A couple of Time Warner shareholders went after CNN CEO Jeff Bewkes Thursday in LA at a Time Warner shareholders meeting [...] David Almasi, the Veep of the National Center for Public Policy Research1, a conservative communications and research foundation, is in LA to question Bewkes. Both Almasi and President David Ridenour are Time Warner shareholders.
[...] “Mr. Bewkes, we have urged you many times to make CNN more objective,” Almasi said in his statement. “You have admitted to us in 2014 the need for more balance. We praised you last year after CNN President Jeffrey Zucker also acknowledged this and acted on the need for more diverse views. But bias is apparently worse than ever. As shareholders, we are concerned about the repetitional risk to our investment in Time Warner as CNN appears to be a key player in the war against the Trump presidency.”
Almasi cited a Media Research Center2 study of CNN programing for 14 hours and 27 minutes of news coverage back on May 12. The report concluded that all but 68 minutes were devoted to Trump with 96 guests out of 123 being negative.
[...] “I’m inquiring about CNN’s bias and our return on investment,” Almasi continued in his statement. “Half of the American public – which includes potential and current CNN viewers – voted for Trump last November and supports his agenda. CNN acts as if it is part of the anti-Trump resistance. Are you willing to lose viewers, possibly forever, because of the bias?”
Almasi even threatened Bewkes, saying that Media Research Center plans to alert advertisers about news programs that “peddle smear, hate and political extremism.”
He asked Bewkes, “Are you concerned about advertisers leaving CNN? Will you continue to ignore our appeals for objectivity at the risk to our investment in Time Warner?”
Source: The Daily Caller
1The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a self-described conservative think tank in the United States. In February 2014, at Apple Inc.'s annual shareholder meeting, NCPPR proposed Apple "disclose the costs of its sustainability programs" was rejected by 97% vote. The NCPPR representative argued that Apple's decision to have all of its power come from greens sources would lower shareholders' profits.
2The Media Research Center (MRC) is a politically conservative content analysis organization based in Reston, Virginia, founded in 1987 by activist L. Brent Bozell III. Its stated mission is to "prove—through sound scientific research—that liberal bias in the media does exist and undermines traditional American values."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @02:13PM (6 children)
It's about time that news media went back to factual reporting and news gathering, rather than slinging innuendo against Trump.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday June 20, @02:24PM (3 children)
When was that? The majority of it's always been crap.
And I don't expect that CNN or any other big media companies are going to reverse course on this. Certainly not right now, they expect to win this.
(Score: 2) by Oakenshield on Tuesday June 20, @02:48PM (1 child)
I believe the correct term is "jumped the shark."
I was appalled the last time I watched CNN and that was well before the last election cycle. There was no "news" at all, only opinion and talking heads. They even changed Headline News (which used to be called CNN when CNN was new) to the point it was unrecognizable and renamed it HLN. There were no facts reported, and nothing you would ever call headlines. I realized I had not been missing anything and went back to NPR for news while it still lasts.
What is the point of having a news channel when no news is reported?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday June 20, @02:57PM
We used to call it disinformation, but in todays newspeak I believe it's called 'controlling the narrative.'
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 20, @02:59PM
I thought the news was honest, fair, and balanced well into my teen years. The first time I witnessed some news, then saw that outrageous reporting, it finally dawned on me that maybe more of the news was bullshit.
I suspect that a lot of people grow up believing the news. It's probably easy for a lot of people to point to their youth, and claim that the reporting at that time was factual.
It's all in a person's background and perception.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @02:52PM
Handy Guide
fact : a statement I agree with
opinion : a statement I disagree with
(Score: 0, Troll) by ikanreed on Tuesday June 20, @02:55PM
Wow, look at this complete moron who thinks that's not exactly what factual reporting and news gathering does by its nature with a reality-separated idiot as president.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by mth on Tuesday June 20, @02:42PM (2 children)
Pandering to both major parties equally is not objectivity.
(Score: 1, Troll) by ikanreed on Tuesday June 20, @03:04PM
It is however, exactly what one "side" needs to survive now that their ideology has become obsessively reality-averse, essentially trying to make confirmation bias into their official political position.
They need some former politician to come out and say "Americans love the freedom of not having reliable healthcare" for balance after presentation of the basic fact that non-partisan analysis of the AHCA suggests 25-35 million people will lose coverage if it's passed. It's not actually true in any objective sense, but saying it "for balance", muddles any serious debate and analysis of the actual problem.
The republicans absolutely need their ideology presented as equal importance to every single piece of objective fact in order to persist in their current form. Trump is the apotheosis of that cultural trend, already.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday June 20, @03:09PM
Yet, its far more objective than the existing system where roughly 100% of journalism professors are registered democrats, roughly 100% of journalism grads are democrats, roughly 100% of TV news readers are registered democrats, etc. Asking when CNN will present balanced news is literally like asking the Democratic National Committee when it will present balanced press releases, because its basically the same people in cooperation.
Which brings up the somewhat serious practical problem of if for decades the establishment has only permitted establishment single party politics in an economic field, you can't just wave a magic wand and staff up 50:50. There are basically no Republican journalists, rounded down as a statistical anomaly. You can't staff up a department if there are literally no people.
The answer seems to be immigration. We can replace our expensive lefty journalists with migrant journalists and H1B journalists, obtaining a better more balanced profit while also reducing expenses.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @02:53PM (4 children)
Half? Really? At least we see the type of facts this guy wants -- alternative ones. Maybe he also has a few electoral college maps he'd like to share with us.
So news should change their reporting depending on what the viewers want? Is he confusing news with a reality show?
Reply to This
I read that as a very blatant threat to pull funding if the "objectivity" wasn't biased a little the other way.
Honestly I can't help but think it's possible to remain objective about the recent events in government while still casting a very negative light, simply because rational sanity is more absent from federal government now than it ever has been.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @03:06PM (1 child)
There hasn't been a "landslide victory" since about forever. About half vote left, and about half vote right. Almost all of our elections have been that way. 51% of the vote isn't exactly a real "majority". It's more of a "close decision". FFS, counting errors can be larger than some of the "victories" that have been claimed in recent times.
This "majority" the left is claiming for Hillary is pretty damned meaningless. If your candidate were actually better than the other candidate, then he/she/it might have won the White House.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 20, @03:12PM
Guess that makes me ancient. Reagan won twice in landslides and I remember them both. Bush stomped nine kinds of hell out of Dukakis as well.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 20, @03:08PM
Yes, half. When not tallying votes for official counts, one or two percent doesn't make a difference.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Tuesday June 20, @03:12PM
Well it's a shame that electoral votes can't be reversed for a sexist, racist pig of a president for the same thing!
What a load of crap! Just proves yet again that Drumpfkins are on another friggin planet from the rest of humanity. Ugh.
