Gerrymandering has a long and unpopular history in the United States. It is the main reason that the country ranked 55th of 158 nations — last among Western democracies — in a 2017 index of voting fairness run by the Electoral Integrity Project
[...] Lawsuits fighting partisan gerrymandering are pending around the country, and a census planned for 2020 is expected to trigger nationwide redistricting. If the mathematicians succeed in laying out their case, it could influence how those maps are drawn.
[...] States such as Arizona and Iowa, which have independent or bipartisan commissions that oversee the creation of voting districts, fared much better. In a separate analysis, Daniel McGlone, a geographic-information-system data analyst at the technology firm Azavea in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ranked each state’s voting districts for compactness as a measure of gerrymandering, and found that Maryland had the most-gerrymandered districts. North Carolina came second. Nevada, Nebraska and Indiana were the least gerrymandered.
[...] In the summer of 2016, a bipartisan panel of retired judges met to see whether they could create a more representative set of voting districts for North Carolina. Their maps gave Mattingly a chance to test his index. The judges’ districts, he found, were less gerrymandered than in 75% of the computer-generated models — a sign of a well-drawn, representative map. By comparison, every one of the 24,000 computer-drawn districts was less gerrymandered than either the 2012 or 2016 voting districts drawn by state legislators
[...] Political scientist Nicholas Stephanopoulos at the University of Chicago, Illinois, takes a much simpler approach to measuring gerrymandering. He has developed what he calls an “efficiency gap”, which measures a state’s wasted votes: all those cast for a losing candidate in each district, and all those for the victor in excess of the proportion needed to win. If one party has lots of landslide victories and crushing losses compared with its rivals, this can be a sign of gerrymandering.
http://www.nature.com/news/the-mathematicians-who-want-to-save-democracy-1.22113
https://arxiv.org/abs/1410.8796
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @12:31AM (1 child)
The electoral integrity project uses methods that rank North Korea as a run-of-the mill democracy:
http://andrewgelman.com/2017/01/02/about-that-bogus-claim-that-north-carolina-is-no-longer-a-democracy/ [andrewgelman.com]
Perhaps from that you can tell what kind of governments the people running these studies really want?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @12:41AM
Forgot DPRK's scores
http://andrewgelman.com/2017/01/02/about-that-bogus-claim-that-north-carolina-is-no-longer-a-democracy/ [andrewgelman.com]
Really, who can take this stuff seriously?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Friday June 09, @12:34AM (1 child)
I understand the intent to keep the discussion just centered on gerrymandering, but it is in of itself a very political discussion that can be quite charged. Speaking about the math could be interesting, but the facts are the political parties that have the opportunity to game democracy, do so. Heck, Hillary went full speed ahead with an AI system that was designed (poorly) to take advantage of these things and help her campaign. It didn't. Likewise, I understand that Republicans are very, very technically savvy right now when it comes to demographic research and using it to their advantage.
I'm sure we could want to drag the Republicans through the mud on this (hence the note and request), but I can extremely easily believe that the Democrats are up to same stinky BS. Can we call gerrymandering anything but political corruption at work, with one side succeeding more at the moment?
Just found it an odd request considering the subject matter. It's fundamentally politically and exploitative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @01:03AM
That's my fault.
I found TFA interesting and am really interested if the community has insights about the subject but, at the same time, I am fatigued with the typical off-topic political comments that seep into many stories. My hope was that most discussions would be on potential solutions and the inevitable political discussions could, at least, be a little more focused.
TFA does mention specific instances of both Rs and Ds gerrymandering, but I left those out of the summary.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 09, @12:41AM
You create a map with computer-generated boxes of population (one tenth of a district size in each box), and ask 2nd-grade kids to color in the boxes by groups of ten. Ask 4th-graders to vote for their favorite map (or maps, as different elections could use different districts).
You can give them geographical features in mountain states, to help them group people likely to have similar interests.
Electoral education, and unbiased (but not dumb) districts both solved...
Repeat before every election, even between census.
(Score: 2) by Ken_g6 on Friday June 09, @12:47AM
It occurs to me that political boundaries (city and county borders) are more likely to represent practical boundaries of where people live. I assume it's not as easy to change such boundaries as it is to change voting districts? If so, it seems like a rule where no more than two voting districts can cross any political boundary, and each crossing has to be contiguous, would at least limit gerrymandering.
