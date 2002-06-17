from the two-and-a-half-years-later dept.
NPR, formerly National Public Radio, reports
Timothy Loehmann, the police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, was fired by the Cleveland Police Department [May 30]. At a news conference, city authorities announced that the reason for his termination wasn't the deadly incident that brought him to national attention, but rather violations he committed in the course of his hiring process.
"Patrol officer Loehmann had been charged with rule violations concerning his application process to be considered a cadet with the Division of Police--specifically, answers he had provided on his personal history statement", Michael McGrath, the city's director of public safety, told reporters in prepared remarks.
The Cleveland Plain Dealer explains that Loehmann failed to disclose the full circumstances of how his time at a previous police department ended:
"Loehmann was allowed to resign from the Independence department after six months following a series of incidents where supervisors determined he was unfit to be a police officer.
"The disciplinary letter cites a letter in Loehmann's personnel file from Independence that says he was emotionally immature and had 'an inability to emotionally function'. The letter also cites an emotional breakdown Loehmann had on the gun range in Independence."
Cleveland authorities also announced that Frank Garmback, the officer driving the patrol car at the time Loehmann shot Tamir, would be suspended for 10 days for administrative rule violations of his own. He would also be required to take a tactical training course.
The penalties cap a review process conducted by Cleveland's Critical Incident Review Committee, or CIRC, in the wake of Tamir's death and the widespread protests it elicited. As the Plain Dealer reported last month, CIRC already "found no fault in the officers' actions leading up to, during and after the Nov. 22, 2014 shooting at Cudell Recreation Center on Cleveland's West Side".
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday June 02, @12:01PM (1 child)
I'm sure that those making the decisions wanted to maintain 2 ideas simultaneously:
A. That police who shoot unarmed black people are never criminally responsible.
B. That the cops who shot Tamir Rice needed to be punished, somehow.
They were trying to balance the views of the police union (A) and the majority black population of Cleveland (B). I'm sure they feel like they took the moderate course.
The simple fact is that there is no possible way the shooting was legal: Rice was not committing a crime, the officers did not give him time to respond lawfully to their orders (he had less than 2 seconds to react), the officers completely lied about what happened (until caught by a security camera), the officers did not make the slightest attempt to save Rice's life, and the cops followed this up by roughing up and handcuffing his sister for trying to help him or at least hold him in her arms as he was dying. The whole thing looks much more like a drive-by by uniformed cops than a proper police action.
The city fathers know all this, but don't want to piss off the cops and the white people who unconditionally support the cops no matter how stupid they are, especially when the cops go after black people (Ohio is one of the most racist states in the country). So instead, they're firing the officer for other reasons as an attempt to throw a bone to everybody who's upset about this and hoping that will shut people up. But it won't, or at least it shouldn't.
In Capitalist America, ads view you!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @12:23PM
What do you expect from a city with many fathers and no mother?... Only macho role models will do that.
Reply to This
Parent