Alphabet Inc.'s Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo blasting the web company's diversity policies, creating a firestorm across Silicon Valley. James Damore, the Google engineer who wrote the note, confirmed his dismissal in an email, saying that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes." He said he's "currently exploring all possible legal remedies."
[...] Earlier on Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a note to employees that said portions of the memo "violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace." But he didn't say if the company was taking action against the employee. A Google representative, asked about the dismissal, referred to Pichai's memo.
[...] After the controversy swelled, Danielle Brown, Google's new vice president for diversity, integrity and governance, sent a statement to staff condemning Damore's views and reaffirmed the company's stance on diversity. In internal discussion boards, multiple employees said they supported firing the author, and some said they would not choose to work with him, according to postings viewed by Bloomberg News.
"We are unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company," Brown said in the statement. "We'll continue to stand for that and be committed to it for the long haul."
[Update: Apparently Julian Assange has offered James Damore a job, saying that "Censorship is for losers". - Fnord666]
Previously: Googler's Memo on Culture of Diversity Extremism Goes Viral Inside Google
Gizmodo got their hands on an internal memo gone viral at Google that criticizes extreme biases and blind promotion of diversity. The memo's author confronts the practice of silencing such minority opinions through shame:
"Despite what the public response seems to have been, I've gotten many personal messages from fellow Googlers expressing their gratitude for bringing up these very important issues which they agree with but would never have the courage to say or defend because of our shaming culture and the possibility of being fired. This needs to change."
Are these hints of the writing on the proverbial wall? One fears the diversity pendulum will break rather than be allowed to swing back.
[Update: Google has written a memo to its employees about the document. - ed]
Also at Motherboard and BBC.
(Score: 2, Funny) by DECbot on Tuesday August 08, @08:15PM (7 children)
HR fires employee for commenting that HR's discrimination policy is discriminatory.
In similar researchers declare fire as 'hot'. More at 11.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 08, @08:43PM (6 children)
Hope they have fun dealing with the labor board and the lawsuit. What they did may have been in line with policy but it was not in line with the law [cnbc.com].
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Tuesday August 08, @08:58PM
They are probably planning to pay off the lawsuit as a cost of doing business to hush this guy.
After all, this is a situation where Something Must Be Done so they had to be seen Doing Something About It.
We can't tolerate diversity of opinion on the Sacred Precepts of diversity and tolerance!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday August 08, @09:03PM (2 children)
"At will" state ? People finding him unpleasant to work with is enough for a dismissal.
I'm pretty sure Google's highly paid lawyers worked overtime to greenlight such a high profile firing before it happened.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 08, @09:09PM (1 child)
Read the link. It's from an actual business employment consulting lawyer.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday August 08, @09:20PM
I read the link. But there is no way Google terminated that guy without approval from their significant pool of lawyers, so his short arguments aren't the final word on the topic.
He's obviously going to try to sue, let's see which high-profile lawyer rushes first to take his case...
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday August 08, @09:27PM (1 child)
I honestly hope they throw the book at Google.
(Score: 3, Touché) by looorg on Tuesday August 08, @09:32PM
... they'll just scan it and add it to their library project.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 08, @08:26PM (4 children)
This reminds me of a particular Spaniard....
What exactly did he think would happen?
(Score: 4, Informative) by edIII on Tuesday August 08, @08:38PM (1 child)
That we would magically be transported back the 1950's where all the women at Google were in high heels and employed as secretaries?
That being said, IIRC he put in a complaint with the NLRB beforehand. That does indicate he was expecting a fight that would require union assistance to win.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Tuesday August 08, @09:17PM
Or perhaps that people would see discrimination against people based on sex and skin pigmentation is wrong? Naah, can't be that, he is a white man, he must have some evil ulterior motive that ultimately leads to gassing the Jews!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 08, @08:50PM (1 child)
Inigo Montoya?
who famously said
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 08, @09:13PM
I think you're projecting.
From Wikipedia: [wikipedia.org]
"[Quixotism] also serves to describe an idealism without regard to practicality. An impulsive person or act might be regarded as quixotic."
"Quixotism is usually related to "over-idealism", meaning an idealism that doesn't take consequence or absurdity into account."
Also, from here: [wikipedia.org]
"It may also connote an importune, unfounded, and vain effort against adversaries real or imagined for a vain goal."
(Score: 5, Funny) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 08, @08:30PM (1 child)
Well, on the bright side, Google is now a little bit closer to achieving gender parity....
(Score: 2, Troll) by DannyB on Tuesday August 08, @08:47PM
Google must not quit until it has complete gender parity!
Furthermore, Google must achieve hiring parody/parity in all other areas without discrimination. Race. Religion. (height, weight, shoe size, etc)
Because all people are equally capable of performing highly skilled technology jobs.
I'm sure you will join me in applauding Google achieving diversity by hiring mentally challenged and/or illiterate people for high tech jobs. They're all equally capable. Even the US President or congress critters could to these jobs.
(Score: 1, Troll) by krishnoid on Tuesday August 08, @08:39PM (2 children)
A couple things came to mind:
Finally, I'll leave this here [theuncool.com] for you to peruse at your convenience. It's very rambly, but I think it worked out ok for Jerry McGuire in the end.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @08:47PM
Most reporters left out that fact.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Tuesday August 08, @09:05PM
Maybe you shouldn't pontificate on things you don't actually know anything about. Guy is a Harvard Biology PhD, not a random software engineer. He was in fact discussing subjects within his wheelhouse. Remember, Google has been sucking in the best and brightest from a LOT of fields for years, doing who knows what sort of Evil Google Things. I'm still rooting for him having gobs of those Evil Secrets safely uploaded to WikiLeaks. Google hasn't had many disgruntled ex-employees up until now so their secrets have stayed a lot more secret than, for a random example, the U.S. government.
#GoogleLeaks. Lets all root for it to happen. In Kek's name we ask this! For great lulz!
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by jmorris on Tuesday August 08, @08:49PM (4 children)
Let the record show that I called his firing on Monday. I said he would either be locked out of the building and his crap in a box at the security desk or they would let him in so they could all point and shriek at him for a good cathartic release culminating in a very public firing. Option 2 it was. Not a hard prediction to make either, the one thing SJWs can't allow is dissent. Fear is their most potent weapon and now the stench of it will be filling the corridors of the GooglePlex for months as they increase the demands. Simply remaining quiet and trying to work won't be good enough, everyone will be expected to make public proclamations of undying support for the Diversity and Inclusion inititives and anyone insufficiently enthusiastic will be scheduled for "struggle sessions." Because they know a non-trivial number of employees voted anonymously on the poll attached to the memo and until they have all been tracked down and publicly humiliated the incident can't be considered closed. Good news for everyone in tech who isn't named Google.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @09:00PM
Also, the record already shows that not only did people call it on Monday, but some people called for it even earlier than that.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday August 08, @09:12PM (2 children)
I can only hope that more sexist conservatives will be encouraged to write memorandum like this expressing the depths of their discontent in the modern world. It is good to know who they are, and what they believe. So if you are one of these, please come out of the closet, make your views known to all and sundry. You will feel better for it!!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 08, @09:17PM
Not only is the Universe objectively sexist, but there's also nothing more sexist than putting resources behind the promotion of a particular sex.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Tuesday August 08, @09:19PM
If you'd read his memo, you'd know that he was calling out Google's blatantly sexist policies such as offering training sessions only to members of favored groups.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by inertnet on Tuesday August 08, @09:04PM
My first thought was: that's an interesting way for an empire to start failing before eventually falling apart.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday August 08, @09:20PM
Guess one shouldn't be all to surprised at the outcome, since the twitter-outrage-culture of the today demand that all the heretics must burn! There was a few interesting perspectives on it today tho.
The memo got it's own webpage (0), where it actually contains all the notes and links compared to most other news stories about it that just seem to conclude that he hates women and is a horrible horrible person.
A few actual scientists in various fields of psychology got together and had a bit of a read and concluded that the science part of the memo all checked out with current understandings in the field (1), this wasn't really all that much of a surprise. One of them wrote a somewhat more lengthy piece about it for the Globe and Mail (2).
So he seems to have had a pretty solid science argument. Which I guess is why the Google headhunters and CEO cut him down for violating their code of conduct instead, as Pichai put it “violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.”. So I guess Google is all about the feelings and anti-science these days. I wonder if this will make future potential recruits take a moment to think about if they want to work in the Goolag or not, since it's quite clear by now that to work there you need to agree with their ideological views or just learn to keep your mouth shut forever. Which I guess wouldn't make them all that different from most other places.
I wonder if the employees that outed Damore and cried about it also violated some code of conduct to or are they all going to be safe? There was clearly some less then pleasant tweets and comments made about him. They seem to have come a long way from "Don't be evil", or they spent a lot of time redefining evil.
The code of conduct (3) seems to quite clearly state that "Employment here is based solely upon individual merit and qualifications directly related to professional competence.". So why would they need to have diversity hires? Unless being of a certain color or gender is now a form of qualification or merit. "Google prohibits discrimination, harassment and bullying in any form – verbal, physical, or visual", so the people that outed Damore should all be disciplined or have their employments terminated to. Interesting Google also discriminates against Cats - animal racism? Are not all the animal equal!? Is Google like Animal Farm? Clearly they are on so many levels. Interesting to note they updated the CoC on August 7th. Did they add or remove something?
... and your employment will be terminated.
(0) http://diversitymemo.com/ [diversitymemo.com]
(1) https://archive.is/z6xxP#selection-347.36-347.46 [archive.is]
(2) https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/no-the-google-manifesto-isnt-sexist-or-anti-diversity-its-science/article35903359/ [theglobeandmail.com]
(3) https://abc.xyz/investor/other/google-code-of-conduct.html [abc.xyz]
