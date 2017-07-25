Stories
American Psychoanalytic Association Frees Members from 'Goldwater Rule'

posted by martyb on Thursday July 27, @07:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the call-a-spade-a-spade dept.
Science

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

Common Dreams reports

As President Donald Trump continues to behave bizarrely and erratically--attacking his own attorney general, launching into a political tirade during a speech to Boy Scouts, bringing his 11-year-old son into the burgeoning Russia controversy--a professional association of psychoanalysts is telling its members to drop the so-called Goldwater Rule and comment publicly on the president's state of mind if they find reason to do so.

The Goldwater Rule was formally included in the American Psychiatric Association's "Principles of Medical Ethics" following the 1964 presidential campaign, during which a magazine editor was sued for running an article in which mental health professionals gave their opinions on [Republican] presidential candidate Barry Goldwater's psychiatric state. The rule deems public comments by psychiatrists on the mental health of public officials without consent "unethical".

In a recent email to its 3,500 members, the American Psychoanalytic Association "told its members they should not feel bound by" the Goldwater Rule, which some have characterized as a "gag rule", STAT's Sharon Begley reports.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:37AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:37AM (#545037)

    Psychiatrists don't diagnose the mental state of actors on stage. It's all an act.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:44AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:44AM (#545047)

      Damn right, aristarchus is fucking delusional [soylentnews.org] but you don't see the niggers-in-charge calling the crazy wagon to take him away.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:47AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:47AM (#545049)

      Trump must be one dedicated method actor to be twitting such madness sunrise till dusk.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:54AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:54AM (#545054)

        When I method act I like to play the parts of three people so I can have a threesome instead of masturbating alone.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:01AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:01AM (#545059)

      It's called "method acting". The insanity is real.

  • (Score: 1, Troll) by jmorris on Thursday July 27, @07:40AM

    by jmorris (4844) <reversethis-{gro.uaeb} {ta} {sirromj}> on Thursday July 27, @07:40AM (#545040)

    Every Republican candidate gets assigned one or more of "Evil", "Stupid" or "Crazy". Every single one. Doesn't matter who we nominate, the Narrative is one or more of evil, stupid or crazy. Nice Mormon guy? Evil. Every Democrat's favorite "statesman"? Crazy and Evil. Nice guy reformed drunken frat boy? Evil and Stupid. War hero? Evil. War hero, statesman, cucked but all around good guy? Evil. Popular former Governor of CA? Evil, Stupid -AND- Crazy. Ok, I will give ya Nixon as Evil but he got Crazy too and it is nuts.

    So the question you guys should be asking is, "How many times can we use the exact same playbook?" Might I suggest, certain in the knowledge you will ignore reality, that you now know the answer? You cried "WOLF!" as loudly as you possibly could, you yelled, you screamed, you committed punditry, you told everybody and their dog that Trump was the personification of "EVIL!", "STUPID!" and "CRAZY!" And the voters didn't listen. You were pointedly ignored.

    But do continue.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:41AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:41AM (#545046)

    Last I check, there was no repercussion to publishing fake news with anonymous mind-reading spies as sources.
    Now with less anonymous, more actual named entities to go onto the org chart.

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday July 27, @07:48AM

    by kaszz (4211) on Thursday July 27, @07:48AM (#545050) Journal

    How come that a rulebook established precisely because certain actions were deemed bad interference gets changed when a president the deep state can't control gets elected?

    Preparation for election 2020? or just hammer time until then?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:55AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:55AM (#545055)

    Hopefully this will trigger some pressure on the psychology/medical/psychiatry pseudoscience that has been flourishing the last few decades.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:59AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:59AM (#545057)

      Fuck that shit. Let's return to the good old days when mental illness was a sign of demonic possession. Burn the witches.

  • (Score: 2) by TheRaven on Thursday July 27, @07:57AM

    by TheRaven (270) on Thursday July 27, @07:57AM (#545056) Journal
    They did not free members from the Goldwater Rule. The rule still applies, they are not allowed to diagnose anyone that they have not had as a patient in a clinical setting. They are; however, allowed to make public statements based on their expertise that are not diagnoses: for example, it's fine for them to say 'based on the behaviour that I've observed, Donald Trump is a pathological narcissist,' but that is not a diagnosis and should not be treated as one.
    --
    sudo mod me up

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:13AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:13AM (#545065)

    This is his secret plan to dispatch ISIS. They think we're in disarray and self-destructing, then POW!!!

