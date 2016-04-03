from the pecans-or-walnuts? dept.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has resigned following a court decision related to financial revelations from the Panama Papers leak:
Nawaz Sharif has resigned as prime minister of Pakistan following a decision by the country's Supreme Court to disqualify him from office. The ruling came after a probe into his family's wealth following the 2015 Panama Papers dump linking Mr Sharif's children to offshore companies.
Mr Sharif has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case. The five judges reached a unanimous verdict in the Islamabad court, which was filled to capacity. "Following the verdict, Nawaz Sharif has resigned from his responsibilities as prime minister," a spokesman for Mr Sharif's office said in a statement.
There was heightened security in the capital, with tens of thousands of troops and police deployed.
Related: "Panama Papers" Leak Exposes Owners of Shell Companies
"Panama Papers" Compendium
Journalists Release Database of "Panama Papers" Names
USA Today reports on a project by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), part of the Center for Public Integrity.
The Süddeutsche Zeitung received 11.5 million documents, comprising about 2.6 TB, from the files of "Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm that sells anonymous offshore companies around the world." Among the firm's clients were heads of state and government ministers.
We had submissions from several Soylentils reguarding the "Panama Papers" document leak. We lead off with some background on what the leak is, followed by two stories about Iceland's Prime Minister resigning and being replaced, and conclude with a perspective from a former British Ambasador.
2.6 Terabyte Leak of Offshore Banking Industry Data
Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) has released the biggest leak in journalistic history, posting 11.5 million documents from a Panamanian law firm online and providing "rare insights into a world that can only exist in the shadows."
https://panamapapers.icij.org/
http://panamapapers.sueddeutsche.de/en/
http://panamapapers.sueddeutsche.de/articles/56febff0a1bb8d3c3495adf4/
The Panama Papers leak is a news leak of confidential documents from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca that relate to the offshore wealth of world leaders and other politically exposed persons and politicians, and prominent individuals in business, finance, and sports governance. Mossack Fonseca allegedly helped world leaders and other high profiles evade taxes by creating oftentimes illegal tax havens.
Panama Papers Claim a Victim: Iceland's Prime Minister Resigns
Iceland's Prime Minister will resign following the discovery of offshore bank accounts linked to him, found in the leaked Panama Papers:
Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned Tuesday, days after a massive data leak known as the Panama Papers linked him to secret offshore bank accounts. With Gunnlaugsson on his way out, his deputy in Iceland's Progressive Party, Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, will lead the country, according to Godjon Helgason, a reporter at Icelandic National Broadcasting Service who spoke to NPR's Newscast unit.
[...] Gunnlaugsson intends to remain the head of Iceland's Progressive Party, FastFT reports. Earlier Tuesday, Gunnlaugsson had asked Icelandic President Olafur Ragnar Grimsson to call early elections and dissolve the current Parliament, the BBC reports, adding that Grimsson refused.
On Sunday, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung , along with other international news outlets that collaborated on the story, published a wave of reports about the murky underworld of shell companies and offshore bank accounts. The reporting was based on a massive trove of leaked emails and other documents from a Panamanian law firm.
[Continues...]
You can now search for the names of people and companies that are included among the Panama Papers:
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists just released a searchable database with the names of more than 300,000 people and companies included in the so-called "Panama Papers." The database is barebones, containing the name of the entity and how its connected to an offshore account. [...] The database released today includes the names of more than 7,000 entities from the United States. [...] The Washington Post ran a story today that finds that at least 36 Americans listed in the database have been "accused of fraud or other serious financial misconduct."
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Saturday July 29, @03:27AM (3 children)
The other place had the best headline for this story, perhaps the best headline in the history of the site.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @03:37AM
Most didn't grok, and didn't care to. Cut the BS and don't try to be cute - this isn't twatter.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @05:22AM
Calibri Font Plays Its Role: Pakistan Now Sans Sharif as Prime Minister is Disqualified [slashdot.com]
BBC News story [bbc.co.uk] that explains the significance of the font (for those who look at articles, it's linked from the article in this topic)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @05:35AM
Well, don't leave us hanging, what's the headline? Parent post is currently +2, Informative, but it should be -1, Tease!
I bet it's another riff on "sans Shariff". I read about this story on Techdirt, where it was titled From Sans Serif To Sans Sharif: #Fontgate Leads To Calls For Pakistan's Prime Minister To Resign [techdirt.com].
The Techdirt article also mentions that
Anyway, I really like puns. Unfortunately, as you probably know, puns are for children, not groan people. /ba-dum-tsh
