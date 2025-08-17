Daniel Kammen, a renewable energy expert appointed last year as a science envoy to the State Department, resigned Wednesday, citing President Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville as the final straw that led to his departure.

Kind of makes you wonder, you know, what kind of President could provoke a science envoy to the State department to resign. But not far to look! As Kammen goes on:

In a resignation letter posted to Twitter, Kammen wrote that Trump's remarks about the racial violence in Virginia had attacked "core values of the United States" and that it would have "domestic and international ramifications."

Even American scientists have ethics, and will not serve violent racist regimes, like Nazi Germany. So there is that.

But the most interesting thing, is the encryption:

However, his most biting message may have come in the form of a hidden acrostic: The first letter of each paragraph spelled out I-M-P-E-A-C-H.