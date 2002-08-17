from the smoke-screen? dept.
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has introduced a bill (alt) that has been described by Marijuana Majority as the most far-reaching marijuana bill ever filed in either chamber of Congress. It would legalize cannabis federally by removing "marihuana" and tetrahydrocannabinols from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. But it would go much further by withholding money from states with racially or financially disparate arrest and incarceration rates for cannabis-related crimes (effectively all states where cannabis is illegal):
The bill would legalize marijuana at the federal level and withhold federal money for building jails and prisons, along with other funds, from states whose cannabis laws are shown to disproportionately incarcerate minorities.
Under the legislation, federal convictions for marijuana use and possession would be expunged and prisoners serving time for a marijuana offense would be entitled to a sentencing hearing.
Those "aggrieved" by a disproportionate arrest or imprisonment rate would be able to sue, according to the bill. And a Community Reinvestment Fund would be established to "reinvest in communities most affected by the war on drugs" for everything from re-entry programs to public libraries.
Booker says that he will work towards bipartisan support for the bill.
Serious legalization attempt or just advertising for a 2020 U.S. Presidential Campaign?
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Wednesday August 02, @12:54PM
No reason it can't be both. There's a lot of support for marijuana legalization, but I'd bet that Booker put the bits about minorities in their specifically so that congresscritters who need to pander to their racist bases can get it removed and be able to point to their actions there and say "See? I'm protecting you from those filthy brown people stealing your tax money!" (Which is neither what's happening nor how they'll phrase it, but it will definitely be what they mean.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, @01:07PM (1 child)
Great. So federally mandated arrest quotas.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday August 02, @01:15PM
Eliminate the "crime", and then you don't have to worry about quotas.
