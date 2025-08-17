from the only-slightly-lesser-known dept.
The US and North Korea are not the only ones ratcheting up tensions in the Orient. From Japan-Forward[1]:
The armies of India and China are locked in a standoff over the strategic Doklam plateau, an area inside the sovereign territory of Bhutan. Under the purview of the Indian-Bhutan Friendship Treaty, signed in New Delhi in February 2007, the tiny kingdom called in for Indian help after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) moved in under orders from Beijing.
Asserting dubious claims and then engaging in bullying and revisionism to get its way—this is now becoming an oft-repeated Chinese pattern we have all seen before. Indeed, in the offensive launched in June 2017 in the Doklam plateau—which China now claims is a “traditional pasture for Tibetans” (ignoring completely the fact that China predicates the claim in Doklam upon its equally untenable claim over Tibet)—China attempted to build a road near the critical tri-junction border area among China, India, and Bhutan. This area is vital to India’s security.
In the specific case of Doklam, there is a fascinating twist to the tale. China did not foresee India’s tenacious military resistance and political fortitude in response to the PLA’s Doklam encroachment. Unlike the Scarborough Shoal, where Filipino forces quit without a fight, India appears very unlikely to withdraw its troops unilaterally from the Doklam border area, and is standing up to China.
China and India are the first and second largest world militaries, perhaps it would be wise to heed the sage advice.
[1]:Japan-Forward is the English-language publication of the Sankei Shimbun, a large Japanese newspaper with an open Nationalist slant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 26, @08:15AM
America can't let China and India fight. We need China to make our tech things, and we need India to make our tech things do stuff.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Arik on Saturday August 26, @08:47AM
Background - India's northeasternmost part is separated by a 'chicken-leg' - in the states it might have been called a panhandle - from the rest of the country. This area borders on Tibet - since the 50s that means the PRC. Bhutan is a tiny independent kingdom with close ties to India.
The Indian/Chinese border here is fairly close to set, and there haven't been any problems over it in a long time, even if it's still technically unfinished business as well. But that's not the border we're talking about. This is on the border between Tibet and Bhutan - India is not directly implicated.
Nonetheless, Bhutan and India are close, and the Bhutan/Tibet border is not as settled as the India/Tibet border. Which, again, is not truly settled.
So the Chinese work crews are building their roads. They cross what Bhutan claims as their border, in a disputed area.
Bhutan, apparently, called India.
India sent troops from their nearby frontier to the trouble spot.
For weeks now we've had Indian and Chinese troops facing off over this road. Work was stopped, obviously, and the Chinese are not at all happy about that. Threats were made on both sides, but no one has followed through on them yet. China has been moving troops to the area, and saying openly that they will use force to take the area if necessary. India has also been moving troops to the area, although they say they do this every year anyway, and they've only move up the calendar on their annual exercises a smidgen.
Neither side has any obvious way to back down without losing more face than they can afford.
Neither can either really be interested in unleashing a nuclear holocaust over a patch of uninhabited waste land with moderately profitable mineral prospects.
An editorial on the subject from India I read a few weeks back explicitly called on the Chinese to back off in sympathy, making the analogy India -> Bhutan as China -> North Korea. Bhutan is not India but is consider a key strategic buffer zone for India - they feel compelled to protect it even if the cost be extraordinary, in much the same way China feels compelled to protect N Korea no matter how much they wish the Kim would just choke to death on his own tongue. They can't afford to let an outside power have sway there.
So, yeah, the two largest nations on earth look like they may be about to go at it. Did our media pay any attention?
It's been going on for several weeks now and the closest I've seen to a mainstream mention is this here blurb on soylent.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Saturday August 26, @09:10AM
Ultimately, it's a small country most people in the West have never likely heard of, let alone would be able to locate on a map, and the chances of an actual conflict are pretty slim barring some unfortunate misunderstanding between the in-place militaries, so not much chance of the clicks and ad-revenue they seek. On the one hand, it's a damning indictment of how the standards of the media have fallen and how selective it can be in addition to the biases many love to gripe about, but on the other, for the sake of the people in Bhutan, in this instance I can only hope it stays that way.
