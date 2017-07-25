from the call-a-spade-a-spade dept.
Common Dreams reports
As President Donald Trump continues to behave bizarrely and erratically--attacking his own attorney general, launching into a political tirade during a speech to Boy Scouts, bringing his 11-year-old son into the burgeoning Russia controversy--a professional association of psychoanalysts is telling its members to drop the so-called Goldwater Rule and comment publicly on the president's state of mind if they find reason to do so.
The Goldwater Rule was formally included in the American Psychiatric Association's "Principles of Medical Ethics" following the 1964 presidential campaign, during which a magazine editor was sued for running an article in which mental health professionals gave their opinions on [Republican] presidential candidate Barry Goldwater's psychiatric state. The rule deems public comments by psychiatrists on the mental health of public officials without consent "unethical".
In a recent email to its 3,500 members, the American Psychoanalytic Association "told its members they should not feel bound by" the Goldwater Rule, which some have characterized as a "gag rule", STAT's Sharon Begley reports.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:37AM (4 children)
Psychiatrists don't diagnose the mental state of actors on stage. It's all an act.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:44AM
Damn right, aristarchus is fucking delusional [soylentnews.org] but you don't see the niggers-in-charge calling the crazy wagon to take him away.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:47AM (1 child)
Trump must be one dedicated method actor to be twitting such madness sunrise till dusk.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:54AM
When I method act I like to play the parts of three people so I can have a threesome instead of masturbating alone.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:01AM
It's called "method acting". The insanity is real.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by jmorris on Thursday July 27, @07:40AM
Every Republican candidate gets assigned one or more of "Evil", "Stupid" or "Crazy". Every single one. Doesn't matter who we nominate, the Narrative is one or more of evil, stupid or crazy. Nice Mormon guy? Evil. Every Democrat's favorite "statesman"? Crazy and Evil. Nice guy reformed drunken frat boy? Evil and Stupid. War hero? Evil. War hero, statesman, cucked but all around good guy? Evil. Popular former Governor of CA? Evil, Stupid -AND- Crazy. Ok, I will give ya Nixon as Evil but he got Crazy too and it is nuts.
So the question you guys should be asking is, "How many times can we use the exact same playbook?" Might I suggest, certain in the knowledge you will ignore reality, that you now know the answer? You cried "WOLF!" as loudly as you possibly could, you yelled, you screamed, you committed punditry, you told everybody and their dog that Trump was the personification of "EVIL!", "STUPID!" and "CRAZY!" And the voters didn't listen. You were pointedly ignored.
But do continue.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:41AM
Last I check, there was no repercussion to publishing fake news with anonymous mind-reading spies as sources.
Now with less anonymous, more actual named entities to go onto the org chart.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday July 27, @07:48AM
How come that a rulebook established precisely because certain actions were deemed bad interference gets changed when a president the deep state can't control gets elected?
Preparation for election 2020? or just hammer time until then?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:55AM (1 child)
Hopefully this will trigger some pressure on the psychology/medical/psychiatry pseudoscience that has been flourishing the last few decades.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @07:59AM
Fuck that shit. Let's return to the good old days when mental illness was a sign of demonic possession. Burn the witches.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Thursday July 27, @07:57AM
sudo mod me up
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 27, @08:13AM
This is his secret plan to dispatch ISIS. They think we're in disarray and self-destructing, then POW!!!
Reply to This