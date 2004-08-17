from the donning-my-asbestos-suit dept.
I don't know if this is appropriate for SoylentNews - I'll leave that to the editors. It's a blog entry that does the best job I've seen, explaining a difficult issue: How do those of us originally from flyover territory perceive the progressive politics that dominates the left coast, and indeed most of the big cities.
Anyone from a red county will read this article and nod. Anyone from a blue county really ought to try to understand the article, because it explains why Trump won, and also explains the rise of the alt-right as a response to progressive politics.
[Ed. note: The linked article is rather long. Contrary to long-standing tradition, I did RTFA. On occasion, stories are submitted where it is not clear to me whether or not our community would find it appropriate or interesting. This is one of those occasions. So, consider this an experiment... of course, please comment on the story itself, but please also indicate whether or not you would like to see more stories like this, and why. Thanks! --martyb]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @07:22PM
"I was dramatically underpaid for the first two years I moved here. Fuck me, right? Back home, $50kCAD ($37kUSD) was a good salary for software"
I hope to God this guy came out to the valley in the 70's
That neighborhood he moved into would have been East Palo Alto. I don't think there
is a black person left there now.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @07:24PM (1 child)
Just read the linked blog. To me, it's whiny. I'm not from the coast (Buffalo NY), but not the midwest either. When I got to Boston for college it was overwhelming for awhile, then I adapted. All part of growing up.
If the author of blog was having such a hard time, why not work somewhere in the midwest for awhile to learn about working in a software company, and then decide to make the jump to CA if they really thought it was worth the trouble.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @07:37PM
Take a software developer, by trade in Canada, who was _strongly_encouraged_ by a friend to work in California. Told of all the great things that happen there and the like-mindedness of the location. These events doubtless describe activities over years (too expensive, so moved further from town -> so this is after the first year(?) lease, and then he was ostrasized for racism).
Are you saying he should have first refused to go to California because of the social issues he didn't know existed? Or that many years in, he should have left, because of the social issues affecting him and the fact that he still didn't understand unwritten rules? In either case, you're exactly the "left" that is claiming to be so accepting for which he's claiming the opposite. _You_ are the problem being discussed in this post, and you sound completely oblivious to that fact.
(Score: 2) by dak664 on Saturday August 05, @07:33PM (1 child)
J.M. Greer usually gets it right IMO
http://www.ecosophia.net/hate-new-sex/ [ecosophia.net]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday August 05, @07:39PM
I particularly love how they fight hatred, real or imagined, with absurd amounts most definitely real hatred. And utterly miss the irony even when it's explicitly pointed out to them.
Socialist: Someone who wants everything that you have. Except your job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 05, @07:42PM
Such dog whistle training is very revealing.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday August 05, @07:51PM
The part that's missing is in the heartland we're more diverse in many ways, but the coasts see progressivism as being holier than thou, therefore any anti-social or bullying behavior can be excused by mere political posturing.
In the heartland if you're an asshole, you'll learn in church that Jesus mostly dislikes assholes, so you'll act civilized or get ostracized as it should be. On the coasts, you can be as much of a bullying asshole as you want as long as you're a unitarian universalist and say you hate white men and vote for hillary, which results in a lot of intellectually weak bullying assholes.
Then you add assortive mating and socialization, such that concentration increases over time. Is there anyone left in SV who isn't an antisocial asshole? Is there anyone left in the midwest who's a progressive bully? Not many, thats for sure....
The other aspect of alt-right is the legacy neos are obsolete "Israel firster baby boomers" and are obsolete culturally. And the boomer lefty hippies are just as obsolete culturally.... The alt-right isn't an alternative, its a generational replacement.
