from the pressure-relief dept.
Following a number of CEOs pulling out of President Trump's American Manufacturing Council and Strategic and Policy Forum, President Trump tweeted that the initiatives have been ended:
Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!
The CEOs of Merck, Intel, 3M, and other companies had already left:
3M Co. Chief Executive Officer Inge Thulin stepped down from the White House's manufacturing council, adding to the corporate exodus as the backlash grows to President Donald Trump's ambivalent response to racially-charged violence in Virginia over the weekend.
Thulin joined the White House panel in January "to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth -- in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous," the CEO said Wednesday in a statement tweeted by 3M. "After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday August 16, @05:39PM (1 child)
Are people algorithmically gaming Twitter somehow to get their replies to Trump near the top? I notice some of the same users, such as @jules_su [twitter.com], near the top of the list very often. Having a large number of followers or replying very quickly are probably factors, but it shouldn't be so easy given that some fraction of Trump's 36 million followers (as well as non-followers) are scrambling to get attention.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @05:49PM
That kind of flooding is a well-known technique for systematically disrupting otherwise organic interaction in order to establish some non-organic signal.
