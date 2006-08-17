from the diversity-of-opinion-department dept.
Gizmodo got their hands on an internal memo gone viral at Google that criticizes extreme biases and blind promotion of diversity. The memo's author confronts the practice of silencing such minority opinions through shame:
"Despite what the public response seems to have been, I've gotten many personal messages from fellow Googlers expressing their gratitude for bringing up these very important issues which they agree with but would never have the courage to say or defend because of our shaming culture and the possibility of being fired. This needs to change."
Are these hints of the writing on the proverbial wall? One fears the diversity pendulum will break rather than be allowed to swing back.
[Update: Google has written a memo to its employees about the document. - ed]
Also at Motherboard and BBC.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Monday August 07, @10:14AM
Diversity is temporary, as is humanity's dominance of Earth.
Google's mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful does not require humanity to live.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @10:16AM
Is it not wiser to foster true diversity and harmonious co-existence by nurturing natural interaction and discouraging stereotypes than alienating and radicalizing people through enforced integration?
There are already anti-discrimination laws and regulations, and have been for years.
Maybe less acrimony and more serendipity is what's needed now.
(Score: 5, Informative) by tonyPick on Monday August 07, @10:24AM (3 children)
Is this
https://medium.com/@yonatanzunger/so-about-this-googlers-manifesto-1e3773ed1788 [medium.com]
Standout paragraph...
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday August 07, @10:39AM
Indeed, and having traits labeled "male" and "female" helps no-one, especially certain types of self-conscious people.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday August 07, @10:42AM
Sorry, but the best part is in the "suggestions" [gizmodo.com]:
Poor, poor, closeted conservatives! So afraid of open hostility! But why would this guy think that anyone would want to encourage conservatives to "express" themselves? We get enough of the "ick" factor right here on SoylentNews. But wait, there is more.
Yes, what Google needs is an affirmative action program for the poor conservative minority! They should be identified, and given safe spaces from those nasty libtards! And we should probably have a quota system of Dems and Republicans that matches the voting of, say, the last national election. My god, the stupid is strong in this one.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Monday August 07, @11:03AM
I just got AIDS from the comment system on that site.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 07, @10:50AM
The memo starts ok, discussing how different points of view are important, and political bias should be considered. But then it blathers on about gender stereotypes, as if they were a proven fact. Larry Summers made the same mistake. Biologically, women may be better, worse, or equal to men in various disciplines. But we don't know, because we don't have the data. Give it another five generations...
