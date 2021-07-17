from the Idiocracy dept.
During a hearing of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology Tuesday, Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher managed to baffle and amaze when he asked about life on Mars.
[...] "You have indicated that Mars had a, was totally different thousands of years ago," the California congressman said, addressing a panel of space science experts.
"Is it possible that there was a civilization on Mars thousands of years ago?".
[...] Kenneth Farley — NASA Mars 2020 rover project scientist — had to start off his answer by correcting Rohrabacher's question.
"So, the evidence is that Mars was different billions of years ago, not thousands of years ago," Farley said.
[...] "Would you rule that out? That — see, there are some people — well, anyway," Rohrabacher said.
Farley answered: "I would say that is extremely unlikely."
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Saturday July 22, @04:48AM
How could there have been a civilization on Mars be millions of years old, if the Earth is only 6000 years old?
Obviously, this congressman really meant thousands of years ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @05:02AM
A Martian civilization could have existed underground. The planet hasn't been probed thoroughly enough to rule out the possibility yet.
