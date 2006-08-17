Stories
Googler's Memo on Culture of Diversity Extremism Goes Viral Inside Google

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 07, @09:54AM   Printer-friendly
from the diversity-of-opinion-department dept.
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Gizmodo got their hands on an internal memo gone viral at Google that criticizes extreme biases and blind promotion of diversity. The memo's author confronts the practice of silencing such minority opinions through shame:

"Despite what the public response seems to have been, I've gotten many personal messages from fellow Googlers expressing their gratitude for bringing up these very important issues which they agree with but would never have the courage to say or defend because of our shaming culture and the possibility of being fired. This needs to change."

Are these hints of the writing on the proverbial wall? One fears the diversity pendulum will break rather than be allowed to swing back.

[Update: Google has written a memo to its employees about the document. - ed]

Also at Motherboard and BBC.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Monday August 07, @10:14AM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Monday August 07, @10:14AM (#549846) Journal

    Are these hints of the writing on the proverbial wall? One fears the diversity pendulum will break rather than be allowed to swing back.

    Diversity is temporary, as is humanity's dominance of Earth.

    Google's mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful does not require humanity to live.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @10:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @10:16AM (#549847)

    Is it not wiser to foster true diversity and harmonious co-existence by nurturing natural interaction and discouraging stereotypes than alienating and radicalizing people through enforced integration?

    There are already anti-discrimination laws and regulations, and have been for years.

    Maybe less acrimony and more serendipity is what's needed now.

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by tonyPick on Monday August 07, @10:24AM (3 children)

    by tonyPick (1237) on Monday August 07, @10:24AM (#549848) Homepage Journal

    Is this
    https://medium.com/@yonatanzunger/so-about-this-googlers-manifesto-1e3773ed1788 [medium.com]

    Standout paragraph...

    Essentially, engineering is all about cooperation, collaboration, and empathy for both your colleagues and your customers. If someone told you that engineering was a field where you could get away with not dealing with people or feelings, then I’m very sorry to tell you that you have been lied to. Solitary work is something that only happens at the most junior levels, and even then it’s only possible because someone senior to you — most likely your manager — has been putting in long hours to build up the social structures in your group that let you focus on code.

    All of these traits which the manifesto described as “female” are the core traits which make someone successful at engineering.

    • (Score: 2) by turgid on Monday August 07, @10:39AM

      by turgid (4318) on Monday August 07, @10:39AM (#549853) Journal

      Indeed, and having traits labeled "male" and "female" helps no-one, especially certain types of self-conscious people.

    • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday August 07, @10:42AM

      by aristarchus (2645) on Monday August 07, @10:42AM (#549854) Journal

      Sorry, but the best part is in the "suggestions" [gizmodo.com]:

      Stop alienating conservatives.

              Viewpoint diversity is arguably the most important type of diversity and political orientation is one of the most fundamental and significant ways in which people view things differently.
              In highly progressive environments, conservatives are a minority that feel like they need to stay in the closet to avoid open hostility. We should empower those with different ideologies to be able to express themselves.

      Poor, poor, closeted conservatives! So afraid of open hostility! But why would this guy think that anyone would want to encourage conservatives to "express" themselves? We get enough of the "ick" factor right here on SoylentNews. But wait, there is more.

      Confront Google’s biases.

              I’ve mostly concentrated on how our biases cloud our thinking about diversity and inclusion, but our moral biases are farther reaching than that.
              I would start by breaking down Googlegeist scores by political orientation and personality to give a fuller picture into how our biases are affecting our culture.

      Yes, what Google needs is an affirmative action program for the poor conservative minority! They should be identified, and given safe spaces from those nasty libtards! And we should probably have a quota system of Dems and Republicans that matches the voting of, say, the last national election. My god, the stupid is strong in this one.

    • (Score: 2) by chromas on Monday August 07, @11:03AM

      by chromas (34) on Monday August 07, @11:03AM (#549859)

      I just got AIDS from the comment system on that site.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @10:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @10:50AM (#549856)

    The memo starts ok, discussing how different points of view are important, and political bias should be considered. But then it blathers on about gender stereotypes, as if they were a proven fact. Larry Summers made the same mistake. Biologically, women may be better, worse, or equal to men in various disciplines. But we don't know, because we don't have the data. Give it another five generations...

