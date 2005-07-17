from the government-by^Wof-the-people dept.
The World Socialist Web Site reports
Three US states--New Jersey, Maine, and Illinois--with a combined population of 23 million people entered a new fiscal year [July 1] without a state budget, forcing widespread shutdowns of public services, state offices, and schools, as well as the closure of state parks on the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
In a fourth state, Connecticut, Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy ordered across-the-board spending cuts totaling $2.1 billion after the legislature failed to pass a balanced budget. Malloy's cuts include the elimination of summer youth employment programs and rental assistance for low-income families, as well as a reduction in education funding.
Six more states entered the new fiscal year without a final budget, but without, as yet, any significant shutdown of state services: Delaware, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. Cuts are to be expected in all of these states if new budgets are not enacted by July 5, the first workday after the holiday.
[...] In a display of elitist arrogance, [Republican Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey] spent the weekend with his family at an official residence in a state park that had otherwise been closed to the public by his own executive order.
[...] In Maine, Republican Governor Paul LePage ordered the first statewide shutdown of government services since 1991 after the legislature failed to bow to his demand that it adopt a new, two-year, $7 billion budget without any tax increases.
In a brazenly antidemocratic action, LePage and Democratic and Republican state legislators had already agreed that the new budget would repeal a measure approved last November by the votes of more than 357,000 people in a statewide referendum. The referendum imposed an additional three percent income tax on the wealthiest state residents--those who make more than $200,000 a year--to increase funding for public education.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Wednesday July 05, @04:37PM (3 children)
Just more proof the Capitalist pigs running most of the country could care less about the common man. Get rid of all of 'em, put in university profs who actually STUDY economics and what the average human being needs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @04:47PM
Were this a matter of capitalism, the people of these states would be signing up with other, more competent service providers by now; instead, all they can do now is complain while writing more checks to the government at the point of gun.
Try again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @04:57PM (1 child)
Wow, is this a parody account? Because almost all these states suffer fiscal crisis because they have unfunded pension liabilities. Who could have guess giving "the worker" insane lifetime pension with full health benefit after only 25 years of work somehow was a recipe for disaster.... Mind you a lot of these "retirees" still work and collect pension at the same time. Must be nice!
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday July 05, @05:18PM
Of course, they could also have avoided the problem by noting that having offered that significant benefit in lieu of competitive salary, they needed to actually FUND it as they went along rather than raiding the retirement fund to give tax cuts to the wealthy.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bob_super on Wednesday July 05, @04:39PM (2 children)
http://www.history.com/news/history-lists/8-reasons-why-rome-fell [history.com]
There are enough parallels to discuss.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @04:59PM (1 child)
Well as the GOP keeps telling us it's a republic not a democracy, that is no accident get begging to your Don now before all the patronage is taken
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @05:19PM
Do you think this is incorrect? What is your point here?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @04:54PM (5 children)
Anyone trying to convince you that the government should be run "more like a business" is setting the government up for failure so that they can later point at it going "see, despite running it as a business and cutting everything we could and gutting the core of what a government who is concerned about its citizens, it cannot deliver these services. We should just get rid of it altogether!".
Well gee-fucking-whiz, Robin.
Government is NOT a business and should not be run as one. Thinking so or doing so is kidding yourself. Government has a fundamentally different purpose and a different way of acting from companies. For one, a government doesn't (and/or shouldn't) have a profit motive. A government (federal in this case) can decide to devalue its currency for a myriad of reasons. A government can jail you and even kill you (now granted, companies can do that too but at least they get a slap on the wrist and told to 'pretty please don't do it anymore').
In essence, taxes are the price you pay for a functioning society. Not wanting to pay taxes (!= claiming they are too high) is anti-social.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @05:09PM (4 children)
You either allocate those resources profitably, or you don't. That's it.
It doesn't matter whether you call your organization "government" or "business" or anything else. You either allocate resources profitably, or you don't.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday July 05, @05:11PM (1 child)
Define: "profitably"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @05:22PM
Here's the big secret: NOBODY KNOWS WHAT IS GOING TO BE PROFITABLE!
That's why capitalism is so valuable: It allows many people to make bets on what is going to be a profitable allocation of resources; those who make good bets are rewarded with the power to make more and larger decisions for society, while those who make bad bets lose their decision-making power.
-----------------
Capitalism is simply the philosophy that resources should be allocated according to rules that have been found agreeable in advance of allocation; this is an iterative process, whereby resources become increasingly allocated by agreement (hence, there is the emergence of "property"), even if it didn't start out that way.
At the very least, this makes people feel like they have control in their lives, which is psychologically valuable.
Even better, because disparate individuals come to be the stewards of resources, a workable shape for society is found more readily by tapping into one of the Universe's most fundamental processes: Evolution (innovation) by variation (competition in a market) and selection (consumer choice). Intelligent design is a myth; a system as complex as society requires evolution in order to keep society well matched to the environment at hand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @05:16PM (1 child)
Profitability should NEVER be of concern to the government. Accountability, transparency and good stewardship and governance in favor of the citizens (corporations are NOT people) for sure are required, but profit or profitability are NOT.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @05:25PM
Either resources are allocated profitably [soylentnews.org], or they are not. That's it.
There is NOTHING else in this universe.
A bank balance is just one way to try to measure profit, but it's not the only way. Maybe that is your confusion.
