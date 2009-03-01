17/06/29/1131236 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday June 29, @09:43PM
from the photoshop-this dept.
Time magazine has asked the Trump organisation to remove fake Time Magazine covers bearing his image that were on display at his golf clubs.
[...] The cover was reportedly on display at four other golf clubs owned by the US president.
The image, dated 1 March 2009, had never run in the magazine in any format, a Time spokeswoman said. The real March edition featured actor Kate Winslet.
"I can confirm that this is not a real Time cover," Kerri Chyka wrote to the Post. The paper said Time had asked the Trump organisation to remove the covers from display.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jun/28/time-magazinetrump-fake-covers-golf-clubs
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Thursday June 29, @09:51PM
I can't wait to see if he tweets anything about this. Personally, I'd love my own picture on a man of the year time magazine cover. I'd frame it and hang it. It's funny, come on people.
jasassin@gmail.com
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:01PM
He was busy cyberbullying women this morning.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:03PM
Source:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/880408582310776832 [twitter.com]
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/880410114456465411 [twitter.com]
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Thursday June 29, @10:13PM
A mere insult is not bullying, especially not when the other side engaged you in the first place.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:07PM
Fake News:
CaitrionaPerry after meeting with realDonaldTrump [imgur.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by NewNic on Thursday June 29, @10:39PM
It's one thing to make your own fake Time Magazine cover and keep it in your own office or home.
Putting several copies on public display: that shows a level of narcissism that is not healthy.
(Score: 0, Troll) by shanen on Thursday June 29, @09:53PM
Eh? After several months the Soylent News website is suddenly visible again? So what's been going on over here?
As I said before, I think conventional journalism is dying the big death, and I hoped that SN might be the start of something better. Can't pretend to be clinging to that hope. Can't even keep the DNS working? (Of course, I still blame the financial model, still think I've got some better ideas, still have some money to put behind those ideas, BUT now lack the hope to share any of the above.)
(Okay, already. As the joke goes, details available upon polite and sincere request. Or maybe you should just dig around the archives? Not much change lately, though I'll probably make some modifications after I finish digesting A Public Betrayed, a very interesting book about the Japanese weeklies that says I need to modify my analysis of the eyeballs part of the problem.)
Now about that original topic... Not much to add. The obvious paradox of #PresidentTweety HATING the media except when he thinks he can milk their hard-earned reputation for his personal profit. When will he notice that he's destroying their reputation much more easily than they built it? Always trivially easy to increase entropy with a big enough lie.
#1 Freedom = (Meaningful - Coerced) Choice{5} ≠ (Beer^4 | Speech)
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday June 29, @10:02PM
I'm on SN every day and have not noticed a DNS problem. Are you sure you don't have a DNS problem?
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:12PM
Maybe shanen has an IPv6 problem.
Or maybe just a lie-node problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:22PM
This sounds like an error code 18: the error occurred within 18 inches of the keyboard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:26PM
That's funny, I don't have a keyboard.
PEBKAC problem? Nope, no chair either.
Update your shit insults, son.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:29PM
Sounds like an error inside your tent under the bridge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:36PM
LOL, I know right?!
There's a stain on the sidewalk here that I swear looks like the silhouette of an Imperial walker. The stain won't fade no matter how much I piss on it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:31PM
Well, there's your problem, kid.
Take this quarter and go get yourself a real computer.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Fluffeh on Thursday June 29, @09:53PM
The irony doesn't get too much more iron filled than this really.
The entertaining and spot on rant by the journalist the other day at the press briefing, this story about pots and kettles calling each other black. It would only get funnier if somehow someone started to question Trumps country of birth...
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:14PM
would be born in Doucheland, right? :)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday June 29, @10:23PM
The whole "fake news" thing he adopted in the first place was in discussion because a huge number of fabulatory publications, with no publication history, appeared from nowhere to support his campaign, then disappear into the Balkan night after the election.
He then adopted the term to describe factual reporting that he didn't like because, his voters were stupid idiots who'd buy it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @10:33PM
Shitheel Trump got elected because a significant number of people were utterly disgusted with the Clintonista style of politics, rampant illegal immigration, and bi-coastal elitist snobbery. They didn't vote for Agent Orange, they voted against the establishment and (gasp!) in their own interests.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by e_armadillo on Thursday June 29, @10:41PM
they voted against the establishment and (gasp!) in their own interests.
Agree with the first, but am pretty sure the second will turn out to be more correctly "against" . . . but that, only time will really tell.
"Tedium and drudgery are good for the soul." -- Boober Fraggle, The Thirty-Minute Work Week
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday June 29, @10:44PM
You know that, had he been born after 1983, he would have been a British Citizen, right? In fact, I think he may still be eligible to apply to become a British Citizen.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by SpockLogic on Thursday June 29, @09:55PM
Fake Time cover, Fake President.
Real malignant narcissist and a continuing embarrassment to the USA.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday June 29, @10:38PM
Especially when he could use the real cover [time.com].
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Thursday June 29, @10:39PM
I just posted this in my journal [soylentnews.org] this morning. If this was already in the queue I didn't see it. Not a submission I know but I generally refrain from stuff like that. Unless I can figure out a sufficiently clever way to be a shithead in the summary.
Also this is private property (murika) and Trump has -12 shame. Only way they're coming down is if someone rips it down. But if the people who have to deal with Mar-A-Logo (god I hate that name) and Trump's overhead every time he's there haven't did that and other things yet. Can't see it happening. All his members are spineless weasels anyway and appreciate the access to Trump over a dumb poster.
By the way this quote says a lot about things and stuff and concepts of alike nature:
http://lagg.me [lagg.me]
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
