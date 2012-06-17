Stories
Puerto Ricans Back Becoming 51st State

posted by n1 on Monday June 12, @09:49AM
BK writes:

According to Fox News:

Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory has overwhelmingly chosen statehood in a nonbinding referendum Sunday held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland.

Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, more than 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for independence, according to preliminary results. The participation rate was just 23 percent with roughly 2.26 million registered voters, leading opponents to question the validity of a vote that several parties had boycotted.

Also covered by AP.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @09:55AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @09:55AM (#524238)

    What in God's name does this have to do with technology? Puerto Ricans are people and tech nerds are people too?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:04AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:04AM (#524243)

      What in God's name does this have to do with technology?

      $120B worth of additional debt onto the federal balance sheet would affect the tech sector and every other sector.

      Puerto Ricans are people and tech nerds are people too?

      SoylentNews is people

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:08AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:08AM (#524245)

        $120B worth of additional debt onto the federal balance sheet would affect the tech sector and every other sector.

        You know what else effects the tech sector? Food. We all gotta eat. Are we going to start swapping recipes now, dipshit?

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 12, @10:07AM (1 child)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 12, @10:07AM (#524244) Journal
      What in god's name does your post have to do with non sequiturs? It's like we're on the internets.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:10AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:10AM (#524247)

        Are you stupid?

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 12, @10:04AM

    by kaszz (4211) on Monday June 12, @10:04AM (#524242) Journal

    Puerto Rico is likely to vote Democrat. Trump is not a democrat and will so likely block any annexing as that would skew election results.

    Interesting anyway how a small island with a great deal of autonomy manages to botch their own region such that they have to vote away their autonomy to make life workable.

