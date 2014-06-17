17/06/14/2154213 story
posted by n1 on Wednesday June 14, @11:52PM
from the just-like-old-times dept.
The Republican-led Senate voted decisively to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2016 election by approving a wide-ranging sanctions package that targets key sectors of Russia's economy and individuals who carried out cyber attacks.
Senators on Wednesday passed the bipartisan sanctions legislation 97-2, underscoring broad support among Republicans and Democrats for rebuking Russia after U.S. intelligence agencies determined Moscow had deliberately interfered in the presidential campaign. Lawmakers who backed the measure also cited Russia's aggression in Syria and Ukraine.
Source: USNews.com
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @12:01AM (10 children)
As far as actual facts go, the people of the US voted Trump in and they are the ones who should be punished for it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @12:05AM (3 children)
Alright, you don't like Americans. You especially don't like Americans who disagree with you. We get that. Now - do you have ANYTHING to contribute to the discussion? No? Oh well - you do have the right to babble meaninglessly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @12:28AM (2 children)
Maybe we should punish people from Norway or Australia or some other random country? Apparently the mind of your average American is so weak that it can be swayed by... postings on the internet? ...infomercials? ...alternate facts? Come on! The people of the USA got exactly what the majority of them wanted. No use crying about it and no use trying to pin it on those evil Commies or evil Chinese or whoever the bogey man is this week.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday June 15, @01:04AM (1 child)
Unless you believe that nearly 1/3rd of all illegal aliens in the U.S voted for HRC, the MINORITY got what it wanted; Trump in office.
It's difficult to blame U.S citizens when the political process is broken, and abominations like the Electoral College exist. There are only 538 votes for President in the U.S. in the first place.
The American people voted for Hillary if you care to be factual about it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @01:24AM
Seems that did happen in Virginia. [nationalreview.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Thursday June 15, @12:13AM (5 children)
FWIW, I didn't vote Trump in. I voted HRC out. The choice sucked ass, I did the best I could.
Not regretting my vote at all, even though Trump is turning out to be worse than anyone ever thought he would be.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 15, @12:32AM
> Trump is turning out to be worse than anyone ever thought he would be
Not really.
What makes it worse is the majority of both houses.
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Thursday June 15, @12:41AM (3 children)
I gotta tell you, I kinda disagree. Trump is not nearly as bad as I expected.
No, no... I didn't vote for him. I don't even really hate him. Then again, I don't really hate anyone.
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday June 15, @01:15AM (2 children)
Sounds like you are so fucking high all the time you can't be bothered to hate anything (which is not entirely a detraction). Trump is worse than anyone could've imagined, including Trump.
What part about the complete fucking clusterfuck Trump is orchestrating right now *doesn't* bother you? I find that astounding, and unless your a raving deplorable like JM, there is nothing to celebrate right now. There are no winners, only losers. All of the "good" things Trump talked about, have never been realized and shown to be campaign lies. There is NOTHING good happening for the American Worker, at all. Even Trump supporters are up in arms, especially those that will have their health care taken away permanently. It was a 66 year old that attacked Congress today, and I predict it will be somebody older than Trump that attempts to assassinate him, precisely because he is allowing the Republicans to destroy Social Security and Medcaid. If you think I'm wrong, try attending a town hall meeting for any Republican right now. It's so bad, they don't even bother going at all. Democrats are trying to adopt Republican town halls for that reason.
Like Snotnose, I almost voted against HRC by voting for Trump. The ONLY reason why is because I expected him to be about this bad, and if the entire country burned, well, at least something could rise from the ashes. Then I listened to that irredeemable fucker and he showed him just how fucking unstable he really is. In the end, I voted for HRC even though I couldn't stand the corrupt cunt. That's how fucking bad Trump is; I voted for HRC.
Do you know the difference between Trump and Little Kimmie? Serious question. I don't.
There's bad, and there is fucking catastrophic. We're in the latter.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday June 15, @01:24AM
Well, we're learning the president can't fire the special prosecutor in charge of prosecuting him without congress hiring said special prosecutor to investigate him. And this time Trump can't fire the dude.
We're actually learning how stable this government is. We have an irrational, unstable, egocentric dumbfuck in charge of our nukes. I bought popcorn this week, how about you?
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Thursday June 15, @01:31AM
Oh, wow... I don't think we're gonna have a productive conversation on this subject. I really don't.
I will say, to ensure clarity, I am not a Trump voter. No, no... I'm on the crazy left side of the spectrum.
I will try to show you why we can't have a productive conversation. Ready? You just told me that you can't tell the difference between the dictator of North Korea and the president of the United States.
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 15, @12:03AM (2 children)
Do as I say, not as I do.
It would be interesting to learn how many elections around the world the US has NOT meddled in.
Bipartisan support, eh? That is also interesting. I thought the R's were denying everything. So, now everyone admits that Russia was involved in our elections, except for the Trump administration. Next questions are, just how far did their meddling go, and, how much did it influence the election?
IMO, the Russians probably influenced the elections less than James Comey did.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @12:14AM (1 child)
It all feels like one big setup. The executive branch has consolidated more and more power, will Trump be the Duterte and Erdogan of the US? Will the citizens let them get away with it? Or is it all really just a big giant shit show? Rhetorical questions, but feel free to discuss.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 15, @12:20AM
My opinion? Trump doesn't have the support to become dangerous. Nor does he have the smarts to be dangerous. At worst, he can muck up the machinery some, but he can't really damage it. I think Richard Nixon was a lot brighter than Trump, and he most definitely had more support than Trump. But, Tricky Dick couldn't get away with screwing up the machinery. Trump won't either.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday June 15, @12:11AM (4 children)
You're gonna try and tell me we don't try to meddle in other country's elections? Quite frankly, I hope to hell we do. The Russians hacked the DNC servers? Really? They had to get in line, from what I've heard it wasn't that hard to do. I'm guessing there were a few dozen hacker/hacker groups around the world, including in the US, who did so.
HRC's email? Wouldn't take long to figure out she wasn't using a State Department addy, and even less time to figure out she had a second rate IT dude running a server in her bathroom. FBI doesn't have her deleted emails? Ask the Chinese for them. Or the Russkies. Or Anonymous. Or that pimply faced kid down the block that fixes your computer when you do something stupid.
Fact of life. Everyone hacks our electoral system. We hack everyone else's electoral system. Current state of cyber security sucks, not because it isn't possible, but because it's hard and few people care.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday June 15, @12:25AM
To reply to my own comment, was on the phone with a friend. He pointed out that if the payoff for being bad is high, and the chance of getting caught is low, and if caught the penalties don't matter, then bad behaviour will happen.
I should make that a sig somewhere, except I don't use sigs anymore.
/ See: HRC's email server while sec of state
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @01:08AM
Those emails should have been available to the public anyway. Also, it was the choice of the American people how to respond to the contents of those emails; it wasn't Russia's fault just because they chose to respond in a particular way.
But at the same time, our security is terrible, and that's concerning in and of itself.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday June 15, @01:24AM (1 child)
So the fuck what? It doesn't matter if theft is happening everywhere, you still seek justice!
We have an illegitimate President that won't release his tax returns, or do jack diddly shit to eliminate his MASSIVE MASSIVE conflicts of interest. He is not a lawful person, uses lawyers as weapons, and wipes his ass with the law. See for foreign emoluments law.
You CANT prove that we are NOT being run by Russia, and the position isn't tin-foil-hattery when you have somebody extremely high up in the intelligence community letting us know about it. That and Reality Winner (my new hero) flat fucking proved there was meddling in our election to Trump's favor.
I understand you voted for the dumb fucker, and I can't be mad since it was a vote against HRC, but you don't need to overreach and try to justify his existence, or normalize and hand waive the Russian interference away. It matters, we need sanctions against Russia, and we need to KNOW that our President isn't fundamentally compromised.
Even many high level Republicans feel the same way, but won't speak about it because they are more interested in supporting party politics than they are in supporting their country. Maybe once the Republicans pass enough shitty fucking abhorrent laws to remove all accountability from the Elites they will turn on Trump and dump his gone-full-retard fat ass.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Thursday June 15, @01:32AM
Lolz.
Come on little guy, I am sure there is still a toy somewhere in your cot you have not thrown out because mummy told you its time to move up the big big boy bottle for your feed..
As far as I can see (from, thank god, not america) HE IS SIMPLY CARRYING ON THE PROUD TRADITION OF THE US PRESIDENCY.
Doesnt actually look that different from the last guy, or the last ten, from outside you know..
Well, I will admit, there is one difference - we are actually getting more porting on what Trump does, and he is much more open about it.
So, I guess thats an improvement right? Seems almost like transparency..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, @01:18AM
This legislation won't go anywhere. If the House passes it it will get vetoed, and Congress won't have the spine to override a veto.
