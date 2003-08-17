from the found-somebody-tougher dept.
Common Dreams reports
Joe Arpaio—the former sheriff from Maricopa County, Arizona, who famously ordained himself "America's toughest sheriff"—was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a federal court order mandating that Arpaio and his deputies refrain from racially profiling Latinos with traffic stops and detentions, based on suspicions about their immigration status.
U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton said [July 31] that Arpaio demonstrated a "flagrant disregard" for the order, rejecting[1] the former sheriff's defense that the order was unclear and the violations unintentional. Arpaio, who is 85, could face up to six months in jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5.
[...] Arpaio's attorney said [July 31] he plans to appeal Judge Bolton's ruling in hopes of receiving a trial by jury. The [former] sheriff was denied a jury trial in May because it was not legally required, due to the short length of his potential jail term.
[1 Submitter claimed problems with this link and offered Google's cache. I could open original link using both Pale Moon and Lynx without issue. -Ed(s).]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @03:32AM (2 children)
Basically, the fucka pissed off the judges. The clown show will go onto appeal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @03:38AM (1 child)
Judge Roy Dredd Bean, the law west of the Pecos! (best Sly Stallone voice), "I didn't break the law, I am the law!" This is why we never should have let in all those Italian immigrants. Or the Germans. Or the Poles. Or the English.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday August 04, @03:55AM
We should have built a wall on the Bering Strait before all of those illegal immigrants came over.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mykl on Friday August 04, @03:45AM (2 children)
I can't wait for Joe's thoughts on his current prison policies to "evolve" once he has to actually undergo them himself. That is, assuming he survives the experience.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Friday August 04, @04:27AM (1 child)
here's hoping he's raped in prison.
I can't tolerate those who abuse their position while under color of law.
guy should be thrown in jail for the rest of his god damned life.
that goes for anyone in high authority who fucks with regular folk for the lolz of it. those guys should get 10x the punishment that regulars get.
if that isn't done, then they continue to be embolded and laugh at the laws, you and I have to follow.
fuck him. let him be bubba's bitch in prison.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 04, @04:36AM
How dare this animal actually try to prevent people from breaking the law! It's unconscionable!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by captain normal on Friday August 04, @03:47AM
Will he have to wear pink and work on the chain gang like he made prisoners do?
