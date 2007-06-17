17/06/07/2328226 story
from the other-people's-money dept.
The Republican-controlled house and senates of Kansas voted to increase taxes and to override the governor's veto of a bill to increase taxes.
The current governor pushed through tax cuts, intended to grow Kansas' economy, but during the tax cuts, Kansas' growth was lower than the country's overall growth.
The increase follows years in which the state was unable to balance its budget, and the funding for education was found to be unconstitutionally low.
In my view, state budgets are likely to take a hit from Trump's stealth tax increase: by reducing funding for programs and forcing the states to step in, the states will have to find extra money to fill the gaps.
