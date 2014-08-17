from the thugs-and-their-thug-accomplices dept.
We've had multiple submissions on the confrontation in Charlottesville, Virginia between white supremacists and counter-protesters. We lead off with a submission about the altercation which culminated with a car driven into a crowd which left 1 person dead and 19 injured. Then we continue with GoDaddy informing dailystormer.com — a white supremacist web site which called for the rally — that they had 24 hours to find another registrar for their site. They signed up with Google's domain registration service. Now there are reports that Google, too, has dropped the registration.
This story could very well cause a lot of heat, but it is my hope we can look beyond the details of this particular situation and focus discussion on the overriding questions of freedom of speech/publication raised by one of the submitters and the implications it may lead to. This saying comes to mind: "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it"
Terrorism in Charlottesville: 1 Dead, 19 Injured
ProPublica reports:
Police Stood By As Mayhem Mounted in Charlottesville, Virginia
At about 10 a.m. [August 12], at one of countless such confrontations, an angry mob of white supremacists formed a battle line across from a group of counter-protesters, many of them older and gray-haired, who had gathered near a church parking lot. On command from their leader, the young men charged and pummeled their ideological foes with abandon. One woman was hurled to the pavement, and the blood from her bruised head was instantly visible.
Standing nearby, an assortment of Virginia State Police troopers and Charlottesville police wearing protective gear watched silently from behind an array of metal barricades--and did nothing.
[...] the white supremacists who flooded into the city's Emancipation Park--a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee sits in the center of the park--had spent months openly planning for war. The Daily Stormer, a popular neo-Nazi website, encouraged rally attendees to bring shields, pepper spray, and fascist flags and flagpoles. A prominent racist podcast told its listeners to come carrying guns.
[...] the white supremacists who showed up in Charlottesville did indeed come prepared for violence. Many wore helmets and carried clubs, medieval-looking round wooden shields, and rectangular plexiglass shields, similar to those used by riot police.
[...] The police did little to stop the bloodshed. Several times, a group of assault-rifle-toting militia members from New York State, wearing body armor and desert camo, played a more active role in breaking up fights.
[...] The skirmishes culminated in what appears to have been an act of domestic terrorism, with a driver ramming his car into a crowd of anti-racist activists on a busy downtown street, killing one and injuring 19 according to the latest information from city officials. Charlottesville authorities tonight reported that a 20-year-old Ohio man had been arrested and had been charged with murder.
[...] A good strategy, [said Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor who has worked on police reform efforts in Los Angeles], is to make clashes less likely by separating the two sides physically, with officers forming a barrier between them. "Create a human barrier so the flash points are reduced as quickly as possible."
GoDaddy Stomps 'Daily Stormer' -- Site Moves to Google
The Washington Post reports GoDaddy bans neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer for disparaging woman killed at Charlottesville rally:
After months of criticism that GoDaddy was providing a platform for hate speech, the Web hosting company announced late Sunday that it will no longer house the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website that promotes white supremacist and white nationalist ideas.
[...] We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service.
— GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017
[...] In the Daily Stormer post[1], [Andrew] Angelin characterized [victim Heather] Heyer as dying in a "road rage incident." He said she was a "drain on society" and disparaged her appearance. "Most people are glad she is dead," he wrote.
"@GoDaddy you host The Daily Stormer — they posted this on their site," Twitter user Amy Siskind said in an appeal to the Web hosting company. "Please retweet if you think this hate should be taken down & banned."
[...] GoDaddy has previously said that the content, however "tasteless" and "ignorant," is protected by the First Amendment. The company told the Daily Beast in July that a Daily Stormer article threatening to "track down" the family members of CNN staffers did not violate Domains by Proxy's terms of service.
[1] https://www.dailystormer.com/heather-heyer-woman-killed-in-road-rage-incident-was-a-fat-childless-32-year-old-slut/
After the incidents in Charlottesville it seems GoDaddy have decided, one can gather from and after a massive amount of pressure, to no longer provide Domain name access to the Daily Stormer. While a private company is free to do whatever they like, I wonder if there will or might be further implications. I think the interesting question here isn't what happened in Charlottesville or what kind of stories they provide over at the Daily Stormer -- they might be or are a complete shitfest filled with neo-nazi-news for all I know. The interesting aspect is if companies should now monitor their customers, which it seems the Daily Stormer has been one for years, and ban or block customers that no longer align with company beliefs or that other customers find offensive. It seems the Daily Stormer has previously posted "tasteless" and "ignorant" stories that one can only assume have not aligned with GoDaddy policy or Terms of Service, but this one was somehow over the line and the straw that broke the camel's back?
I'm fairly sure the Daily Stormer won't be knocked offline or anything, there will always be someone willing to host them somewhere. So today they try to knock a neo-nazi site offline, I doubt many people will lose any sleep over that, but who is going to be next? Is this part of the ramping up of the current online-twitter-socialweb-culture? Is there a slippery slope here?
Google Domains, GoDaddy blacklist white supremacist site Daily Stormer
Ars Technica is reporting that Google Domains and GoDaddy have blacklisted white supremacist site Daily Stormer:
The article prompted a response from the site's domain registrar, GoDaddy. "We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy wrote in a tweet late Sunday night.
On Monday, the Daily Stormer switched its registration to Google's domain service. Within hours, Google announced a cancellation of its own. "We are cancelling Daily Stormer's registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service," the company wrote in an statement emailed to Ars.
[...] A lot of outlets covering this controversy described GoDaddy, somewhat misleadingly, as the Daily Stormer's hosting provider. But GoDaddy wasn't storing or distributing the content on the Daily Stormer website. It was the Daily Stormer's registrar, which is the company that handles registration of "dailystormer.com" in the domain name system, the global database that connects domain names like "arstechnica.com" to numeric IP addresses.
GoDaddy has faced pressure for months from anti-racist groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League to drop the Daily Stormer as a customer. But until this weekend, GoDaddy resisted that pressure.
"GoDaddy doesn't host The Daily Stormer's content on its servers," the investigative site Reveal reported in May. "Because it provides only the domain name, the company says it has a higher standard for terminating service."
"We need to evaluate what level of effect we can actually have on the abuse that's actually going on," said Ben Butler, director of GoDaddy's digital crimes unit, in a May interview with Reveal. "As a domain name registrar, if we take the domain name down, that domain name stops working. But the content is still out there, live on a server connected to the Internet that can be reached via an IP address or forwarded from another domain name. The actual content is not something we can touch by turning on or off the domain name service."
But GoDaddy abruptly changed its stance on Sunday evening. What changed GoDaddy's mind? In a statement to Techcrunch, GoDaddy said: "given this latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service."
Reading GoDaddy's terms of service, this seems to support their stance that they could suspend the domain registration:
9. RESTRICTION OF SERVICES; RIGHT OF REFUSAL
[...] You agree that GoDaddy, in its sole discretion and without liability to you, may refuse to accept the registration of any domain name. GoDaddy also may in its sole discretion and without liability to you delete the registration of any domain name during the first thirty (30) days after registration has taken place. GoDaddy may also cancel the registration of a domain name, after thirty (30) days, if that name is being used, as determined by GoDaddy in its sole discretion, in association with spam or morally objectionable activities. Morally objectionable activities will include, but not be limited to:
- Activities prohibited by the laws of the United States and/or foreign territories in which you conduct business;
- Activities designed to encourage unlawful behavior by others, such as hate crimes, terrorism and child pornography; and
- Activities designed to harm or use unethically minors in any way.
As of the time of this being written, it appears that the Daily Stormer domain (dailystormer.com) is still being hosted by Google:
Domain Name: dailystormer.com
Registry Domain ID: 1787753602_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN
Registrar WHOIS Server: whois.google.com
Registrar URL: https://domains.google.com
Updated Date: 2017-08-14T14:51:45Z
Creation Date: 2013-03-20T22:43:18Z
Registrar Registration Expiration Date: 2020-03-20T22:43:18Z
Registrar: Google Inc.
Registrar IANA ID: 895
Registrar Abuse Contact Email:
Registrar Abuse Contact Phone: +1.8772376466
Domain Status: clientTransferProhibited https://www.icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @10:54PM (1 child)
it just make them look like the idiots they are
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @10:56PM
"I will defend to the death of an innocent woman your right to speak." Game over, Nazis!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Monday August 14, @10:55PM (2 children)
Personally, I don't think it's the job of an ISP, DNS, or other intermediate party to block people's access to information, regardless if that information is distasteful to them.
I'm not saying they don't have the right - private business and all that - but I am saying that I think this kind of thing is generally harmful.
One more point: If you suppress the speech of the despicable, you won't hear from them. So you won't know what they're on about. I think the downside far outweighs the upside.
YMMV, and I'd be interested to read why, if so.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:24PM
It's not, but SJWs will get their grabby hands on the levers of power and start misusing the power.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday August 14, @11:25PM
What gets me is their site: big, macho dudes and dudettes saying kill Jews, fatties, sluts and---
----"ooooh, Pokémon Go rare creature," (or whatever it is, I don't fecking play), "I just shit my PAAAANTIES!"
WTF!?!?!
Did I miss the girly sarcasm?
I support freedom of speech, but.......
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:02PM (1 child)
Hitting participants in a counter-demonstration with a car at full speed is an expression and, as such, need to be protected.
The right of free speech/expression will always Trump some unfortunate deaths.
Discuss please.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:30PM
Think about the car you insensitive clod!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:06PM
The obvious answer is SoylentNews, if this is the best the eds can do in response to violence by the enemies of the United States and Western Civilization. "Many sides"? False equivalency is not helpful in times like this. Instead, everyone needs to identify and prosecute these traitors who are aiding and abetting the ideology of the enemy, the Fascist Axis Powers. http://www.npr.org/2017/08/14/543418271/on-the-internet-everyone-knows-you-re-a-racist-twitter-account-ids-marchers [npr.org] https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoodNightAltRight?src=hash [twitter.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Monday August 14, @11:07PM (4 children)
It's no different to a gang of white supremacist dipshits walking into a printer's shop and ordering a bunch of swastika pamphlets. I know I wouldn't complain at the print shop owners for turning them down. Take your filthy ideology and tainted money elsewhere, nazi scum.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Monday August 14, @11:10PM (1 child)
By that analogy they could buy their own printing press and self publish. I don't know their ISP's policies but they could self host their site if they so desire. Domain names might be difficult to self host (I'm pushing the limits of my web hosting knowledge).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday August 14, @11:19PM
They're not otherwise we wouldn't be hosting ours. Registering a name is another story entirely but nobody said they had to register with a US registrar.
Socialist: Someone who wants everything that you have. Except your job.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:12PM (1 child)
What about someone turning down baking a cake?
What about someone refusing to serve a cop?
It is ether all acceptable or none of it is.
I swear this past election is making me look like a conspiracy nutter. This feels like gaslighting. I am getting the same icky feeling. Watch the media connect this to Trump. Too late they already did.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:21PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday August 14, @11:11PM (1 child)
From the summary:
I'll probably take a lot of flack for this, but I absolutely defend the right of these people to SAY whatever they want. But I'm not sure that such rights REQUIRE any private business to provide a platform for all speech. Personally, I think it shows a lack of a spine for GoDaddy or Google to do this, but I'll also defend THEIR right to choose how to operate their business.
Slippery slope and all, yadda, yadda, yadda. But let's take a step back here and acknowledge that the decision to stop hosting here has absolutely nothing to do with free speech and everything to do with a business making a political decision just because it might get scrutiny in the news. Any other business would likely drop affiliation with this group immediately, too. And in most cases, nobody would bat an eye if a local restaurant that used to let Daily Stormer runs ads on its website stopped allowing that or whatever. What is special about being a hosting/registration business?
And here's the thing -- if you DO think that there's something special and that certain types of internet providers or whatever should be REQUIRED to be places that support free speech, then the government should run them as public forums. Libertarians here might have a hard choice to make: you want free speech beyond, you know, shouting in the local square? Somebody's gotta pay for it. And a private business that has an affiliation with a group that gets wrapped up in nasty stuff, even an internet provider, is going to take a hit to their bottom line. So either expand your government purview and create ACTUAL online public forums or recognize that "defending the right to say it" doesn't mean ANYONE else has to enable your speech.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday August 14, @11:27PM
Also, as I re-read, I note that "registration" is mentioned repeatedly, so I don't know if any hosting was involved. But again, if there was no hosting, the question then becomes -- should domain registration be "protected free speech" that a private business can't refuse to support? If so, let the government run it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 14, @11:17PM (1 child)
Just so you know
For 3 days, all the press in Australia run stories expressing puzzlement and different degrees of condemnation on Trump's reaction on Saturday (violence "from many sides", followed by a tweet silence on the matter, then being snarky ). [politico.com]
I'd appreciate if other non-Amrican S/N dwellers can share the views over the matter in their country.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:34PM
Consider it the equivalent to Obama's response to Black Lives Murders members killing police over and over during his tenure, and scolding whites that they needed to have open minds. Or you know, the frequent Islamic terrorism attacks, like cars driven into crowds of people, that happened in the US under his tenure, where we were told over and over that #notallmuslims was a thing.
People will see what they want to see. The mainstream media is no exception, and is probably the driving force behind a lot of our opinions.
Daily Stormer should probably find the registrar for Voat, and use that. Against all reasonable odds, that site was created by an Iranian expat who still practices Islam. You would never know from visiting the site, since he is one of those "dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery" types of people.
#notallnazis #notallwhites
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:38PM
every witness [...] believed the act was deliberate [heavy.com]
Second-degree murder charges have been filed.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This