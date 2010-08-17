17/08/10/2219213 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 11, @04:49AM
from the glass-half-full-or-half-empty dept.
According to a poll conducted by two academic authors and published by The Washington Post, 52 percent of Republicans said they would back a postponement of the next election if Trump called for it.
If Trump and congressional Republicans proposed postponing the election to ensure only eligible citizens could vote, support from Republicans rises to 56 percent.
Pollsters found 47 percent of Republicans think Trump won the popular vote.
http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/346000-poll-about-half-of-republicans-would-back-postponing-2020-election-if-trump
Snotnose on Friday August 11, @04:55AM
Sounds like the old "drinking more than 3 cups of coffee a day adds 10 years to your life" vs "drinking coffee increases your risk of whatever cancer".
Junk studies are junk studies, I can't buy more than 10% would back skipping an election for a popular prez. Trump may be a lot of things, but popular he ain't.
Fluffeh on Friday August 11, @04:59AM
The article I read is a little less misleading than this headline suggests.
The poll asked if people would propose delaying the elections if Pres said that it was the only way to ensure that only eligible American citizens voted.
Here's the story that the Washington Post is running with:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/08/10/in-a-new-poll-half-of-republicans-say-they-would-support-postponing-the-2020-election-if-trump-proposed-it/?utm_term=.f688b1c78602 [washingtonpost.com]
Azuma Hazuki on Friday August 11, @05:00AM
By pure numbers, no, but he's got a cadre of hardcore supporters who would, indeed, let him get away with shooting a man on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight. Someone doesn't need to be widely popular to succeed, just deeply popular, if that makes sense.
People don't seem to understand how badly degenerate the American electorate has become since the Nixon era. It's not a popular thing to say, but I believe this country was doomed when Ford pardoned Nixon, more than a decade before I was born, and it's just that anything as big as the US has very long death rattles.
kaszz on Friday August 11, @05:02AM
So what are they going to do? are they doing any such move?
Postponing any election is likely to be a bad idea. The backlash can be immense. No election = dictatorship and they all seem to have a finite date.
frojack on Friday August 11, @05:25AM
There were people suggesting Obama could be kept around longer by some sort of similar hocus pocus, and Democrats were seriously recommending it. CNN even did a piece talking about assassinating Trump before the inauguration. (being careful to weasel word it).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udxnpxRzhQA [youtube.com]
Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @05:21AM
Let's keep it 100% here. The awareness of the typical american, of matters of politics and government organisation, is abysmal. Poll after poll show americans being hazy on who their representative is, who their senators are, and basically ignorant about the bill of rights.
Remember when they tried citizens on the civics test they use for naturalisation? And the citizens were baffled, as often as not?
