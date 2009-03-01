Time magazine has asked the Trump organisation to remove fake Time Magazine covers bearing his image that were on display at his golf clubs.

[...] The cover was reportedly on display at four other golf clubs owned by the US president.

The image, dated 1 March 2009, had never run in the magazine in any format, a Time spokeswoman said. The real March edition featured actor Kate Winslet.

"I can confirm that this is not a real Time cover," Kerri Chyka wrote to the Post. The paper said Time had asked the Trump organisation to remove the covers from display.