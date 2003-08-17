Joe Arpaio—the former sheriff from Maricopa County, Arizona, who famously ordained himself "America's toughest sheriff"—was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a federal court order mandating that Arpaio and his deputies refrain from racially profiling Latinos with traffic stops and detentions, based on suspicions about their immigration status.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton said [July 31] that Arpaio demonstrated a "flagrant disregard" for the order, rejecting[1] the former sheriff's defense that the order was unclear and the violations unintentional. Arpaio, who is 85, could face up to six months in jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5.

[...] Arpaio's attorney said [July 31] he plans to appeal Judge Bolton's ruling in hopes of receiving a trial by jury. The [former] sheriff was denied a jury trial in May because it was not legally required, due to the short length of his potential jail term.