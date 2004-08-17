from the just-kidding dept.
A lawsuit by Rod Wheeler has linked the President and the White House to the publication of a retracted Fox 5 DC story about the Seth Rich murder case:
The Fox News Channel and a wealthy supporter of President Trump worked in concert under the watchful eye of the White House to concoct a story about the death of a young Democratic National Committee aide, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The explosive claim is part of a lawsuit filed against Fox News by Rod Wheeler, a longtime paid commentator for the news network. The suit was obtained exclusively by NPR.
Wheeler alleges Fox News and the Trump supporter intended to deflect public attention from growing concern about the administration's ties to the Russian government. His suit charges that a Fox News reporter created quotations out of thin air and attributed them to him to propel her story. Fox's president of news, Jay Wallace, told NPR on Monday that there was no "concrete evidence" that Wheeler was misquoted by the reporter, Malia Zimmerman. The news executive did not address a question about the story's allegedly partisan origins. Fox News declined to allow Zimmerman to comment for this story.
[...] On April 20, a month before the story ran, Butowsky and Wheeler — the investor and the investigator — met at the White House with then-press secretary Sean Spicer to brief him on what they were uncovering. The first page of the lawsuit quotes a voicemail and text from Butowsky boasting that Trump himself had reviewed drafts of the Fox News story just before it went to air and was published. Spicer now tells NPR that he took the meeting as a favor to Butowsky. Spicer says he was unaware of any contact involving the president. And Butowsky tells NPR that he was kidding about Trump's involvement.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Saturday August 05, @06:10AM
The whole Narrative depends on the Russians being the bad guys. If Seth Rich dumped the DNC Leaks to Assange the whole story collapses. Hint, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to connect the dots to make him the leaker. Then he turns up dead in what can only be described as yet another case of Arkancide. Photos of him exist with Rich and Awan within a day of the hit, which wouldn't be too unusual them both being in IT for the Democratic Party (one in the formal Party the other for several of the Congresscritters) but that guy has "suspect" written all over him. Whether just a garden variety double agent or a killer too is hard to say.
So knowing this is all eventually going to blow, what does the Democrats and the Blue Check Mafia do? Accuse Trump and Fox (their long time enemy and new enemy #1) of a conspiracy theory! The idea being to taint the story so they will have a ready excuse for why they will not cover it. Silly Progs think they still have such a monopoly on the media they can make this madcap plan fly. Guess they have to try something, telling the truth would not only be a losing move, it goes against every moral code they live by.
(Score: 2) by physicsmajor on Saturday August 05, @06:10AM
This guy Wheeler is really good at alleging stuff. Seriously - he is on record saying one thing, on video, about the Seth Rich killing/murder. Before the usual suspects go flying off the handle, go watch the actual Fox 5 interview featuring this guy. Now he wants to completely retcon the narrative? And he or someone (NPR?) wants us to think the whole thing was under the 'watchful eye' of the white house?
Maybe he made up the entire thing to begin with, didn't realize it would get picked up, and tried to do damage control. Maybe it was real, but now he's getting serious pressure by nasty people on one or both sides of the supposed political 'aisle'. Maybe he just likes seeing his name in the headlines.
At this point, it really doesn't matter because he has no credibility left. The entire summary/article is chock full of 'explosive claims', 'alleged', 'no concrete evidence', and then read the last paragraph.
I don't know what kind of stuff NPR is trying to push here, but it isn't journalism.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @06:18AM
Everybody knows that Seth Rich just died in a completely ordinary robbery where nothing was stolen! Happens all the time. Anyone who believes different is obviously an evil conspiracy theorist and a Russian traitor.
Never mind the fact that Wikileaks is obviously hinting that Seth Rich was the DNC leaker. [anonews.co]
Never mind the fact that redditors have put together some compelling evidence showing Seth was attempting to uncover Democrat corruption [reddit.com]
Never mind that shady Clinton operative John Podesta promised to "make an example" of whoever leaked the Democrat emails right before Seth's murder. [dcstatesman.com]
Just shut up and accept the official story that he was shot in the back in the middle of the night for no reason! After all, that's what DOJ investigator Steve Wasserman [thegatewaypundit.com], brother of former (fired for corruption) Democrat Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schulz says! And if you can't trust the brother of a woman who cheated to help destroy Bernie Sanders [thinkprogress.org] and rig an election for Hillary, then who can you trust?
