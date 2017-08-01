The "Daily Stormer", a neo-Nazi website that has been having trouble staying online since Charlottesville, has once again been shutdown.
According to The Verge:
The neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer briefly returned to the web today, using a new URL and a string of new hosts to dodge the bans that took it off the internet last week. The site reappeared this morning at the address Punished-stormer.com, apparently using Dreamhost as both a host and DNS provider.
[note: url modified]
Shortly after the new site became public, Anonymous groups began a denial-of-service attack against it, targeting the Dreamhost DNS infrastructure that makes the site accessible to the rest of the web. The result was nearly two hours of intermittent downtime for the countless sites using Dreamhost's DNS infrastructure.
In WWII, things like this were called "collateral damage", where innocent casualties were necessary in order to get at the Nazis themselves. But is this sort of action legitimate on the internet? Especially by non-governmental organizations?
Also reported at https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2017/08/dreamhost-ddos-attack/
Related story: https://www.theverge.com/2017/8/21/16180614/charlottesville-daily-stormer-alt-right-internet-domain
(Score: 3, Funny) by JNCF on Saturday August 26, @05:24PM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 26, @05:31PM
It's a leftist attack, and, as we all know, leftists are always held harmless and unaccountable because the end justifies the means.
If some alt-right bunch DDoSed the SPLC or BLM, the press would be squealing like stuck pigs for congressional hearings, drone strikes, and a season's worth of boring, repetitive SNL skits.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Saturday August 26, @05:36PM (3 children)
Speaking from the USA: No. People who try to shut down speech are missing the point. Several points. Badly. And I say that as no fan of the alt-right or any of its manifestations.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 26, @06:02PM (2 children)
One small detail: RAF Bomber Command specifically and intentionally targeted civilian areas, because they were big enough not to miss (the RAF had trouble hitting the right continent) and, you know, break the will of the populace to resist.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday August 26, @06:06PM (1 child)
One small detail: those civilians were producing resources for the war effort.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 26, @06:18PM
Unless it's the very young or the very old, civilians always produce resources for the war effort.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Saturday August 26, @05:40PM
But is this sort of action legitimate on the internet? Especially by non-governmental organizations?
There are already laws against this. What more do you want government to do? Go and hunt down Anonymous members? They're probably already doing that. Maybe some people should decide which is worse - a Nazi site being taken down or a general crackdown on the internet as a whole as they search for the people who made it happen. You want to defend Nazi's or anarchists? That's your choice. However, there's no good end to this. Slogans don't make good policy.
