Half of Republicans Would Back Postponing 2020 Election If Trump Proposed It

posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 11, @04:49AM   Printer-friendly
DeathMonkey writes:

According to a poll conducted by two academic authors and published by The Washington Post, 52 percent of Republicans said they would back a postponement of the next election if Trump called for it.

If Trump and congressional Republicans proposed postponing the election to ensure only eligible citizens could vote, support from Republicans rises to 56 percent.

Pollsters found 47 percent of Republicans think Trump won the popular vote.

http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/346000-poll-about-half-of-republicans-would-back-postponing-2020-election-if-trump

«  DNA Sequencing Software Could Theoretically be Hacked Using Malware Written Into DNA
Half of Republicans Would Back Postponing 2020 Election If Trump Proposed It
  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Friday August 11, @04:55AM (2 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday August 11, @04:55AM (#552122)

    Sounds like the old "drinking more than 3 cups of coffee a day adds 10 years to your life" vs "drinking coffee increases your risk of whatever cancer".

    Junk studies are junk studies, I can't buy more than 10% would back skipping an election for a popular prez. Trump may be a lot of things, but popular he ain't.

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday August 11, @05:02AM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Friday August 11, @05:02AM (#552127) Journal

    postponing the election to ensure only eligible citizens could vote, support from Republicans rises to 56 percent.

    So what are they going to do? are they doing any such move?

    Postponing any election is likely to be a bad idea. The backlash can be immense. No election = dictatorship and they all seem to have a finite date.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Friday August 11, @05:25AM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Friday August 11, @05:25AM (#552131) Journal

      There were people suggesting Obama could be kept around longer by some sort of similar hocus pocus, and Democrats were seriously recommending it. CNN even did a piece talking about assassinating Trump before the inauguration. (being careful to weasel word it).

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udxnpxRzhQA [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @05:21AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @05:21AM (#552130)

    Let's keep it 100% here. The awareness of the typical american, of matters of politics and government organisation, is abysmal. Poll after poll show americans being hazy on who their representative is, who their senators are, and basically ignorant about the bill of rights.

    Remember when they tried citizens on the civics test they use for naturalisation? And the citizens were baffled, as often as not?

