IP Lawyer Who Represented TiVo is Trump's Nomination as USPTO Chief

posted by martyb on Monday August 28, @08:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the ®-and-™ dept.
News

Fnord666 writes:

President Donald Trump has selected Andrei Iancu, the managing partner of a major Los Angeles law firm, to be the next head of the US Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO].

His most notable work in the tech sector is likely his representation of TiVo Corp. in its long-running patent battles with companies like EchoStar, Motorola, Microsoft, Verizon, and Cisco. TiVo ultimately succeeded in compelling those defendants to pay up for its pioneering DVR patents, and payments to TiVo ultimately totaled more than $1.6 billion, according to Iancu's biography page.

Iancu also had a hand in Immersion Corp's $82 million jury verdict against Sony Computer Entertainment in which a jury found that Immersion's patent claims on tactile feedback technology were valid and infringed.

[...] Iancu earned his JD, along with an MS in mechanical engineering and a BS in aerospace engineering, from UCLA. He worked as an engineer at Hughes Aircraft before attending law school.

Handling the business of a large and successful law firm like Irell & Manella means that Iancu is no slouch when it comes to management skills. And his varied set of clients could help him avoid the tug of war that often pops up between tech and pharma over how to manage the patent system.

If confirmed by the Senate, Iancu will replace Michelle Lee, the outgoing USPTO director who left shortly after Trump's inauguration. Lee, a former Google attorney, was a favorite of the tech sector.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/08/ip-lawyer-who-represented-tivo-is-trumps-pick-as-uspto-chief/

Original Submission


IP Lawyer Who Represented TiVo is Trump's Nomination as USPTO Chief
  • (Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Monday August 28, @09:13PM

    by Nerdfest (80) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 28, @09:13PM (#560510)

    TL;DR: Smart, but evil.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @09:22PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @09:22PM (#560515)

    When will you fools quit begging for scraps, and start building your own world instead?

    • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday August 28, @09:28PM

      by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 28, @09:28PM (#560520)

      Um, last time I checked, TiVo was long, long since dead and buried. If you want a DVR, you have to rent it from the cableco. But Netflix, Hulu etc. have basically made it obsolete.

