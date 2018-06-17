from the telling-half-the-story dept.
Diane Ravitch, a top public education advocate, reports via AlterNet:
This month, the Public Broadcasting System is broadcasting a "documentary" that tells a one-sided story, the story that [Trump's Secretary of Education] Betsy DeVos herself would tell, based on the work of free-market advocate Andrew Coulson. Author of "Market Education", Coulson narrates "School, Inc.", a three-hour program, which airs this month nationwide in three weekly broadcasts on PBS.
Uninformed viewers who see this slickly produced program will learn about the glories of unregulated schooling, for-profit schools, teachers selling their lessons to students on the Internet. They will learn about the "success" of the free market in schooling in Chile, Sweden, and New Orleans. They will hear about the miraculous charter schools across America, and how public school officials selfishly refuse to encourage the transfer of public funds to private institutions. They will see a glowing portrait of South Korea, where students compete to get the highest possible scores on a college entry test that will define the rest of their lives and where families gladly pay for after-school tutoring programs and online lessons to boost test scores. They will hear that the free market is more innovative than public schools.
What they will not see or hear is the other side of the story. They will not hear scholars discuss the high levels of social segregation in Chile, nor will they learn that the students protesting the free-market schools in the streets are not all "Communists", as Coulson suggests. They will not hear from scholars who blame Sweden's choice system for the collapse of its international test scores. They will not see any reference to Finland, which far outperforms any other European nation on international tests yet has neither vouchers nor charter schools. They may not notice the absence of any students in wheelchairs or any other evidence of students with disabilities in the highly regarded KIPP charter schools. They will not learn that the acclaimed American Indian Model Charter Schools in Oakland does not enroll any American Indians, but has a student body that is 60 percent Asian American in a city where that group is 12.8 percent of the student population. Nor will they see any evidence of greater innovation in voucher schools or charter schools than in properly funded public schools.
[...]This program is paid propaganda. It does not search for the truth. It does not present opposing points of view. It is an advertisement for the demolition of public education and for an unregulated free market in education. PBS might have aired a program that debates these issues, but "School Inc." does not.
It is puzzling that PBS would accept millions of dollars for this lavish and one-sided production from a group of foundations with a singular devotion to the privatization of public services. The decision to air this series is even stranger when you stop to consider that these kinds of anti-government political foundations are likely to advocate for the elimination of public funding for PBS. After all, in a free market of television, where there are so many choices available, why should the federal government pay for a television channel?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @11:20PM
The title, as submitted [soylentnews.org], was
PBS Runs a Three-Hour Series Glorifying the Anti-Public School DeVos Education Agenda
The article was meant by the author to be a rebuttal of all the positive spin already present in Lamestream Media for privatizing public education.
The S/N editor removed the edge from the headline, echoing, yet again, the abundant DeVos-friendly tack in much of corporate media.
Betsy DeVos is an old-school Reactionary Segregationist.
US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos booed by students at Florida college [wsws.org]
Bethune-Cookman Had a Reason to Invite Betsy DeVos to Give That Calamitous Commencement Speech [theintercept.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by n1 on Sunday June 18, @11:42PM
Yes I changed it, but I didn't change or remove any of the content for your submission.
I felt the headline itself was needlessly provocative and likely to incite knee-jerk reactions, without actually considering the content of the summary and article.
I have no dog in this fight, my goal was to frame the story in a way which enables constructive discussion after people read the summary. It may be futile, but that was my intention.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @11:50PM
Off with his head!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday June 19, @12:13AM
Oh you Original Owner. We don't want tards in our public schools. We are about Survival of the fittest.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday June 19, @12:23AM
I thought the headline (as modified) must be some kind of joke. Everyone knows there are no positives to DeVos's agenda. Highlighting what does not even exist has to be glorifying, as in straight up propaganda.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Monday June 19, @12:50AM
No-one does propaganda quite like the US Government.
When I was a teenager I remember being quite worried about the Soviet Navy, after watching a TV Documentary about how much stronger than the US Navy they were, and how they were beginning to move to a war footing.
Several years later it came out that the US Navy had lost badly in a funding round against the Airforce, and had created the documentary to scare up some money.p.
The Soviet Navy was more or less confined to port because of a lack of trained sailors at the time, and didn't have the money to train any new ones anyway. Less than 10 years later the US was giving the Soviets money to help dispose of the broken down nuclear reactors from the broken down Soviet Navy.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @01:16AM
Uh, yea...
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @11:59PM
Well, we know one thing for sure. Continuing on with the Liberal indoctrination fest that is TODAY'S education system certainly isn't working. Throwing a neverending pile of money at the problem doesn't increase test scores or high school graduation rates either. I'm willing to give Devos a try. Seeing the percentage of educators/school administrators that donate to the Democrat party, I can't help but wonder if there's an ulterior motive to you and your type going nuts about her policies before they even are implemented.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday June 18, @11:22PM
Pray Betsy does not alter your funding further! And besides, she probably threw in a nice Amway dealership for everyone who used to work for PBS and in education. And you know who her brother is?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @11:25PM
Everyone here is a billionaire self-taught coder, right? Fuck education. Anyone who needs an education is too stupid to be a coder anyway and deserves to be killed by AI. We have too many shit for brains morons in this world. Let them all die.
Fuck education.
Fuck the poor.
Fuck you.
Got mine.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by frojack on Sunday June 18, @11:29PM
Normally we do nothing but bash American Education system and its reliance on Lowest Common Denominator Public Schools.
We cry and lament for alternative solutions. Liberals were first in line demanding change.
Then Trump campaigns to Abolish the Dept of Education which would allow States to innovate.
Liberals suddenly rally around the crap schools that they refuse to send their own children to.
So the Republicans come up with a total revamp of public education.
Nope, can't have that either. Gotta maintain those warehouse schools exactly as they are for the kids from the wrong side of the tracks.
Nothing can be allowed to change other than by slow but incessant dumbing down of requirements and a constant barge of political correctness teaching.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @12:18AM
Just send all the children to Trump University.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Monday June 19, @12:19AM
The problem is that people like DeVos are not interested in replacing public schools with schools that would:
1. Provide a real educations (they want to replace science with religion).
2. Provide real education for all (those charter schools will find a way to discriminate).
Charter schools do not provide a universal answer:
http://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/06/08/charter-schools-accused-of-misuse-of-public-funds-in-livermore-audit/ [eastbaytimes.com]
The schools could not pay their bills (they were already bailed out once a year ago) and now stand accused of misusing $67M of public money.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @12:26AM
The charter schools get to cherry-pick their students and those places look more and more like the all-White schools of 1953.
...and, after cherry-picking, less than 20 percent of kids do better, about half do the same, and about a third do worse than in public schools.
Oh, and they get to expel kids on a whim.
Even with the extreme filtering. they still suck at educating.
...because it isn't about educating kids; it's about breaking unions and extracting wealth.
If they wanted to actually do better for the kids, they'd be replicating what is already known to work (better teacher:student ratios for starters).
Additionally, DeVos is a White Supremacist with a fringe Dutch Protestant background who wants to inject her twisted brand of Christianity into schools.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Informative) by VLM on Sunday June 18, @11:42PM
LOL. The cause is politically incorrect so they can't intelligently discuss it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Sweden#Immigration [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_to_Sweden#Education [wikipedia.org]
Ethnic Swedes have "collapsed" in their primary school qualification tests from 92 percent to 91 percent.
The population of youth has replaced ethnic Swedes with immigrant children some races of which barely achieve 50 percent passing rates.
So as the population replaces itself via anti-white racism, the test scores "collapse".
(Score: 1, Troll) by aristarchus on Monday June 19, @12:13AM
VLM has gone Quisling!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @12:48AM
Sorry to break your reality. But this is what is going on in many European countries right now.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Troll) by aristarchus on Monday June 19, @01:08AM
What? They are being taken over by puppet Nazi-supporting coups? Why haven't I heard of this? LePen lost! The UKlowIQ party lost! Shirley you are mistaken.
Of course, Quisling was Norwegian, like Anders. Maybe that is the problem you are having?
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @12:45AM
I don't know what to call it but anti-white racism doesn't fit. I look at it as white guilt manipulated by extremist liberal propaganda. "Look at those starving children in the armpits of the world while you stuff your faces with haute cuisine! Why not share by letting them come flooding in so they can eat!" Otherwise I see no logical explanation for Europe's cultural and social suicide. It makes no sense. It was a solution looking for a problem that wound up becoming one.
This isn't racism, this is simple logic. Even in America, the Hispanics share religion and similar values. But the foreign Muslim and the European are so far separated that it boggles the mind. Sure, Muslims can reform. But that happens after a generation or two COMBINED with cultural isolation. Once you have hundreds of thousands or millions lumping together they DO NOT CHANGE. They don't adapt because there is no need to adapt when the host nation has adapted to the foreigners. How does it benefit the foreigner if their host nation is no different than their homeland? What did they gain? Freedom? Freedom to do what exactly? Maintain the status quo of their homelands?
But for the life of me I cant figure out why. Why let in so many so quickly? What problem did Europe have that mass immigration was going to solve? What did they possibly think was going to happen when you allow millions of uneducated, alien peoples flood in and take over entire towns and cities? What is Europe's end game here? Seriously. I have yet to hear a good explanation.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @12:47AM
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2016-03-24/how-russia-is-weaponizing-migration-to-destabilize-europe [bloomberg.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @01:05AM
You've been consuming crap media.
The vast majority of people are not radical.
That's the reason the word "radical" stands out.
...and if USA's population was to magically be converted to 100 percent recent immigrants, the crime rate would plummet.
immigrants are actually less likely to commit crimes than the native-born population [google.com]
cities with historically high immigration levels are especially likely to enjoy reduced crime rates as a result of their immigrant populations [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Sunday June 18, @11:57PM
The PBS News Hour often invites 2 or 3 experts on opposing sides of some issue on to the show to do a debate. And sometimes the debates are a farce because the issue is artificial or settled, and one side is clearly wrong. The "expert" they end up having to turn to for the weak side has nothing convincing to say, no good arguments to support their position. All they can do is try to fake it with propaganda, pull out all the stock moves that have become tiresomely familiar, such as the "doubt is our product" technique of claiming no one really knows for sure and the science isn't settled. Sometimes the other side can tangle them in their own contradictions and hypocrisies
One of these debates some years ago was over copyright, and the 2 positions were even stronger copyright protection vs. the protection we have now is about the right amount, it just needs a little tweaking. There was no one to represent the idea that we need to reduce copyright. Pathetic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @01:37AM
Surely you're not criticizing "The Liberal Media". Heh.
Yeah, I weaned myself off of TeeVee "news" in the early years of the century.
By the time of the NTSC-ATSC switchover, I was down to PBS, watching maybe 3 NewsHour segments per week--and most of those got shut off before they were finished.
Sad.
Wouldn't it be great if the corporate "underwriters" of "Public" Broadcasting would allow folks to appear of the likes of Ralph Nader (consumer rights), Sidney Wolfe MD (medicines), Noam Chomsky (peace), Amory Lovins (energy), Chris Hedges (militarism & democracy), etc?
Ralph has a longer list. [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [counterpunch.org]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday June 19, @12:08AM
I actually don't have a problem with PBS running something like this. Admittedly, I haven't seen it, but I assume it's something along the lines of previous documentaries talking about problems in public schools and alternatives that sometimes do better -- I'm thinking of documentaries like Waiting for "Superman" [wikipedia.org] or The Lottery [wikipedia.org], both of which came out in 2010. (The former got a lot of positive reviews from prominent critics.)
But then PBS should go to the next step, and run a documentary on why charter schools don't always work and other possibilities for reforming public schools. And then they should invite Betsy DeVos and Diane Ravitch, as well as other experts -- to duke it out a la Bill Buckley vs. Gore Vidal. Have every segment from each documentary follow up with a response by the other side and some legitimate debate.
As someone who taught both in public and private schools (though not a charter school), my sense of this debate is that there are problems to all approaches. Public schools often have a lot of entrenched bureaucracy that can get in the way of education, and they often haven't managed to respond well to inner-city crisis schools. Charter schools often let business decisions similarly get in the way of education, and important things get cut there to satisfy a bottom line. Pro-charter school pieces usually showcase some of the best success stories -- and there are lots of them -- while ignoring the disasters. (There are plenty of public school success stories too where they've turned things around in tough situations.) Overall, it seems average performance at each (looked at all public vs. all charter) is similar. But there are also significant problems of selection bias in trying to make comparisons: in many cases, students are lotteried into inner-city charter schools, and the parents and kids who get there made a deliberate choice to look for better education, whereas public schools have to take EVERYONE, regardless of whether the families give a damn about education or not. But that doesn't completely take away from many successful stories at charter schools either.
On the other hand, there are significant other issues here -- special interests among businesses that would like to undertake more school contracts with more flexible terms than public schools often can offer. And then there are those who express interest in "private schools" merely for a religious agenda: they just want to get that darn evolution out of the curriculum and offer more religion classes!
But overall I think these issues deserve a public debate. And PBS is perhaps a better forum than most. But it should be a debate, not just airing a one-sided documentary without context.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @12:31AM
Yet more cherry-picked data. [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday June 19, @12:16AM
Federal funding is only a tiny sliver at this point - these stations are mostly supported by viewer donations already. But more to the point, why should *anyone* pay for a local television channel? In these days of eternal september, why bother with OTA broadcast at all? Show creation is funded in other ways, and there's no longer a need for middlemen to rebroadcast them locally when the audience has the internet.
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday June 19, @12:25AM
It's an opinion piece.
I would've hoped for an article that points out the upcoming show, perhaps provides a little bit of background information, then let us discuss amongst ourselves. To me, this article is simply telling me what I should think.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @12:49AM
Diane Ravitch is an experienced educator and was an appointee of G.H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
She also briefly advised the Dubya campaign.
She was the architect of the No Child Left Behind program.
She became its strongest critic when she saw that it didn't work.
Administrations are still, however, giving money to Pearson and other standardized testing/standardized syllabus outfits (privatizing education).
She is telling you that that stuff doesn't work and is a waste of your money and that the TeeVee program is propaganda.
If you want corporate propaganda pushing something that extracts wealth while doing an inferior job, For-Profit Media is full of that.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @12:29AM
The local PBS affiliate in Philadelphia is constantly showing their equivalent of infomercials every week. Most of the educational content is gone, and replaced with cookie cutter speeches in front of a studio audience that tout a health or finance theory. A lot of the crafting or home improvement shows are gone, along with most of the cooking shows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @01:06AM
Reading Rainbow, Sesame Street, and Mr. Rogers, all of the 'greats' of my childhood, are all still paywalled 30 years later.
Worse yet at least 2 if not all 3 of those, are further being stonewalled by either the key people (producer, publisher, main actor), or their descendants in regards to providing unabridged copies of it on physical media to the viewing public. Never will I be able to show my children Mr. Rogers from its first airing in the 60s, up to its last airing in the mid '00s. Nor will I be able to show my kids Reading Rainbow during their developmental years,and convincing them of the coolness of books through 80s video storytelling. And Sesame Street: Well I can't forgive them for getting rid of Bert and replacing him with elmo, because two guys living together are gay mm'kay?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @01:12AM
Do you think the programming quality might be better if Reactionaries and Neoliberals hadn't been cutting the funding for Public Broadcasting for 3 decades?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
