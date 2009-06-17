from the merging-the-swamps dept.
We had three different political stories submitted. In the interest of trying to keep political discussions from spilling over into other stories, I have merged them all into this one story. If you are not interested in politics, you are free to ignore this story — another story will be along presently. --martyb
Tories Turned Over in UK General Election
FTFA:
Theresa May will visit Buckingham Palace at 12:30 BST to seek permission to form a new UK government, despite losing her Commons majority.
She is seeking to stay in office on the understanding that the Democratic Unionists of Northern Ireland will support her minority administration.
With one seat left to declare, the Tories are eight seats short of the 326 figure needed to command a majority.
BBC
The Guardian
Telegraph (beware awful ads, but it's a Tory broadsheet)
In other news:
* The UK stock market is up but the pound is down
* European leaders react with a mix of incredulity, conciliatory statements; Brexit plans in tatters
* Record number of female MPs returned; overall high turnout
Fired FBI Director James Comey Lays out the Case That President Trump Obstructed Justice
Former FBI director James B. Comey on Thursday essentially laid out an obstruction of justice case against President Trump and suggested senior leaders in the bureau might have actually contemplated the matter before Trump removed him as director.
Comey did not explicitly draw any legal conclusions. Whether justice was obstructed, he said, was a question for recently appointed special counsel Robert Mueller. But he said Trump’s request to terminate the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn left him “stunned,” and senior FBI officials considered it to be of “investigative interest.”
Of particular concern, Comey said, was that Trump asked other officials to leave him alone with his FBI director in the Oval Office before saying of Flynn: “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”
“Why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office?” Comey said. “That, to me as an investigator, is a very significant fact.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/james-b-comey-lays-out-the-case-that-president-trump-obstructed-justice/2017/06/08/e7f49a42-4c4d-11e7-bc1b-fddbd8359dee_story.html?utm_term=.e1e154c39312
President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Christopher A. Wray to be Director of FBI
June 7, 2017 at 7:05 PM ET by The White House
Today, President Donald J. Trump announced he will nominate Christopher Asher Wray as the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Wray graduated cum laude from Yale University in 1989, then continued on to receive his law degree from Yale Law School in 1992. He started his legal career as a clerk to Judge J. Michael Luttig of the United States Court of Appeals.
In 1997, Wray began his extensive public service career as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. In May 2001, Wray became the Associate Deputy Attorney General of the Department of Justice and within five months he was appointed the Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General. He was a vital member of the DOJ’s operations during and following the 9/11 attacks.
Wray was appointed to serve as the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the U.S. DOJ’s Criminal Division by President George W. Bush and was confirmed unanimously by the Senate. He led federal criminal law investigations in areas, including: securities fraud, healthcare fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and trade sanctions violations, bank secrecy and money laundering offenses, public corruption, and intellectual property piracy and cybercrime. While he was head of the Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005, Wray worked tirelessly to counteract the wave of corporate fraud scandals and to restore trust in the U.S. financial system. At the end of his term, Wray was given the Edmund J. Randolph Award, which is the DOJ’s most prestigious award for leadership and public service.
Since leaving the DOJ in 2005, Wray has worked as a litigation partner at King & Spalding. He chairs the King & Spalding Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group, which specializes in white-collar crimes and regulatory enforcement. He has represented Fortune 100 companies and ranked as a leading litigator by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, and Legal 500. Wray has performed successful oral arguments in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.
His wealth of experience in government enforcement and jurisprudence makes Christopher A. Wray an outstanding choice as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The new, temporary FBI Director Andrew G. McCabe says that employees loved Comey:
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe Thursday rejected assertions by the White House that FBI employees had lost faith in James Comey and that the bureau's probe into Russian election meddling was one of its most minor concerns. "I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard. I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity," McCabe told members of the Senate intelligence committee. He said Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, enjoyed "broad support within the FBI and still does to this day." He added, "The majority, the vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep, positive connection to Director Comey."
Furthermore, he will inform the Senate of any interference with the Russia investigation:
Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe vowed Thursday that he would tell the Senate Intelligence Committee if the White House tried to interfere with the bureau's probe of possible coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election — though he asserted that there had "been no effort to impede our investigation to date."
Meanwhile, President Trump has undermined the White House's messaging on Comey's firing, saying that he planned to fire "showboat" and "grandstander" James Comey regardless of any recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions or Deputy Attorney General Ron Rosenstein. The President also insists that he is not under FBI investigation.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @01:10PM (15 children)
Are you for example going to lump technical things into another thread too? Heck, all we need is one thread that lumps everything together, journals included...
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by kaszz on Friday June 09, @01:18PM (9 children)
It is a site about technology, not politics. So politics should only be involved as far as it touches are affects the use of technology. But if Washington would disappear into a sinkhole that would.. not matter. But if New York disappeared into a sinkhole that would matter and be news because all those switches and servers along with techs would be missing. ;)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 09, @01:28PM (2 children)
1. Soylentnews is people - read the logo
2. people are political monkeys - Aristotle used some other words (he didn't have the chance to share a bottle or two with Darwin); I believe our aristarchus was a close friend of 'Totle, maybe he can provide a better quote.
So, where your impression SN is about technology came from?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @01:34PM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday June 09, @02:22PM
I'll give you Uber's self driving car development programme though; that saga would make for some absolutely hilarious car crash TV (pun absolutely intended).
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday June 09, @01:31PM
I think political topics are - within limits - important on Soylent. Like it or not, politics is the backdrop against which we operate technology.
- Theresa May's election is relevant, because it affect Brexit, which will affect technology companies throughout Europe. Also, she's sufficiently deluded to think that human rights don't matter, and encryption should be the first technological casualty.
- US national politics are relevant, because the US is the source of an awful lot of the technology that we all use daily.
Finally, technical people have a different take on politics. I like reading what other techies think. For better or for worse, I value your/our opinions more than the opinions of most other groups.
Political stories go into their own nexus; they are easily identifiable. I've never tested it, but I assume the setting to hide stories on unwanted nexuses (nexii?) works, so people who dislike political stories can ignore them.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Friday June 09, @01:35PM (3 children)
So I live in the UK. Next time there is a US presidential election, you wanna lump that in with a story about some innards of how GCHQ works?
There's quite a few non-US folks here.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Webweasel on Friday June 09, @01:39PM (2 children)
/me waves the union flag in a half-hearted were all fucked manner.
Priyom.org Number stations, Russian Military radio. "You are a bad, bad man. Do you have any other virtues?"-Runaway1956
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @02:04PM
Nice, positive, can-do attitude you have there. A major portion of the UKIP vote went to Labour, firmly dispelling the hysterical "racist rightwing bigot" style slander that has plagued and retarded political discourse for far too long. Theresa May's tone-deaf domestic Manifesto was roundly rejected by the electorate -- and rightly so. The DUP... even Northern Irish republicans will be on side with them when it comes to maintaining an open border with Ireland. Democracy has a way...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Pax on Friday June 09, @02:09PM
/me waves a Saltire in a manner that suggest i just took a whole bottle of "fukitol"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday June 09, @02:31PM
If New York were to disappear into New Jersey, as I infer, the ping times might be a bit longer. The techs would all demand to work remotely.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Disagree) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday June 09, @01:32PM (1 child)
+1 Insightful to kaszz
Last I heard, the eds attempt to run no more than one Politics story a day. It just so happens three were relevant and timely news this morning, which is quite uncommon.
The politics nexus is not there because we want more political stories; it's there so people who don't can set their preferences to not have to see it even once a day.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 09, @01:46PM
Since it is possible for those who do not want politics to avoid them, what is the justification to lump 3 politics stories into one?
Punish soylenters who like politics or what?
You can defend your editor minions as much as you like, that doesn't make screw-ups right!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday June 09, @01:34PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday June 09, @01:44PM
- 3 political articles in a row: ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE... too much politics! This is a tech site!!!
- 3 political articles in one: ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE... too much politics in one article! Should be 3 separate articles!!!
- No political articles at all: ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE... don't you know that significant things are happening outside the tech world? There should be articles!!!
- Political articles not marked as BREAKING NEWS and released non-immediately: ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE... this should have been marked BREAKING NEWS and released IMMEDIATELY!!!
I say we stop writing and publishing articles at all and just let all the past work and effort and money paid be for nothing.
Or, should i say:
"Hookers and blow, hookers and blow: i just want hookers and blow!"
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday June 09, @02:35PM
Are you for example going to lump technical things into another thread too? Heck, all we need is one thread that lumps everything together, journals included...
It might make sense to lump the two Trump stories together but lumping US & UK politics just means the UK stuff probably won't be discussed.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Disagree) by realDonaldTrump on Friday June 09, @01:19PM (2 children)
Very disappointed in what happened. Very sad day! My heartfelt condolences to Paul Nuttall and the UKIP. #BritainTogether
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @01:37PM
Trump! Trump! Trump!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Friday June 09, @01:55PM
Besides, we've finally got an answer of sorts to the question that should have been asked and answered before the referendum (or at the very least *in* the referendum); what kind of Brexit do the Brexiteer's want? Theresa May offered a hard option, Jeremy Corbyn a soft option, and it split UKIP right down the middle, just as many in the Remain camp thought it would. So, given that democracy is *supposedly* about finding the best compromise for all viewpoints, we now we have to figure out how to rationalise something that probably isn't too far away from this:
~48% don't want to leave the EU in the first place.
~26% want to leave, but with a soft exit.
~26% want to leave, but with a hard exit.
Not only that, we've got to do so when the leader of the next government clearly backed the option that is going to mean the most people getting a result they are probably not going to be happy with - as was also pointed out during the two campaigns - and trying to hold together a fractious political party that is likely to turn on her as soon as she loses one too many votes in the Commons. How much more discord do you want?
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Friday June 09, @01:20PM (1 child)
The only rational decision this world can take to keep the political comments from spilling over in other SN stories would be:
1. Trump nominating Theresa May for FBI directorship - she has her own credentials, Theresa Submarine, she has them
2. Comey joining Corbyn (the Jeremy one, bot Dallas multi-pass) in an effort to reunite the two Ireland and avoid a passport being necessary when travelling the island. As a stretch goal, they may even pull the ropes and bring the whole Ireland closer to Wales.
3. Christopher Asher Wray should go into a proper investigation of Assange's rapes... for too long that bastard avoided Swedish prosecution, USA can't wait for that extradition so long, the USians pay taxes to retain that grand jury and America needs that money for MAGA.
Of course, there's still the Russian connection and the resignation of Jeff Sessions, but if we merge these too into the present story, we'll get nothing to post in the next days.
So... world, are you gonna behave rational or should we (again... for how many thousand time?) accept that reality doesn't quite fit in a single... ummm... story, no matter how much some editors think it should?
'cause... what's next? Are we gonna mix stories about 128 NAND memory with a Milky Way being an island in a vast void? Ar least we'd have a justification: the two stories occupy more storage space themselves than the comments they generated.
(grin)
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday June 09, @01:26PM
Moolti-Pass!
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday June 09, @01:24PM (5 children)
The information is largely circumstantial, but there is a non-zero chance that Comey is a suave, well-dressed weasel. He has been in the orbit of the Clinton Foundation for a long time, perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not. [ijr.com] Many people (including many of us who hold, or once held high-level clearances) thought it clear that Hillary should have been prosecuted for her handling of classified information - and Comey is the one who let her off the hook.
Now, suppose that Trump thinks Comey is, in fact, a Clinton weasel. But there are all these rumors around about Trump and Russia that Comey's FBI may be investigating. Firing him might look like obstructionism, so you have to choose the right moment. The rumors won't die, but there's nothing substantiating them either, and that is finally becoming obvious to anyone other than a devout Trump-hater. So he decides that the time has come, and fires Comey at what seems like a reasonably opportune moment.
At the Senate hearing, Comey's phrasing is veeerrrrry careful. Nothing provable,, no accusations, but lots of innuendo. Frankly, I think the guy is a smooth operator, who's doing his damnedest to sabotage Trump. Doesn't matter what you think of Trump, fact is, he was Comey's boss. From Trump's point of view, it's good riddance.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday June 09, @01:32PM (1 child)
> But there are all these rumors around about Trump and Russia that Comey's FBI may be investigating
I thought at least one senior political aide in the Trump campaign resigned for being in bed with Putin. It rather puts weight to the rumours.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @01:44PM
Looks like McCarthyism is back in a big way. Look, Russia is a big country that does big business. Some on the shady side, but for good or ill they're major players.
Is everybody who ever talked to a Russian now part of some vast global conspiracy? That would render about 99% of official Washington suspect. Or is it, "Oh no! The Russkies have taken over everything! Call John Birch!"
Good grief.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tonyPick on Friday June 09, @02:25PM (1 child)
Seriously? Despite Comey badly damaging the Clinton campaign with the letter about re-opening the email investigation, yet keeping quiet about the FBI's investigation into Trump and Russia that was running since July? And if he actually wanted to sabotage Trump just saying "Yes, I was directly ordered" would have given the committee an impeachable offence there and then?
So, he's a Clinton Weasel, despite undermining the Clinton campaign, actively protecting the Trump campaign, and not actually saying anything to the committee that would actually indicate the president broke the law even though it would be trivial to do so? That's crazy. You get how crazy that is, right?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 09, @02:28PM
I really doubt it. At most a game of he-said-she-said.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Redundant) by c0lo on Friday June 09, @02:26PM
You say it like Trump can't do it himself, even better than anyone else.
So little faith in your leader, shame on you!
(grin)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by GlennC on Friday June 09, @01:42PM
Keep up the good work!
The only gods that have ever been truly worshipped are wealth and power. Others are just cover.
Reply to This