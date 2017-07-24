from the chilling-effect dept.
ACLU* national legal director David Cole warns that this new piece of legislation is a serious problem to free speech. He says that just discussing the boycott of Israel could land you in prison for 20 years and fined $1 million.
The right to boycott has a long history in the United States, from the American Revolution to Martin Luther King Jr.'s Montgomery bus boycott to the campaign for divestment from businesses serving apartheid South Africa. Nowadays we celebrate those efforts. But precisely because boycotts are such a powerful form of expression, governments have long sought to interfere with them — from King George III to the police in Alabama, and now to the U.S. Congress.
The Israel Anti-Boycott Act, legislation introduced in the Senate by Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.) and in the House by Peter J. Roskam (R-Ill.), would make it a crime to support or even furnish information about a boycott directed at Israel or its businesses called by the United Nations, the European Union or any other "international governmental organization." Violations would be punishable by civil and criminal penalties of up to $1 million and 20 years in prison. The American Civil Liberties Union, where we both work, takes no position for or against campaigns to boycott Israel or any other foreign country. But since our organization's founding in 1920, the ACLU has defended the right to collective action. This bill threatens that right.
As a European myself I find it very strange that such a law can ever be officially proposed. And in the US of all countries where the freedom of speech in codified in the constitution.
What do you make of it?
*American Civil Liberties Union
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday July 26, @06:43PM
No chance of it ever holding up in court, but that gives politicians an excuse to show off, vote, and grab donations.
Useless waste of their salaries as far as our elected representatives, though.
My former company added a "don't discuss a boycott of Israel" policy in their annual discrimination training. Given the Jewish CEO, it wasn't surprising, but it was disappointing.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Wednesday July 26, @06:44PM
It seems like for every day that passes lately, the U.S. takes two steps backwards.
I contacted my senator, who is cosponsoring this bill, a few days ago to convey my displeasure about it.
I wonder where the point of critical mass is where the damage done to the United States is irreparable. If we're not there yet, we must be close.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday July 26, @06:44PM
Well I guess the silver lining is that it doesn't even have enough co-sponsors to be proposed, yet.
Reply to This