grand Canyon National Park because of his creationist beliefs.
In the suit filed earlier this month, the Australian geologist, Andrew Snelling, says that religious discrimination was behind the National Park Service's (NRS's) decision to deny him a permit to gather samples from four locations in the park.
Snelling had hoped to gather the rocks to support the creationist belief that a global flood about 4,300 years ago was responsible for rock layers and fossil deposits around the world.
NPS's actions "demonstrate animus towards the religious viewpoints of Dr. Snelling," the complaint alleges, "and violate Dr. Snelling's free exercise rights by imposing inappropriate and unnecessary religious tests to his access to the park."
The lawsuit was filed May 9 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. NPS has yet to respond to the allegations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @03:41PM (1 child)
I don't see any necessary connection with creationism here. What is the problem with someone exploring this possibility?
(Score: 2) by https on Sunday May 28, @04:35PM
The problem is that it has been ruled out. Sedimentation and erosion rates are well-understood by, well, people who build safe bridges. Calling it a "possibility" reveals either willful ignorance or an agenda to fuel willful ignorance.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 28, @03:52PM
from TFA: "On Jan. 30, Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) stepped in on behalf of Snelling, requesting via a letter to NPS Congressional Liaison Elaine Hackett that the permit be issued.
"I am confident there is a misunderstanding regarding the denial or lack of response to Dr. Snelling's request for issuing the permit," Franks wrote. "Because I have the utmost confidence in the integrity of the National Park Service, I am sure there would be no discrimination based on different viewpoints.""
If the park service had a real reason to deny the man a research permit, they would have offered that reason to Rep. Franks. If the service were discriminating against the doctor on religious grounds, they would have caved under little or no pressure. I wonder if the park service would have denied a permit to a Muslim, or a Hindu, a Jew, or any other religion?
Personally, I don't give a damn how old the earth is. I'm only going to be using it for a few more years anyway. If I intended to stay here for several eons, I might be more concerned about the planet's age. It would be a bitch to get comfortable, then have the whole thing just cave in because it's so ancient!! Nahh, I'm just renting, until something better comes along.
(Score: 5, Informative) by bradley13 on Sunday May 28, @04:11PM
According to his Wikipedia page [wikipedia.org], his last scientific paper on Geology was in 1990. His publications since then (as listed in the complaint) are exclusively in creationist journals. Sorry, but that's just as relevant as publishing in any other "write only" journal.
As such, I expect that the park service does not consider him to be an active scientist, i.e., he would need an especially good proposal to justify collecting his samples. So - again looking at the complaint - he submitted three "peer reviews" of his planned study. But these are also from the fairy tale brigade: Dr. Timothy Clary (Instutute for Creation Research - ICR), Dr. John Whitmore of Cedarville University (studied at the ICR, now teaching at a fundamentalist Christian university), and Mr. Raymond Strom (also associated with the ICR). So no neutral or independent opinions at all - the reviewers are just his good buddies doing him a favor.
