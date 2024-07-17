from the friends-and-family dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Amid relentless scrutiny over possible ties between his presidential campaign and Russia, an extraordinary suggestion has emerged - that Donald Trump could pardon himself or his family.
Source: BBC News
US President Donald Trump has insisted he has the "complete power" to pardon people, amid reports he is considering presidential pardons for family members, aides and even himself.
A Democratic Party spokesman has called the reports "extremely disturbing".
The US authorities are probing possible collusion between the Trump team and Russia. Intelligence agencies think Russia tried to help Mr Trump to power.
Russia denies this, and the president says there was no collusion.
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Mr Trump and his team were looking at ways to pardon people close to him.
Source: BBC News
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday July 24, @11:46AM
I think, technically, he's right. There are no limits on the presidential power of pardon I've ever heard of. It was discussed extensively recently around the possibility that Obama might pardon Hillary for crimes she committed with her email server, even if they had not yet been determined in a court of law to be crimes she committed. The most anyone can do to stop a president doing such a thing is to impeach him, convict him in the Senate, and remove him from office. That's never happened in American history and probably will never happen. It would certainly never happen when the House and Senate are controlled by the president's own party, even if the Senators and Congressmen from that party despise the guy who's president. It would be politically impossible.
In this particular case Trump has set up a narrative where any move they might take against him would play right into his hands: the Deep State will do anything, say anything to stop him from Making America Great Again.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This