from the round-two dept.
According to Politico, heads of some tech companies will be meeting with the President on Monday. But the lower echelons of techdom are pushing back on engagement with the Trump administration.
The fraught relationship between the country's leading tech executives and President Donald Trump is about to get even more tense.
The latest uncomfortable moment arrives Monday, when top tech CEOs are expected to sit down with Trump at the White House to talk about modernizing government technology. Many of the companies have refused to confirm their attendance publicly, in a sign of how sensitive their dealings with the Trump administration have become in a liberal Silicon Valley that loathes his policies on issues like immigration and climate change.
Despite unease and rumblings from below, many are going to attend anyway.
Even so, executives from Google's parent Alphabet, IBM, Cisco and Oracle will be among those in attendance, as will billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel. Other corporate participants named in media reports include Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and possibly Facebook. Those four companies have all declined to comment on their plans despite repeated requests, and sources close to Alphabet and IBM only confirmed their participation Thursday. Companies declined to comment for this story.
Politico seems to think that tech workers have more clout with regard to the political activities of their bosses, an interesting point of view.
Indeed, as the leaders of multinational corporations, tech executives have a financial obligation to shareholders to engage the federal government, which sets key industry regulations and, in many cases, buys their products. Some, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, have expressed a moral and patriotic responsibility to weigh in on public policy matters where executives have expertise.
But now companies face growing pressure from their liberal employees and chunks of their customer base to resist the White House over its actions on immigration, climate change and transgender rights. And even though the CEOs have become more vocal in their criticism of Trump — over the Paris pullout, for example — their argument for continued engagement is becoming riskier as Trump's political agenda skews further and further away from the progressive worldview.
And that could have workforce implications. Technology workers, particularly engineers, hold special sway over their bosses compared to employees in other industries. They have in-demand technical skills that companies often struggle to find, and often have more leeway to speak their mind with less fear of reprisal.
So is it true that tech workers have more pull than the average corporate cog? Will this affect technology policy of the Untied States of America?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @01:45PM
... then your system is poorly constructed.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by J_Darnley on Monday June 19, @01:53PM (1 child)
What are the employees going to do if they don't like the outcome their employers want? Are they going to quit their six figure jobs or are they going to be silent because they like being employed? My money is on most of them staying silent. They wouldn't like being one of the proletariat despite their superficial political ideas. A few will quit because they can rely on daddy's money. A few more will quit because they actually hold their own beliefs.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @01:58PM
Virtually no one gives a fuck about any of this stuff.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday June 19, @01:57PM
From TFS:
There are gub'mint contracts worth billions [youtube.com] to be had. Of course they're going. Despite your advanced (what is it, 2,330 by now?) age, Aristarchus, you don't seem to fathom the obvious.
Or are you too busy achieving happiness (defined by jms [quotes.net] as involving "three goats and a jug of wine") to pay attention these days?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by GlennC on Monday June 19, @02:15PM
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA..oh, was that a serious question? The answer is NO... HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Only if the corporate leaders being pallet loads of cash.
The only gods that have ever been truly worshipped are wealth and power. Others are just cover.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Monday June 19, @02:18PM (2 children)
What we are seeing is the Left attempting to apply their social-outcasting technique on a national scale. Even if you meet with Trump to try and dissuade him of his policies, if you do anything short of call for his murder, you are a Trump supporter, a racist, a hate-filled climate change denier and unforgivable human being - and we all know it's okay to be violent toward unforgivable human beings! Nazis, remember?
This is not critical thinking. This is not adult behavior. This is not respect toward a diversity of ideas.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday June 19, @02:26PM
Did you read the same TFS I did? What are you blathering on about? Or perhaps you got confused as you were reading this [marxists.org]?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @02:26PM
The problem is that the price system of the "free market" hides all those details. You have to demand that your suppliers have a conscience. Annoying, really.
Reply to This
Parent