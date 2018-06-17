Stories
Politics

Erdogan Decries 'Unacceptable' US Arrest Warrants for Staff in Washington Brawl

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 18, @02:52PM
from the Turkish-coffee dept.

n1 writes:

Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has furiously condemned the US decision to issue arrest warrants to 12 members of his security detail because of their involvement in a bloody brawl with peaceful protesters in Washington DC last month.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between two Nato allies, Erdoğan said on Thursday that his government would "fight politically and judicially" against the warrants that had been issued earlier in the day.

[...] The ministry said in a statement that the ambassador was told the decision to issue arrest warrants was "wrong, biased and lacks legal basis".

"That the brawl in front of the Turkish Ambassador's Residence was caused by the failure of local security authorities to take necessary measures; that this incident would not have occurred if the US authorities had taken the usual measures they take in similar high level visits and therefore that Turkish citizens cannot be held responsible for the incident that took place," the statement said.

Erdoğan echoed these statements in televised remarks on Thursday night. "Why would I take my guards to the United States if not to protect myself?" he said.

[...] US senator John McCain called for Turkey's ambassador to the US to be removed from the country because of the fight and to charge those involved with the incident.

"After all, they violated American laws in the United States of America, so you cannot have that happen in the United States of America," McCain told MSNBC last month. "People have the right in our country to peacefully demonstrate and they were peacefully demonstrating."

The House committee on foreign affairs echoed the senators' call in a letter to secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. "Alarmingly, this behavior is indicative of the broad crackdowns on political activists, journalists and religious freedom in Turkey that have greatly harmed Turkish democracy in recent years," the letter said.

Source: The Guardian

In 2011 an incident happened at the UN, Ban-Ki Moon apologized to Turkey for a "misunderstanding" which left UN security officers injured.

Original Submission


  by Runaway1956 (2926) on Sunday June 18, @03:11PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 18, @03:11PM (#527480) Journal

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2e2yHjc_mc [youtube.com]

    --
    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

      Was gonna make a simple post: "fuck that guy" but I'll just piggy back on yours!

        Fuck yeah! Covfefe that guy!

          With a kinfefe!

    He has support from both USA and Russia, no matter his toxicity. No wonder he raises his voice. As long as he doesn't touch petrodollars or pulls some other stunt he is safe.

      Not to mention the UE to which threatens with stop being the "immigrants' gatekeeper."

    It was my pleasure to welcome President Erdogan for his first visit to the White House in years. The American and Turkish peoples have been friends and allies for many, many decades. Turkey was a pillar in the Cold War against communism. It was a bastion against Soviet expansion. And Turkish courage in war is legendary. That is so true. So, so true. Turkish soldiers fought bravely alongside of American soldiers in the Korean War, and we haven’t forgotten what they did. In some ways, when we looked at their great bravery in the fight of Korea -- and in Korea, it was just something that our soldiers and our great generals still remember. Supreme Commander General Douglas MacArthur singled out and praised the exemplary valor of the Turkish soldier -- some of the great soldiers of the world, he said. Today we face a new enemy in the fight against terrorism, and again we seek to face this threat together. The Turkish people have faced horrible terrorist attacks in recent years and even recently. We offer our compassion to the victims, and we offer our support to the Turkish nation. We support Turkey in the first fight against terror and terror groups like ISIS and the PKK, that's the Kurdistan Workers' Party, and ensure they have no safe quarter, the terror groups. We also appreciate Turkey’s leadership in seeking an end to the horrific killing in Syria. The Syrian civil war shocks the conscience of the whole world. And all you have to do is look in the front page of the papers today and you'll see exactly what we're talking about. We also support any effort that can be used to reduce the violence in Syria and create the conditions for a peaceful resolution. President Erdogan and I are also discussing the need to reinvigorate our trade and commercial ties. These are areas where we can build our relationship that will benefit both of our countries. Military equipment was ordered by Turkey and the President, and we've made sure that it gets there quickly. I look forward to working together with President Erdogan on achieving peace and security in the Middle East, on confronting the shared threats, and on working toward a future of dignity and safety for all of our people. I thank him for visiting our country and joining us at the White House. It was a great honor to have him with us. Our fight is against ISIS. And against the PKK. And sometimes the fight comes to the Turkish embassy here in Washington. Where, let me tell you, people were carrying PKK flags. Which in Turkey is illegal. Because the PKK is banned. People were carrying those disgusting flags outside the embassy, while President Erdogan was there. While he was outside. They tried to ruin his visit, his beautiful visit to the White House. But they failed, because they are LOSERS. They lost the fight. I like fighters who don't lose. And President Erdogan always wins. So we’re going to have a lot of great success over the next coming years, and we want to get as many to help fight terrorism as possible. And that’s one of the beautiful things that’s happening with Turkey. The relationship that we have together will be unbeatable. #WINNING [twitter.com] #MakeAmericaGreatAgain [twitter.com]

      More like #MakeAmericaTurkeyAgain #NotYoMamasThanksgiving

      There's no way this was written by Cheeto Jesus. There are complete sentences. There are ideas and thoughts linked together seamlessly. None of that can be hidden by the false historical references and the wall of text.

No way Dickhead Jerkboy Tinea wrote this. You're showing yourself to be an impostor. For shame!

      No way Dickhead Jerkboy Tinea wrote this. You're showing yourself to be an impostor. For shame!

      --
      No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
