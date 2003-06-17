Stories
Trump Administration Approves Tougher Visa Vetting Including Social Media Checks

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday June 03, @07:08PM
Phoenix666 writes:

The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years.

The new questions, part of an effort to tighten vetting of would-be visitors to the United States, was approved on May 23 by the Office of Management and Budget despite criticism from a range of education officials and academic groups during a public comment period.

Critics argued that the new questions would be overly burdensome, lead to long delays in processing and discourage international students and scientists from coming to the United States.

Under the new procedures, consular officials can request all prior passport numbers, five years' worth of social media handles, email addresses and phone numbers and 15 years of biographical information including addresses, employment and travel history.

Officials will request the additional information when they determine "that such information is required to confirm identity or conduct more rigorous national security vetting," a State Department official said on Wednesday.

The State Department said earlier the tighter vetting would apply to visa applicants "who have been determined to warrant additional scrutiny in connection with terrorism or other national security-related visa ineligibilities."

  • (Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Saturday June 03, @07:33PM (2 children)

    by KilroySmith (2113) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 03, @07:33PM (#519949)

    Wouldn't it be a whole lot easier to just stop making the rest of the world hate us?

    • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday June 03, @07:47PM (1 child)

      by BsAtHome (889) on Saturday June 03, @07:47PM (#519954)

      That would be sensible, possibly cooperative and a sign of weakness. No, you have to squeeze harder and harder for optimal effect. For optimal job market opportunity, you assign one guard for each visitor and get the visitor to pay. Then when nobody wants to come anymore, you start to force people to come (by invasion of the neighbors, of course) and assure they pay for the privilege.

      The new motto: You will like us, whether you like it or not.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 03, @07:38PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 03, @07:38PM (#519951)

    What if people don't have any?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 03, @07:58PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 03, @07:58PM (#519957)

      T E R R I O R I S T

  • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Saturday June 03, @07:45PM

    by jmorris (4844) <{jmorris} {at} {beau.org}> on Saturday June 03, @07:45PM (#519953)

    The better question we should be asking is why the Hell we haven't been doing this sort of serious background checking since Sep 12, 2001? Really? Why have all of this computerized crap if we aren't going to actually use it for productive purposes?

    Getting into this country is a courtesy, not a right. Why shouldn't we do due diligence on people, especially from areas with double digit support for suicide bombers and double digit support for using that tactic against the U.S.? Could somebody have the balls to actually make the counterargument in public?

  • (Score: 2) by Justin Case on Saturday June 03, @07:57PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 03, @07:57PM (#519956)

    Oh, yeah, I've been waiting for this one!

    • What is the legal definition of "social media"? Would that be all 200+ web sites where I've created a password? Or just twitface and jihad.r.us [localhost]? Or maybe it is up to me to decide what is and is not "social media" in which case I conclude nothing falls within this scope.
    • Wait, what? You don't post your poo to the world? Sounds mighty suspicious partner. Or should I say Mohammed? Got something to hide? Anyway, if you're not an extrovert with lots of friends, nobody will notice if you go missing on your trip to a faraway land, so...
    • I had an account on LinkedIn within the past 5 years, but they got hacked and I can't get in any more. So... off to the slammer for me?
    • I don't remember my throwaway user name much less password for most of the crap sites that force me to "register" just to do one thing, once. So... off to the slammer for me?
    • Same for hundreds of throwaway email addresses.
    • Hell, I don't even know my current phone number. But here, it's in my phone. Which I know you're going to take anyhow. No thanks, I don't want it back.

    Bottom line: you better get awfully goddamn normal right the fuck now. No forget that, 15 years ago. Otherwise

    (say it all together now!)

    off to the slammer we go! Yaay, America, Yaay freedom!

  • (Score: 1) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday June 03, @07:59PM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) on Saturday June 03, @07:59PM (#519958)

    Folks, I promised to enact extreme vetting for immigrants and refugees. We gonna vet so much you may even get tired of vetting and you'll say please, please Mr. President, it's too much vetting! We can't take it anymore! I'm kidding. I wasn't kidding. Word to the wise, follow me. Also, follow @IvankaTrump and buy her shoes. You'll look fabulous in them. Donate to her fund big time. Wear her clothes and anything L.L. Bean sells. They're terrific and you'll look fabulous. When you get vetted you'll look great. Catch my drift. Boycott SNL and everyone in it, they're pigs. Totally biased, unwatchable. Also Kathy Griffin. She's disgusting! You know what to do to her when we let you in. If you're from Syria you know. Or, if you're not. Just do it. And Mike Dubke, you're still fired! U.S.A.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 03, @08:01PM

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Saturday June 03, @08:01PM (#519959) Journal

    So if social media vetting is now part of the process, does it help or hurt to be an anti-social non-Facebook user (aka a good terrorist soymiscreant who doesn't leave breadcrumbs)?

