Venezuela Agents Arrest Opposition Leaders in Midnight Raids

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday August 06, @05:26PM   Printer-friendly
Venezuelan security agents arrested two key opposition leaders in a midnight raid on their homes, making good on President Nicolas Maduro's promise to crack down on dissent following a vote that gave him broad authoritarian powers.

In the middle of the night, armed men took Leopoldo Lopez and Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma from their respective homes in the capital. The leaders had been highly critical of Maduro and had only recently been released from jail on politically motivated charges. The two, however, remained under house arrest.

The wife of Leopoldo posted a video on Twitter showing flak-jacketed agents bundling her husband into a vehicle marked "Sebin" — the name of Venezuela's intelligence agency — and then speeding off.

[...] Tuesday night, President Trump condemned "the actions of the Maduro dictatorship."

"Mr. Lopez and Mr. Ledezma are political prisoners being held illegally by the regime. The United States holds Maduro – who publicly announced just hours earlier that he would move against his political opposition – personally responsible for the health and safety of Mr. Lopez, Mr. Ledezma, and any others seized. We reiterate our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners."

On Monday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Maduro himself, marking only the fourth time that the U.S. has sanctioned the sitting leader of another country.

Source: http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/08/01/540790886/venezuela-agents-arrest-opposition-leaders-in-midnight-raids

Previously: Voting Company Finds Manipulation in Venezuela Election.

Related Stories

Voting Company Finds Manipulation in Venezuela Election 8 comments

takyon writes:

Venezuelan election turnout figures manipulated by one million votes: election company

Turnout figures in Venezuela's Constitutional Assembly election were manipulated up by least 1 million votes, Smartmatic, a company which has worked with Venezuela since 2004 on its voting system, said on Wednesday.

"We know, without any doubt, that the turnout of the recent election for a National Constituent Assembly was manipulated," Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica said at a news briefing in London.

Also at Al Jazeera.

Original Submission

  • (Score: 2) by BasilBrush on Sunday August 06, @06:18PM (2 children)

    by BasilBrush (3994) on Sunday August 06, @06:18PM (#549585)

    Unlike Trump, Maduro was legitimately elected and with a majority of the votes.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @06:29PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 06, @06:29PM (#549587)

      ...short of a million votes give or take...

    • (Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Sunday August 06, @06:30PM

      by Nerdfest (80) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 06, @06:30PM (#549588)

      I think the election observers might disagree with you regarding that.

