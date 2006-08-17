Gizmodo got their hands on an internal memo gone viral at Google that criticizes extreme biases and blind promotion of diversity. The memo's author confronts the practice of silencing such minority opinions through shame:

"Despite what the public response seems to have been, I've gotten many personal messages from fellow Googlers expressing their gratitude for bringing up these very important issues which they agree with but would never have the courage to say or defend because of our shaming culture and the possibility of being fired. This needs to change."

Are these hints of the writing on the proverbial wall? One fears the diversity pendulum will break rather than be allowed to swing back.

[Update: Google has written a memo to its employees about the document. - ed]

Also at Motherboard and BBC.