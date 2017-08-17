from the color-me...-anything dept.
Over at StatNews is a story on a recent trend where low cost commercial DNA testing is resulting in a number of White Nationalists taking genetic tests, and sometimes they don't like the results that come back.
The article looks at research on how they respond to the sometimes unexpected results:
[...] In a new study, sociologists Aaron Panofsky and Joan Donovan examined years' worth of posts on Stormfront to see how members dealt with the news.
[...] About a third of the people posting their results were pleased with what they found. "Pretty damn pure blood," said a user with the username Sloth. But the majority didn't find themselves in that situation. Instead, the community often helped them reject the test, or argue with its results.
Some rejected the tests entirely, saying that an individual's knowledge about his or her own genealogy is better than whatever a genetic test can reveal. [...] Others, he said, responded to unwanted genetic results by saying that those kinds of tests don't matter if you are truly committed to being a white nationalist. Yet others tried to discredit the genetic tests as a Jewish conspiracy "that is trying to confuse true white Americans about their ancestry," Panofsky said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 18, @12:05PM (2 children)
They are giving away their most personal info to these genetic testing companies. I thought "white nationalists" would be more appropriately paranoid about stuff like this. I guess I am not really familiar with their positions but I figured distrust of the state would be one.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 18, @12:21PM
The true utility of it (and also 'funded' projects like the 'free' Planned Parenthood clinics) is that they provide a way to tie people's personal information to their blood works and other tests, and given the discussions about PP selling 'medical waste' to third parties, that is a lot of genetic material that if it is not anonymized could for instance be used to provide law enforcement with a 'voluntary' database of genetic information for the FBI DNA database non-consensually, but also legally due to the rules surrounding medical waste (For more on this, go read up on the HeLa cell line and how it was commercialized.)
I don't expect White Nationalists (or 98-99 percent of Republicans or Democrats) to be able to wrap their heads around these concerns. And most, being authoritarian apologists will simply tell you they have nothing to hide so why should they be concerned.
The irony for white nationalists particularly though: The nazis used family records to decide who (including/besides the Jews) should be rounded up for deportation/purging. Voluntarily providing your DNA in this fashion is creating a paper trail for the next generation of purges. Say white nationalists WERE to take over the government. As a white nationalist of impure heritage, where do you think you will stand when they start rounding up the Kikes, Sand Niggers, Niggers, Spics, Slant eyes, and Mongrels?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday August 18, @12:24PM
Stuff like facial recognition data tends to be hoovered up into law enforcement databases and you expect the same to happen with genomes. That would make it harder to get away with a crime (and you probably have or will commit one as a torch bearer). But it could also allow you to be framed for a crime in the future. Someone can access your genome, synthesize it, which will be cheaper over time, and amplify it using PCR or by cloning synthetic cells with your genome in them. Then plant the evidence as desired. Bonus if you can account for telomere lengths and other loose ends to make it more convincing.
Then you have insurance companies and employers. The Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Privacy Act [wikipedia.org] is in effect, but there was an attempt this year to amend it to allow employers to obtain genetic test results. It could be weakened later, or insurers could just ignore it and use genetic data in coverage decisions, and pay a trifling settlement to the government later. Now I don't what impact that will have in the long term since there's only so much discrimination an insurer can do by genome and it doesn't account for environmental factors. And if regenerative medicine and gene therapy take off, the health game is going to change tremendously anyway. But there will be at least a couple of decades where having your genome known will not help you in anyway, since quantifying risks will be much easier than developing targeted gene therapies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 18, @12:10PM (2 children)
This is presented as if it is abnormal but honestly it is typical human behaviour. Find someone who believes a process roughly similar to the Armitage-Doll model explains cancer (slow accumulation of very low rate genetic errors in a single cell). Then show them that age-specific incidence peaks at around 50-70 for many cancers (you can get data for free from SEER). They will find any way to "explain away" that peak to save their model of what is going on (the age data in the elderly is unreliable, etc).
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday August 18, @12:24PM (1 child)
I'm not saying that model is true (I don't think it is), but I don't see how a peak around an age of 50-70 contradicts that model. It would just indicate that it typically takes 50 to 70 years to accumulate enough defects for those cancers.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 18, @12:27PM
The aging process itself is an accumulation of genetic defects that were not weeded out by natural selection because they impact the individual past the reproductive age.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday August 18, @12:38PM
People have a complex web of ancestry given enough of generations. In the past the society was more chaotic and so ancestry becomes such too. The thing people has to keep in mind is what genes that matters! and then there's phenotype modifications that alter the use of those genes. And some aspects only becomes present if activated by the environment and so on.
And the knowledge of how genes, phenotype and environment works is not well known at this time. Just some basics.
Being absolutely sure that gene X predicts event Y with absolute certainty is currently a fool's errand.
Sending in gene samples with your correct name seems foolish. Fake something?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 18, @01:26PM
They flock, you fleece them
