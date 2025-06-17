17/06/25/2051218 story
posted by martyb on Monday June 26, @02:05AM
from the media-the-4th-estate dept.
In response to the White House's recent trend of prohibiting cameras at press briefings, CNN on Friday said it sent its in-house Supreme Court sketch artist, Bill Hennessy, to Sean Spicer's latest press briefing.
CNN said it "equated press briefings to a Supreme Court argument -- an on-the-record event at which cameras are banned." The network argued sketches of the briefing had news value in the same way courtroom sketches do.
News organizations and the White House Correspondents' Association have protested the Trump administration's decision to scale back on-camera press briefings to unprecedented levels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @02:10AM
In other news, buggy whip makers join forces with coal miners and computer repairmen to Build A Wall.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Monday June 26, @02:10AM
Anyone who thinks this is a normal act needs to read a 20th century history book NOW. They're not even pretending to be secretive about stuff now!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @02:16AM
No worry. Cameras are still allowed. Only the venue has changed.
http://www.cc.com/shows/the-president-show [cc.com]
