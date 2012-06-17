17/06/12/0349230 story
posted by n1 on Monday June 12, @09:49AM
from the join-the-club dept.
According to Fox News:
Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory has overwhelmingly chosen statehood in a nonbinding referendum Sunday held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland.
Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, more than 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for independence, according to preliminary results. The participation rate was just 23 percent with roughly 2.26 million registered voters, leading opponents to question the validity of a vote that several parties had boycotted.
Also covered by AP.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @09:55AM (4 children)
What in God's name does this have to do with technology? Puerto Ricans are people and tech nerds are people too?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:04AM (1 child)
$120B worth of additional debt onto the federal balance sheet would affect the tech sector and every other sector.
SoylentNews is people
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:08AM
You know what else effects the tech sector? Food. We all gotta eat. Are we going to start swapping recipes now, dipshit?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 12, @10:07AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 12, @10:10AM
Are you stupid?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 12, @10:04AM
Puerto Rico is likely to vote Democrat. Trump is not a democrat and will so likely block any annexing as that would skew election results.
Interesting anyway how a small island with a great deal of autonomy manages to botch their own region such that they have to vote away their autonomy to make life workable.
