Body Cam Records Baltimore Cop Planting Drugs While Two Others Watch

posted by martyb on Friday July 21, @01:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the Alexa-don't-watch-me-do-crime dept.
Scrutinizer writes:

A Baltimore cop, identified as Richard Pinheiro, was recorded on video planting drugs then "finding" them moments later - in front of two other unnamed cops. The video was made possible due to Pinheiro's body camera being designed to keep the 30 seconds of video prior to it being "switched on".

Charges against the civilian suspect have been dropped; no word yet on any criminal charges against any of the three cops.

Also at Ars Technica, The Baltimore Sun, USA Today and vox.com.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @01:19AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 21, @01:19AM (#542131)

    Memo to body-cam manufacturers -- please increase the post trigger time to one minute (instead of the current 30 seconds).

  • (Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday July 21, @01:39AM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 21, @01:39AM (#542136)

    This is why objects should not be illegal... only actions can be good or bad.

    It is too easy to frame someone by planting any kind of contraband.

    Corporate control of everything was inevitable once people decided Facebook was more important than freedom.
