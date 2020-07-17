17/07/20/1910251 story
from the Alexa-don't-watch-me-do-crime dept.
A Baltimore cop, identified as Richard Pinheiro, was recorded on video planting drugs then "finding" them moments later - in front of two other unnamed cops. The video was made possible due to Pinheiro's body camera being designed to keep the 30 seconds of video prior to it being "switched on".
Charges against the civilian suspect have been dropped; no word yet on any criminal charges against any of the three cops.
Also at Ars Technica, The Baltimore Sun, USA Today and vox.com.
Memo to body-cam manufacturers -- please increase the post trigger time to one minute (instead of the current 30 seconds).
And throw in an audio stream while you're at it!
This is why objects should not be illegal... only actions can be good or bad.
It is too easy to frame someone by planting any kind of contraband.
Corporate control of everything was inevitable once people decided Facebook was more important than freedom.
