The US Supreme Court has partially lifted an injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban.
The Supreme Court said in Monday's ruling: "In practical terms, this means that [the executive order] may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.
"All other foreign nationals are subject to the provisions of [the executive order]."
Mark this down as a win for Donald Trump. The path to entry into the US for immigrants and refugees from the affected nations, if they don't have existing ties to the US - either through family, schools or employment - just became considerably harder.
The decision marks a reaffirmation of the sweeping powers the president has traditionally been granted by the courts in areas of national security. There was fear in some quarters that the administration's ham-fisted implementation of its immigration policy could do lasting damage to the president's prerogatives. That appears not to be the case.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Tuesday June 27, @01:15PM
Everyone (at least those close to sane) fully expected SCOTUS to overturn the lawless Ninth Circus so that really isn't news. They knew they would be overturned, they are trying to invent a new power to impose a delay and cost on any Executive Order that the Cathedral doesn't like. No, what was truly newsworthy was the 9-0 vote with the only dissent being from Justices who wanted to make this a simple "toss it out of court" rebuke to the Ninth. When you can't even get R.B.G. or one of the other Progressives, you know you overreached bigtime, and the Ninth, the Media and the Hollywierd Left were all fully invested in the idea this was such an obviously unconstitutional order that it called for mass resistance. Nope. 9-0.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, @01:37PM
The Supreme Court (and the "justice" system in general) is just smoke and mirrors. At the end of the day, all that you can count on is that some person-dressed-in-a-giant-black-trash-bag will tell some men-with-guns what to do with you.
