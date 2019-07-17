Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.
Politics

President Trump's Plan: a Wall You Can See Through

posted by CoolHand on Wednesday July 19, @04:15PM   Printer-friendly
from the see-through-or-imaginary? dept.
News

John Miller writes:

Fox News covers President Trump's visit to Paris and his latest plan for the border wall.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. needs "anywhere from 700 to 900 miles" of see-through wall along the Mexican border.

Trump told reporters during his flight to Paris that the U.S. won't need a wall all along the roughly 2,000 mile border because of "natural barriers," including mountains and rivers. The winding Rio Grande defines the border in most of Texas while the Colorado River marks the boundary along 24 miles in Arizona. Trump describes the rivers as "violent and vicious" though in parts of Texas the river is little more than a trickle of water.

There's already about 650 miles of fences and barriers at the border that Trump says need to be replaced or fixed.

He also says the fence needs to be see-through, in part to help avoid injuries from sacks of drugs being tossed over the barrier.

The White House had originally said Trump's comments were off the record, but reversed course Thursday.

Original Submission


«  Toshiba Develops 512 GB and 1 TB Flash Chips Using TSV
President Trump's Plan: a Wall You Can See Through | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @04:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 19, @04:31PM (#541492)

    perfeckt

(1)