Congressman Asks NASA of a Civilization on Mars Thousands of Years Ago

posted by n1 on Saturday July 22, @04:41AM   Printer-friendly
from the Idiocracy dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

During a hearing of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology Tuesday, Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher managed to baffle and amaze when he asked about life on Mars.

[...] "You have indicated that Mars had a, was totally different thousands of years ago," the California congressman said, addressing a panel of space science experts.

"Is it possible that there was a civilization on Mars thousands of years ago?".

[...] Kenneth Farley — NASA Mars 2020 rover project scientist — had to start off his answer by correcting Rohrabacher's question.

"So, the evidence is that Mars was different billions of years ago, not thousands of years ago," Farley said.

[...] "Would you rule that out? That — see, there are some people — well, anyway," Rohrabacher said.

Farley answered: "I would say that is extremely unlikely."

Source: Mashable

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Saturday July 22, @04:48AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Saturday July 22, @04:48AM (#542741)

    How could there have been a civilization on Mars be millions of years old, if the Earth is only 6000 years old?

    Obviously, this congressman really meant thousands of years ago.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @05:02AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 22, @05:02AM (#542746)

    A Martian civilization could have existed underground. The planet hasn't been probed thoroughly enough to rule out the possibility yet.

