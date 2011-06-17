from the owning-up dept.
I blew it.
You rightly hold SoylentNews to a high standard and I let you down when I merged three different political stories into a single story.
Rushing to get out the door to get to work, seeing the story queue running out, having seen the interest in the UK elections in our IRC channel, having heard much on the radio concerning former FBI Director Comey's testimony, seeing a story appear on a likely nomination for that vacated FBI post, and aware of the guideline on only one Politics story per day — I made a hurried decision to merge all three stories together.
The community rightly pointed out the shortcomings in that decision. Rest assured I won't make THAT decision again!
In retrospect, it would have been much better if I released two separate stories — one with the UK Election vote, and another with a merge of the FBI-related stories with, say, a 12-hour spacing between them.
It is a privilege to volunteer for this site, one that I do not take lightly. I let down the community — you deserve better. Trust that I have taken this lesson to heart and will strive to do better going forwards.
--martyb
[n1: There will be a UK election story coming in the next day or so, when more details are available. The majority of the coverage so far is speculation and reports of agreements have been retracted.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @09:07PM (2 children)
So here we have a shining example of (what some perceive to be) a mistake and a lesson learned. No fuss, no muss, just "Wow ... we'll do better next time."
If only our politicians - perhaps even those mentioned in the three combined stories - were so quick to recognize (possible) mistakes and were so open to take corrective action.
As punishment I suggest Marty B be sent to Washing D.C. and lecture all of those selfish, useless posers on how things can and should be done.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 11, @09:40PM (1 child)
As punishment I suggest Marty B be sent to Washing D.C. to serve in the senate as an actual senator. Lecturing to psychopaths will get you nowhere. I'm disappointed. I thought everybody knew that by now. Don't bother 'lecturing' these people. You have to vote them out. It's the only way.
This convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 11, @09:43PM
Oh, and Washing D.C. [sic]...
Oh, and Washing D.C. [sic]...
(Score: 1, Troll) by VLM on Sunday June 11, @09:07PM (1 child)
On the other hand, there were three stories but the comments will be indistinguishable "Trump Derangement Syndrome" victimposting combined with a bit of humor.
I mean, for any random comment in three stories couldn't it appear in the other two almost unchanged? Colo had something insightful on that topic in the original comments.
A large fraction of the readers don't understand UK election procedure or politics, Comey was pretty much a joke why is even being covered at all other than acute TDS, theres not much to say about the nominee that I know of, so all we gonna get is "my religion gives me good boy points for being holier than thou against those who are less progressive" and people making fun of them or just telling jokes.
Also I'll be the jerk who points out there isn't really any story to save the rest of you some time. In which case bundling a bunch of nothing together might rise to the level of being a story. Sorta.
The Comey thing is a weird psyop trying to convince people there are witches in Salem, errr I mean hackers in Russia, err I mean Russian hackers in our voting machines, ah its just to make bad appearing press. Someone at the DNC told the media this will be the strategy, probably the same idiot who advised Hillary, LOL, and I'm sure it'll backfire similar manner. With a side dish of maybe Trump asked if Flynn was off the hook because if he wasn't, a simple presidential pardon would fix that witch hunt rather permanently. There really isn't anything behind all the hot air at all.
The UK election thing seems to boil down to nothing? I'm not an expert and political types can talk up nothing into anything, but superficially in the long run its gonna be the same people doing the same thing as predicted, right? Its kind of like covering "groundhog day" in the USA.
The nominee for new FBI top cop is too new to say much of anything about the whole topic AFAIK. Has anything "interesting" been released over the weekend? AFAIK, "no". Meaning it really is currently a boring story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @09:42PM
"On the other hand, there were three stories but the comments will be indistinguishable"
Yes, thanks to partisan posters like yourself, who can't comprehend someone with a different opinion. Funny that one of the worst offenders with Hillary/Obama/Comey derangement syndrome pointing this out.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Sunday June 11, @09:12PM (3 children)
I submitted the thing about the UK elections - I was surprised no one else had as it has been quite a big thing in the UK. I was a bit cheesed off that it got lumped in with the FBI stuff, but figured it was just a bad judgement. No problem. Thanks for the apology.
(Score: 1, Troll) by VLM on Sunday June 11, @09:27PM (2 children)
Whats up with that? Over here in the colonies the coverage has been limited and weird so more data would be more interesting.
So ... she called elections because she figured her position was deteriorating over time so naturally you call early to get the least deterioration. AFAIK.
Then they lost simple majority but are still in power and unlike in the colonies you'll just make some alliance deal... right? Isn't that what usually happens?
Some folks seem to be blaming her for the bad results, but she was the one who called for the election to begin with because the position was deteriorating, so obviously she did the right thing at the right time the right way, people are just whining that they don't like reality, so she's the bad girl, but in reality its not her fault. Sort of a Trump Derrangement Syndrome but in the UK with someone else.
What we're hearing in the colonies is that mostly a lot of nothing is going to change, right or wrong? Whereas if her party had somehow lost even worse, then things could have been interesting, but no its gonna be establishment as planned all the way with some minor differences.
Coverage has been very ... muted. Much like once it became apparent the Comey wasn't going to result in the impeachment of Trump, he hit the memory hole and is almost already forgotten in the mass media. Sessions is the next victim of the witch hunt, apparently.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by n1 on Sunday June 11, @09:53PM
As i said in my editor's note... There will be a proper UK election story soon, there has been a lot of coverage in the online editorial form, but very little in the way of actual confirmed details of the results... What was confirmed, the 'confidence and supply deal' with the DUP was retracted. The DUP has demonstrated they currently have the leverage... They are a small fraction of the vote and a local party, relative to national government... But they have the power to make or break the Tory government... They may remember what happened to the LibDems, when they entered a deal with the Tories in 2010. They did what they were told for the most part, and lost a lot of their voter base in 2015. The DUP have very narrow interests as a political movement and nothing to lose, the PM and conservative party is in a very different situation. Even the right leaning media in the UK have published many op-eds saying May should stand down, credibility damaged... so much for strong and stable.
We know how many people voted for who, but due to a lack of majority it's increased an already politically strained situation. As with the election campaign itself, and public positions on brexit policy... The current government, lead by PM May has decided to just not talk about it and just sticking to 'we'll do the right thing for the country' type rhetoric without giving any specifics.
There will probably be some announcements on Monday, or not.
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Sunday June 11, @09:58PM
Been following it fairly closely.
May inherited the leadership from Cameron when he was disappointed with the Brexit Referendum result.
May and her party, the conservatives*, had a decent majority. *Think old school Republican's
At this point Corbyn, the leader of the Labour* party, was (quite literally) a laughing stock. *The only major opponent to the Conservatives and analogous to the Democrats.
May calls for an election.
Everyone knows the Conservatives are a shoe in.
"if you are not voting for Labour or the Conservatives, you are throwing your vote away"
Their biggest supporters go completely low energy and don't really feel it is worth putting effort into the campaign.
Labour campaigns like crazy.
No one really wants a woman in charge.
Racism and xenophobia is on the rise, becoming a major voting block and the Conservatives have a history as the most pro-immigration party in UK politics. Major anti-immigration groups endorse Corbyn because of his antisemitism and because anyone is better than the conservatives on immigration policy.
Basically. The Conservatives were so set against Brexit that leader of the country stepped down and refused to do his job when the country voted against him and his parties stance. That should of been a big warning sign that the people really were not big supporters Conservative policies.
Respect my Authoritah!!!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @09:15PM
That's a man's admission, not a boy's...
MartyB, you're all right, you are... it takes guts to do this. You did and you learned from it.
Please continue your contributions, they are valued!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @09:17PM
(Score: 3, Funny) by wisnoskij on Sunday June 11, @09:24PM
His Words: "Brexit is coming."
His Words: "Brexit is coming."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Sunday June 11, @09:26PM (1 child)
Amid all this hoopla, Puerto Rico is voting today (Sunday 6/11/17) on whether to seek full statehood.
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/06/11/532482957/puerto-rico-votes-on-statehood-though-congress-will-make-final-call [npr.org]
You would think, with all the press, they would be trying to get Statehood with Mexico. But no, the majority is still expected to vote to seek Statehood in the United States.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday June 11, @09:33PM
Hoping to federalize $120B of P.R. debt, well, hope all you want its free...
Also for practical political reasons the R controlled congress is not going to admit a left leaning new state.
I'm not seeing them admitted any time soon.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday June 11, @09:51PM (1 child)
... you'll be first up against the wall.
But seriously - I thought the merged stories were appropriate, and did not agree with all of your flamers.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @09:56PM
Well now we know MDC is a UEL. United Empire Loyalist. Relocate to Canada while your Queen has a few years of life still in her.
