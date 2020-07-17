A Baltimore cop, identified as Richard Pinheiro, was recorded on video planting drugs then "finding" them moments later - in front of two other unnamed cops. The video was made possible due to Pinheiro's body camera being designed to keep the 30 seconds of video prior to it being "switched on".

Charges against the civilian suspect have been dropped; no word yet on any criminal charges against any of the three cops.

Also at Ars Technica, The Baltimore Sun, USA Today and vox.com.