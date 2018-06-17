Stories
Australia Announces Illegal-Gun Amnesty

posted by n1 on Monday June 19, @04:44AM
from the up-in-arms dept.
News

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Australia has announced national gun amnesty, allowing people to hand in illegal or unregistered firearms to authorities. The move is aimed at curbing growing numbers of illegal weapons and comes amid an increased terrorist threat.

[...] The program starts on July 1 and within three months – until September 30 – anyone who possesses an unwanted or unregistered firearm, or a firearm-related item such as ammunition, can legally dispose of or register their firearm at "approved drop-off points in each State and Territory", without fear of being prosecuted, Justice Minister said.

Outside the amnesty period, however, those who are caught with illegal guns could face a fine of up to AU$280,000 (US$212,000), up to 14 years in prison and a criminal record.

“My expectation is it will probably not be the case that we will have hardened criminals who have made a big effort to get a hold on illegal guns would necessarily hand them in. The purpose is to reduce the number of unregistered and illicit firearms in the community,” Keenan said, as cited by AAP.

[...] Earlier this month, the authorities announced plans to build its first prison solely for militants with extreme views to prevent the radicalization of other inmates.

Source: RT

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:50AM (#527732)

    stupid fines coming from stupid politicians

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:57AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:57AM (#527736)

    I am happy to hear that gun amnesties are illegal in Australia but they are doing it anyway that takes balls.

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday June 19, @06:46AM

      by FatPhil (863) on Monday June 19, @06:46AM (#527778)
      Given you're unable to recognise that most devious of English-language constructs, the hyphen. I'm guessing English isn't your native language.

      American?

      Ewww, looks like it. Please wipe off your chaw drool.
      --
      I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.

  • (Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:03AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:03AM (#527738)

    Will keep you alive when the need for revolution comes!

    Hold those fly by night guns tight,
    and when the lawman comes for you,
    give him quite the f(r)ight!

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Monday June 19, @06:49AM (2 children)

      by FatPhil (863) on Monday June 19, @06:49AM (#527779)
      You seem to have overlooked the fact that when you have a functioning democracy, you don't need a revolution.

      Let me guess - you come from a country with either a non-functioning democracy or no democracy at all? And apparently you're happier that way. Why?
      --
      I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.

      • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 19, @07:13AM (1 child)

        by kaszz (4211) on Monday June 19, @07:13AM (#527788) Journal

        Democracies can be subverted and then you might need to have leverage.

        • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday June 19, @07:31AM

          by FatPhil (863) on Monday June 19, @07:31AM (#527796)
          Democracies, unless set up to be unsubvertible right from the start will eventually subvert themselves. Duverger's Law being the most obvious example. However, once Duverger's Law has kicked in, you no longer have a functioning democracy. Cases in point - the US and the UK.

          There were hints in 1860, 1924, 1968, and 1992 that the US might be able to break free from its two-party stranglehold, but none came to fruition. Part of that is because of the insanely retarded "let's introduce enormous rounding errors in as many stages as possible" FPTP electoral college system that permits someone who receives 0.0001% of the popular vote to become the "democratically elected" president. And that's without any faithless electors - with those, you can get exactly *no* popular votes, and still become president! How that can be called a democracy at all boggles the mind.
          --
          I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.

  • (Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:13AM (11 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:13AM (#527740)

    Australia is apparently a nation of sheep who like the taste of the bottom of a government boot.

    I've never been more glad I live in the US. With all the problems in the US, at least we haven't allowed the government to take guns away. And we
    never will, because millions of Americans will use all available means to prevent this happening.

    Spare me comments which try to convince me the police can protect me. The last time I called 911 it took the police 20 minutes to arrive. If anything serious was happening, in 20 minutes it would have been all over.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:01AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:01AM (#527758)

      Australia is apparently a nation of sheep who like the taste of the bottom of a government boot.

      I've never been more glad I live in the US. With all the problems in the US, at least we haven't allowed the government to take guns away. And we
      never will, because millions of Americans will use all available means to prevent this happening.

      Shit, America's gun owners aren't going to do anything to preserve freedom. When the pols rammed the "Patriot" Act through, America's gun owners didn't make a peep. It's like Herr Goering said, if you can keep people afraid, you can get them to do whatever you want, even if it's against their own interests. Guns or no guns.

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by julian on Monday June 19, @06:07AM (5 children)

      by julian (6003) on Monday June 19, @06:07AM (#527763)

      The government will lay waste to your pathetic civilian arsenal. You would be absolutely flattened by heavy infantry with real military equipment, logistical support, air support, and training. The idea that your guns make you safe from this is a pathetic fantasy.

      Our civilization can't survive revolution. This was true when the first nuclear reactors turned on. We either navigate social change peacefully or we go back to hunting dear and telling stories by firelight.

      Fuck gun owners who think they stand for civilization. You're a speedbump to all the potential better futures humanity has. Fuck off and die, and I say that as a gun owner myself.

      --
      I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:22AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:22AM (#527770)

        ... and that was the U.S. military, which makes the Australian military look like a ragtag militia.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:57AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:57AM (#527784)

          Oh, come on now. You're posting as AC, you have nothing to fear from moderators and the politically correct crowd. They aren't known as "sand people". Use the common vernacular. Sand niggers. Try it, "sand niggers". "camel jockies", "ragheads", try them all. It's one thing to act like a pussy if you're worried about moderators, but as AC you have no worries. Stop being a pussy. Fuck the politically correct crowd.

      • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 19, @06:51AM (1 child)

        by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 19, @06:51AM (#527781) Journal

        Once again, the tired old argument. "The army will defeat you!"

        In a civil war, it isn't a matter of the people rising up against the army, to be flattened. Instead, you start off with an information and propaganda war. Each individual soldier, sailor, and airman is exposed to all the propaganda, from both sides. Each individual considers all the bullshit, and makes his own decisions. Pretty much all servicemen will work to keep the peace, but when the shit hits the fan - well, sometimes the movies get it half-right. Everyone will make his own decision, for his own reasons, which side he supports. That goes for high ranking officers, and the private grunt in the trenches. Tank commanders, and wing commanders alike will make their own personal decisions.

        It can't be your belief that everyone in the service, on any given day/month/year has complete faith in the government? That all of them have been brainwashed to believe one ideology, or another?

        Put yourself in their places. People in your own hometown are squawking, bitching, and working themselves up to open rebellion. Your company commander tells you that you are going into your hometown, to put down the rebellion. Are you willing to shoot at your own kinfolk? The people you went to school with? Maybe your own teachers? The cop who gave you a break when he caught you doing something stupid?

        Maybe you need to read up on the Civil War, and how it tore families apart.

        https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/pdf-files/CNGR_General-Flag-Officer-Authorizations.pdf [loc.gov]
        Current General/Flag Officer Authorizations: Number Ceilings In prescribing the DOD-wide ceilings for G/FOs for both the active and reserve components, Title 10 gives the basic total of senior officers that each component is not to exceed, plus certain exemptions that do not count against the authorized officer end strength for that component. As described below, these exemptions from end strength counts mainly involve, in the active components, joint-duty positions and, in the reserve components, positions that entail responsibilities prescribed under Title 32 of the U.S. Code. The current basic authorization for active-duty G/FOs, minus exemptions, is 877 (10 U.S.C. 526(a)). This number was first established when the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 1997 slightly raised the DOD-wide ceiling by incorporating the 1996 authorization of 12 additional G/FO positions for the Marine Corps.11 The current authorization for reserve component G/FOs is 422

        It is possible that you actually believe that congress is a united body of people, with no differences in opinions and political views. I don't know HOW you could have such a belief, but I guess some people could be that naive. Every issue that comes before congress has it's proponents and opponents, within congress. Given that fact, how could you believe that among about 1200 flag officers in the active and reserve military, all of them would be in agreement over a major rift in American politics? Roughly 1200 flag officers, all in lockstep, and willing to turn their forces against the civilian populaiton? Really? What is it that makes you believe such a thing is possible?

        Stepping down a step from flag officers, what makes you believe that every officer from Navy Captain or Army Colonel on down will support firing on lightly armed civilians?

        Now, just fuck all the officers - let's consider the enlisted men and women. Officers don't get shit done - they are only there to tell the troops what needs to be done. Do you believe that every single gnarly assed old Gunnery Sergeant will blindly follow illegal orders to fire on his fellow Americans? Or, do you suppose that Gunny might turn his troops on the half-wit lieutenant who gave those orders?

        Julian, if the shit hits the fan, you are in for a lot of very big surprises. And, few of them are likely to be pleasant.

        Now, finally, consider that the US Military often allies itself with, and makes use of, all sorts of armed groups of people in it's overseas campaigns. If there were little or no value in armed civilians and militias, why would the army even take notice of them overseas? At the same time, our military often sees actian against armed civlians and militias. Again, if they had little or no value, why would the military even take notice of them?

        Maybe you've heard of these people? https://www.oathkeepers.org/ [oathkeepers.org]

        --
        This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @07:26AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @07:26AM (#527794)

          We have these things call planes now. You can deploy troops quite aways from their hometowns.

      • (Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Monday June 19, @07:12AM

        by hemocyanin (186) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 19, @07:12AM (#527787)

        http://www.mintpressnews.com/the-facts-that-neither-side-wants-to-admit-about-gun-control/207152/ [mintpressnews.com]

        The National Rifle Association (NRA) would have you believe that guns stop murders. The gun control lobby would have you believe that gun control reduces murders. They are both wrong. Gun bans have always had the same effect once implemented: none. They do not create a (sustained) period of increased murders, nor do they reduce the rate of homicides. The gun control crowd is currently stomping their feet and screaming “No, it reduces violence! I’ve seen the statistics.” What you probably saw were studies that point to reduced instances of “gun murders,” not murder.

        ...

        United Kingdom: The UK enacted its handgun ban in 1996. From 1990 until the ban was enacted, the homicide rate fluctuated between 10.9 and 13 homicides per million. After the ban was enacted, homicides trended up until they reached a peak of 18.0 in 2003. Since 2003, which incidentally was about the time the British government flooded the country with 20,000 more cops, the homicide rate has fallen to 11.1 in 2010. In other words, the 15-year experiment in a handgun ban has achieved absolutely nothing.

        Ireland: Ireland banned firearms in 1972. Ireland’s homicide rate was fairly static going all the way back to 1945. In that period, it fluctuated between 0.1 and 0.6 per 100,000 people. Immediately after the ban, the murder rate shot up to 1.6 per 100,000 people in 1975. It then dropped back down to 0.4. It has trended up, reaching 1.4 in 2007.

        Australia: Australia enacted its gun ban in 1996. Murders have basically run flat, seeing only a small spike after the ban and then returning almost immediately to preban numbers. It is currently trending down, but is within the fluctuations exhibited in other nations.

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday June 19, @06:50AM

      by FatPhil (863) on Monday June 19, @06:50AM (#527780)
      OK, let me guess, English isn't your native language, because this story is about illegal guns, not legal ones.
      --
      I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:53AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:53AM (#527783)

      It may not be the police that one should fear but the thugs that the police is to afraid to confront because.. racism. That seems to be the case in Melbourne and the Apex gang at least. Protecting oneself with a knife or bat is not that easy when opposed by several fight experienced and drugged thugs. So better tools, ie guns would be better. But then they are illegal in practice. Any ideas how to deter violent gangs alone?

      There is a one dilemma though. If one happen to kill a home invader in Australia a lawyer says that it can still render you 10-14 years in prison for manslaughter a lesser degree of murder charge. So how to defend without being stabbed in the back by the justice system? (which is a joke when it matters according to reports)

      15-129 Home Invasion - Seacombe Gardens [youtube.com]
      Nine News. Hotbed Home Invasion Stats.(Multicultural Nightmare Melbourne) [youtube.com]
      African Migrants on a crime spree across Australia [youtube.com]
      Nine News. African Gangs Crime Sweep Melbourne Beaches Attacking Australians [youtube.com]
      ACA. Enough Is Enough. (People Fight Back Black Apex Gangs) [youtube.com]
      Seven + Nine News. Blacks Attack Autistic Boy On Bus. (Want Phone + Runners. Tarneit) [youtube.com]
      Nine News. Fighting Back. (Attacked Autistic Boy's Family Crime Feedback) [youtube.com]
      Nine News. Out Of Control. (Black African Apex Gang Attacks Melbourne) [youtube.com]

      Nine News. Gang Fight. (Former Apex Gang Member Talks) [youtube.com]
      Btw this former gang member says its all about being with the bad crowd at the wrong time and place to start participate in the bad activities. That they left all family and friends behind and have to start all over again. And that they need more youth workers. Of course he also think they shouldn't be put away or deported. On the other hand what's in it for Australians to keep these people around?

      • (Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday June 19, @07:15AM

        by Mykl (1112) on Monday June 19, @07:15AM (#527790)

        Apex has pretty much been shut down now. By the police. True, they did commit a spate of violent crimes, however no deaths have been linked to their activities.

        The Current Affairs articles about them are a bit of a beat-up too - a ratings grab.

        I would feel much less safe walking around in downtown Dallas than in Melbourne.

    • (Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday June 19, @07:06AM

      by Mykl (1112) on Monday June 19, @07:06AM (#527786)

      And yet, despite your 'Murican Freedom, you feel you must post AC to hide behind the veil of anonymity, lest you place yourself in danger...

      You do realize that the time for you to take up arms against your corrupt government was decades ago? So, how's that going for you? Just when will it get bad enough for 'the people' to actually rise up? If you think the answer is 'ever', you're dreaming. The Patriot Act and Department of Homeland Security are two of the most oppressive anti-citizen measures in the Western World, and you still think the 2nd Amendment gives you freedom?

      Australia's a nice place - you should visit sometime. Higher median wages, lower unemployment, lower crime, better health cover, greater access to education, lower corruption, much lower death-by-cop. And much less chance of being shot. Over the past 20 years, there have been ZERO mass shootings in Australia. Sure, you might have to fend off the odd Drop Bear or two, but they help to keep the spiders and snakes under control so it's a balancing act.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:19AM (#527741)

    "“My expectation is it will probably not be the case that we will have hardened criminals who have made a big effort to get a hold on illegal guns would necessarily hand them in.” - Keenan

    You can't make this shit up, I tell you.

  • (Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:24AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:24AM (#527742)

    Politicians admit the truth, they have no intention of taking guns away from the criminals, they only want to take them away from the law-abiding citizens.

    • (Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Monday June 19, @05:54AM (3 children)

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 19, @05:54AM (#527756)

      they only want to take them away from the law-abiding citizens.

      Gun ownership in Australia is not prohibited: law abiding ozzies can get gun licenses and register the guns (except those of military-used types, like machine guns, rocket launchers, full automatic self loading rifles, flame-throwers and anti-tank guns).

      Even minors between 11-12 and 17 yo can get [vic.gov.au] a license [qld.gov.au] to use guns [nsw.gov.au] (but not to own them).

      • (Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday June 19, @06:19AM (1 child)

        by mhajicek (51) on Monday June 19, @06:19AM (#527768)

        Actually the kinds you can have legally are quite limited.

        • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 19, @06:29AM

          by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 19, @06:29AM (#527772)

          Just from curiosity: what arms would you think Ozzies should have access to but they are not legally allowed to?

      • (Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Monday June 19, @07:14AM

        by hemocyanin (186) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 19, @07:14AM (#527789)

        Redundant: machine guns ... full automatic self loading rifles

        These are the same thing.

