The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years.
The new questions, part of an effort to tighten vetting of would-be visitors to the United States, was approved on May 23 by the Office of Management and Budget despite criticism from a range of education officials and academic groups during a public comment period.
Critics argued that the new questions would be overly burdensome, lead to long delays in processing and discourage international students and scientists from coming to the United States.
Under the new procedures, consular officials can request all prior passport numbers, five years' worth of social media handles, email addresses and phone numbers and 15 years of biographical information including addresses, employment and travel history.
Officials will request the additional information when they determine "that such information is required to confirm identity or conduct more rigorous national security vetting," a State Department official said on Wednesday.
The State Department said earlier the tighter vetting would apply to visa applicants "who have been determined to warrant additional scrutiny in connection with terrorism or other national security-related visa ineligibilities."
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Saturday June 03, @07:33PM (2 children)
Wouldn't it be a whole lot easier to just stop making the rest of the world hate us?
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday June 03, @07:47PM (1 child)
That would be sensible, possibly cooperative and a sign of weakness. No, you have to squeeze harder and harder for optimal effect. For optimal job market opportunity, you assign one guard for each visitor and get the visitor to pay. Then when nobody wants to come anymore, you start to force people to come (by invasion of the neighbors, of course) and assure they pay for the privilege.
The new motto: You will like us, whether you like it or not.
(Score: 2) by davester666 on Saturday June 03, @08:07PM
and you will give us all your money.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 03, @07:38PM (1 child)
What if people don't have any?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 03, @07:58PM
T E R R I O R I S T
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Saturday June 03, @07:45PM
The better question we should be asking is why the Hell we haven't been doing this sort of serious background checking since Sep 12, 2001? Really? Why have all of this computerized crap if we aren't going to actually use it for productive purposes?
Getting into this country is a courtesy, not a right. Why shouldn't we do due diligence on people, especially from areas with double digit support for suicide bombers and double digit support for using that tactic against the U.S.? Could somebody have the balls to actually make the counterargument in public?
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Saturday June 03, @07:57PM
Oh, yeah, I've been waiting for this one!
Bottom line: you better get awfully goddamn normal right the fuck now. No forget that, 15 years ago. Otherwise
(say it all together now!)
off to the slammer we go! Yaay, America, Yaay freedom!
When a car needs an anti virus update, it is time for someone to be terminated for endangering the human race.
(Score: 1) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday June 03, @07:59PM
Folks, I promised to enact extreme vetting for immigrants and refugees. We gonna vet so much you may even get tired of vetting and you'll say please, please Mr. President, it's too much vetting! We can't take it anymore! I'm kidding. I wasn't kidding. Word to the wise, follow me. Also, follow @IvankaTrump and buy her shoes. You'll look fabulous in them. Donate to her fund big time. Wear her clothes and anything L.L. Bean sells. They're terrific and you'll look fabulous. When you get vetted you'll look great. Catch my drift. Boycott SNL and everyone in it, they're pigs. Totally biased, unwatchable. Also Kathy Griffin. She's disgusting! You know what to do to her when we let you in. If you're from Syria you know. Or, if you're not. Just do it. And Mike Dubke, you're still fired! U.S.A.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 03, @08:01PM
So if social media vetting is now part of the process, does it help or hurt to be an anti-social non-Facebook user (aka a good
terroristsoymiscreant who doesn't leave breadcrumbs)?
