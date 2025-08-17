from the Well-that-went-well-dept dept.
Daniel Kammen, a renewable energy expert appointed last year as a science envoy to the State Department, resigned Wednesday, citing President Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville as the final straw that led to his departure.
Kind of makes you wonder, you know, what kind of President could provoke a science envoy to the State department to resign. But not far to look! As Kammen goes on:
In a resignation letter posted to Twitter, Kammen wrote that Trump's remarks about the racial violence in Virginia had attacked "core values of the United States" and that it would have "domestic and international ramifications."
Even American scientists have ethics, and will not serve violent racist regimes, like Nazi Germany. So there is that.
But the most interesting thing, is the encryption:
However, his most biting message may have come in the form of a hidden acrostic: The first letter of each paragraph spelled out I-M-P-E-A-C-H.
I like how science can abandon people.
Just wait a month and the whole govt will shutdown while we watch Trump spit out his dummy about the wall. The art of the deal folks - get everyone on the hook and threaten to bring them down with you. We can call it a chapter 11 restructuring. Big win.
I was interested in what kind of science was involved here, it looks like economics:
http://sapiens.revues.org/1228 [revues.org]
Actually, I havent read many economics papers. That one looked like it contained no data at all, only model outputs. Is that usual?
Then I tried to go here but one of the redirct pages is too modern for my browser:
http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ecolecon.2012.04.027 [doi.org]
It's a curious new kind of science called "virtue signalling" featuring "intersectional youranazism".
