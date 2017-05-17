from the clueless-people-praising-authoritarianism dept.
Common Dreams reports
Speaking to CNBC on Monday [May 22], [Commerce Secretary Wilbur] Ross, who accompanied Trump on the weekend trip to Riyadh, said he found it "fascinating" that he did not see "a single hint of a protester anywhere there during the whole time we were there. Not one guy with a bad placard".
[...] Bruce Riedel, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in the Center for Middle East Policy, told CNBC afterwards that Saudi Arabia is among the "most repressive" of free speech in the Middle East, adding: "Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy which forbids any political protest or any manifestation of dissent. It is also a police state that beheads opponents."
In Why Were the Saudi Streets So Quiet?, also via Common Dreams, Medea Benjamin adds:
Protest is illegal in the kingdom. It's also against the law to "distort the reputation of the kingdom" or "break allegiance with the ruler". A 2014 anti-terrorism law treats virtually all free expression as acts of terrorism, including "calling for atheist thought"; "contacting groups or individuals opposed to the Kingdom"; and "seeking to disrupt national unity" by calling for protests. People who dare dissent are publicly flogged, tortured in prison, and sometimes publicly beheaded.
Previous:
U.S. President to Visit Saudi Arabia; Arms Sales Expected
Related Stories
Ahead of the US president's visit to Saudi Arabia, a series of multi-billion-dollar arms deals have been outlined. The previous US administration suspended some supplies because of human rights concerns.
When President Trump arrives in Riyadh this week, he will lay out his vision for a new regional security architecture White House officials call an “Arab NATO,” to guide the fight against terrorism and push back against Iran. As a cornerstone of the plan, Trump will also announce one of the largest arms-sales deals in history.
Behind the scenes, the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia have been conducting extensive negotiations, led by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The discussions began shortly after the presidential election, when Mohammed, known in Washington as “MBS,” sent a delegation to meet with Kushner and other Trump officials at Trump Tower.
After years of disillusionment with the Obama administration, the Saudi leadership was eager to do business. “They were willing to make a bet on Trump and on America,” a senior White House official said.
[...] The most concrete part of the idea is a mammoth U.S. arms package for Saudi Arabia that Trump will also announce in Riyadh. Final details are still being worked out, but officials said the package will include between $98 billion and $128 billion in arms sales. Over 10 years, total sales could reach $350 billion.
The sales include huge upgrades for the Saudi army and navy to include Littoral Combat Ships, THAAD missile defense systems, armored personnel carriers, missiles, bombs and munitions, officials said. Some of the production and assembly could be located in Saudi Arabia, boosting MBS’s project to build a Saudi domestic defense industrial capability. But most of the items would be built by American defense contractors.
Additional coverage:
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 29, @05:38AM (4 children)
Yes, brutal dictatorship is fascinating. Torture and beheading not so much.
Let's just hope there's no ideological contagion.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday May 29, @05:42AM (2 children)
Putin and Duterte. Now he's a fan of the Saudis.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @05:49AM (1 child)
Obviously the people there like it, otherwise they would protest against it, right?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @05:51AM
Personally I've always found it hard to protest without my head. Got any tips?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @05:50AM
> Let's just hope there's no ideological contagion.
Contagion in which direction?
Trump loves dictators and strongmen, and he hates liberal democracies.
There is even something called dictator chic [politico.com] and Trump epitomizes it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday May 29, @05:41AM
You say that like it's a bad thing.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This