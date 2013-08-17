from the would-not-be-good dept.
[Ed note: Let's preface this story with the reality that this is, in reality, a question that cannot be answered - how may warheads will be fired, where will they land, what are the weather conditions? That stated, it is an interesting thought experiment and understanding the actual science behind the question can take us away from emotional appeals to a more nuanced understanding of the actual risks. --martyb]
There's an interesting pair of articles over at The Conversation which discuss the potential impacts of smaller scale nuclear conflicts, the perceptions of them, and the risks involved in even localised conflicts.
Initially Mattia Eken argued in March that the threat is often exaggerated and overhyped:
Claims exaggerating the effects of nuclear weapons have become commonplace, especially after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. In the early War on Terror years, Richard Lugar, a former US senator and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, argued that terrorists armed with nuclear weapons pose an existential threat to the Western way of life. What he failed to explain is how.
It is by no means certain that a single nuclear detonation (or even several) would do away with our current way of life. Indeed, we're still here despite having nuked our own planet more than 2,000 times – a tally expressed beautifully in this video by Japanese artist Isao Hashimoto).
While the 1963 Limited Test Ban Treaty forced nuclear tests underground, around 500 of all the nuclear weapons detonated were unleashed in the Earth's atmosphere. This includes the world's largest ever nuclear detonation, the 57-megaton bomb known as Tsar Bomba, detonated by the Soviet Union on October 30 1961.
Tsar Bomba was more than 3,000 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. That is immense destructive power – but as one physicist explained, it's only "one-thousandth the force of an earthquake, one-thousandth the force of a hurricane".
He concluded that:
nuclear weapons are here to stay; they can't be "un-invented". If we want to live with them and mitigate the very real risks they pose, we must be honest about what those risks really are. Overegging them to frighten ourselves more than we need to keeps nobody safe.
More recently a response was published by Professor David McCoy, discussing research modelling the impact on environment and climate which indicates more significant long term impacts globally. Highlighting the impact of a limited conflict between India and Pakistan he discusses the worldwide impacts on global food production:
The greatest concern derives from relatively new research which has modelled the indirect effects of nuclear detonations on the environment and climate. The most-studied scenario is a limited regional nuclear war between India and Pakistan, involving 100 Hiroshima-sized warheads (small by modern standards) detonated mostly over urban areas. Many analysts suggest that this is a plausible scenario in the event of an all-out war between the two states, whose combined arsenals amount to more than 220 nuclear warheads.
In this event, an estimated 20m people could die within a week from the direct effects of the explosions, fire, and local radiation. That alone is catastrophic – more deaths than in the entire of World War I.
Such an exchange would likely cause wide-spread fires casting megatons of soot into the stratosphere:
According to one study, maize production in the US (the world's largest producer) would decline by an average by 12% over ten years in our given scenario. In China, middle season rice would fall by 17% over a decade, maize by 16%, and winter wheat by 31%. With total world grain reserves amounting to less than 100 days of global consumption, such effects would place an estimated 2 billion people at risk of famine.
So much for a limited exchange. What if the US and Russia went at it?
A large-scale nuclear war between the US and Russia would be far worse. Most Russian and US weapons are 10 to 50 times stronger than the bombs that destroyed Hiroshima. In a war involving the use of the two nations' strategic nuclear weapons (those intended to be used away from battlefield, aimed at infrastructure or cities), some 150m tonnes of soot could be lofted into the upper atmosphere. This would reduce global temperatures by 8°C – the "nuclear winter" scenario. Under these conditions, food production would stop and the vast majority of the human race is likely to starve.
The DPRK {North Korea) currently has nowhere near the nuclear stockpiles of Russia or the US or any of the other nuclear powers. It was not long ago that they had none at all. Were the DPRK to enter into battle with its entire current arsenal, it would be a calamity, yes. As time passes, even more weapons are being added to its arsenal. Do we accept that a limited exchange is necessary, now, to preclude an even more catastrophic exchange later? What about all the refugees that would stream north into China? What would happen to Seoul in South Korea from which so many high tech as well as heavy industry products come (think Samsung, Hyundai, etc.)
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Monday August 14, @05:08AM
I've briefly thought about this type of scenario well before the current political climate. I thought that if there is an a-symmetric war between two nuclear powers, the only way to attack without the internaltional community completely bearing down on you would be a high altitude blast, producing a magnetic pulse. It is relatively small in human casualties, but really disables a nation: almost no modern electronics are EMP hardened. I think even military grade has become lax for many applications, as it is just so cheap to purchase off the shelf hardware.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_electromagnetic_pulse [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday August 14, @05:17AM
Has the Trump phenomenon really brought us that close? I guess it's time to head to the cave and groove with a pict.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday August 14, @05:20AM (2 children)
Kiss Your Sorry Ass Goodbye: The Atom Bomb Is Gonna Fly [ethicsgirls.com]
But seriously... the South Korean capital of Seoul has ten million people, and is quite close to the border with the North. North Korea has a great many short-range missiles that could consume Seoul in fire were war ever to break out.
If the US were to strike first, it would have to take out at least most of those missiles. I expect it would use small - heh: "small" - tactical nukes for this. But if the North Koreans get any warning, most of the people in Seoul would die.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @05:31AM
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday August 14, @05:32AM
The amount of fissile material North Korea has access to is limited so the number of nukes they can make is limited. Dirty bomb missiles is another matter though.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday August 14, @05:29AM
Likely consequences in an exchange of nukes between NK and US:
* Prevailing winds in the region hints that China will be the brunt recipient of the radioactive dust.
* Increased rate of cancer sickness and death again in South Korea and maybe Japan depending on winds and sea currents.
* The cancer inducing dust will spread around the whole globe to a lesser degree. Compare with Chernobyl of 1986.
* Heavy economic crisis in South Korea as food will be banned from exports.
* Specialists will refuse to go there and brain drain will set in.
* 10 000 - 1000 000 dead in conventional weapons attack on Seoul etc.
* If China is affected then Shanghai, Beijing and Taiwan seems to be the most exposed.
* Prices on computer and home electronics would rise fast and sharply because of LG and Samsung. Just compare with the harddisc flood of 2011 in Thailand.
Don't forget that Japan currently because of the Fukushima disaster dumps large amounts of radioactive waste in the Pacific Ocean and combust other material which western Canadians then have to breathe and eat..
So it's not that radioactive pollutants are new to the region and China isn't that clean either.
However if United States goes to attack. They could actually take out the launch sites ASAP, this ought to be the first priority and then prioritize any artillery launch sites. Any airplanes are likely to be shoot on sight. Invasion troops would be bombed, submarines found and torpedoed etc. The essence is SPEED and taking out all sites that matters first. They could do it. The question becomes what China will do.
To make this work they would have to have a continuously updated map of sites to take out right now. That means lorry driven launchers also has to be counted as sites and be stalked with satellites or other means with more precision.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday August 14, @05:31AM (1 child)
If there could be a limited nuclear war. Once anyone uses them, it is use 'em or lose 'em! Unless you are the one remaining nuclear submarine, and your country has been completely destroyed, and you have, oh, a bunch of Tridents. What ya gonna do? Why do militaries just attract war criminals at the same rate as white supremacist organizations?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @05:36AM
Because the aggressor knows those "war criminals" will deliver on the Mutually-Assured-Destruction alias.. MAD. And so they have a very very good reason to stay calm.
And white supremacist organizations have the purpose of protecting against invasion by foreign races and so they will remove them with force and if needed set people with no qualms in motion if needed.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @05:37AM
