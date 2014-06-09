from the the-business-of-war dept.
President Trump will sign an executive order to allow local police departments to receive or purchase military surplus equipment:
Police departments will now have access to military surplus equipment typically used in warfare, including grenade launchers, armored vehicles and bayonets, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Monday, describing it as "lifesaving gear."
The move rescinds limits on the Pentagon handouts that were put in place by President Barack Obama in 2015 amid a national debate over policing touched off by a spate of high-profile deaths of black men at the hands of the police, including the shooting death in 2014 of 18-year-old Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Mo., by a white officer. Some local residents viewed police use of military equipment during the ensuing protests as an unnecessary show of force and intimidation.
In a speech to the Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville, Mr. Sessions said Mr. Obama had made it harder for the police to protect themselves and their neighborhoods. "Those restrictions went too far," Mr. Sessions said. "We will not put superficial concerns above public safety."
Mr. Sessions said that President Trump would sign an executive order on Monday fully restoring the military program, called 1033, and that the president was doing "all he can to restore law and order and support our police across the country." [...] The program was started in the 1990s as a way for the military to transfer surplus equipment to federal, state and local police agencies fighting the drug war. More than $5 billion in surplus gear has been funneled to law enforcement agencies.
Organized gangs get to play soldier.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday August 29, @06:48PM (4 children)
So his cunning plan is to send local police forces into North Korea. And where does the turnip come in? Pull my finger!
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 3, Touché) by NewNic on Tuesday August 29, @07:36PM (2 children)
No, the plan is to bring North Korea-style law enforcement to the USA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @07:54PM (1 child)
Sadly, significant police force will probably be needed to bring parts of Chicago back under control. Areas of it are closer to a third-world war zone than they are to anything that could be considered civilized.
I don't think we can really blame Trump for such harsh action being necessary, though. We've seen decades of failed leftist rule and leftist policies absolutely destroy the social fabric, the economies, and the infrastructure of major cities like Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis. Now Trump is faced with dealing with this disaster.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday August 29, @07:59PM
> We've seen decades of failed leftist rule and leftist policies absolutely destroy the social fabric, the economies, and the infrastructure of major cities like Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis.
Yes, the war on drugs, tough-on-crime, and 2008 crisis were total lefty conspiracies against the South-Side blacks.
> Now Trump is faced with dealing with this disaster.
And he'll kick the can down the road, because Chicago ain't gonna vote republican, so why bother? Having Chicago as a disaster is great propaganda for the right. Why would you lift a finger to fix it?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday August 29, @07:37PM
BALDRICK!?
There you are. Now bugger off!
;)
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @06:52PM (26 children)
Brought to you by the moronic people who've voted in a moronic executive branch lead by a moronic orangutan. Does it give you all special feelings to piss on everything Obama put in place? Do you have any identity outside of attacking opposing political figures and blaming straw men for the problems we face in this country? Didn't think so. Sad and deplorable, just like the man they voted for.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Tuesday August 29, @06:56PM (22 children)
No, brought to you by a bunch of people that didn't want a corrupt woman with bad judgement running things, and crossed their fingers hoping for the best.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @07:02PM (9 children)
And what a great idea that was! The corrupt, old billionaire with a long history of narcissism and screwing people over is making everything way better!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Tuesday August 29, @07:11PM (8 children)
We had a neo-con candidate who essentially promised she'd start a war with Russia over Syria and a dickweed who might have done the same. Rationality would suggest you hope you get the dickweed because a bad possibility is better than a bad certainty.
I personally wasn't able to actively vote for Trump, but I did vote for Stein in hopes of being a spoiler and while that didn't really work out, i.e., more Democrats voted for _Trump_ than for Stein, I'm stoked Clinton lost. Had she won, she would have solidified with certainty the surveillance state, endless war, Wall St/Bankster coddling, prison-state policies for a decade at minimum. As it is, Clintonism (aka Pro-abortion Republicans) is dead. Now maybe Democrats can go back to NOT being Republicans, but as we've seen since the election, that hope is dwindling. It seems the cold dead skeletal hands of the Clintons still have a stranglehold on the party. I will root for their loss till the whole Clinton cabal is history because it is not a lesser evil -- it is a more effective evil.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snow on Tuesday August 29, @07:24PM (1 child)
Remember when Sarah Palin was the worst Candidate the US had?
Those were the days...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday August 29, @07:57PM
... Pepperidge Farm Remembers.
(Score: 3, Touché) by NewNic on Tuesday August 29, @07:38PM (4 children)
You will have to help me here. Which of those policies are we not getting under Trump?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Sulla on Tuesday August 29, @07:45PM
So far only two real differences. TTP is dead and we took a step back on Syria instead of diving in. So far so good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @07:46PM (2 children)
That's so precious that you thought there was an ideological difference between the two. Same shit different asshole.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @07:58PM (1 child)
That was true during the past few elections, but there's an obvious difference between President Trump and other candidates in recent elections. It's pretty much impossible to consider him "Republican establishment" in any sense, and it's clear that his policies are very different from what the Democrats want.
Just look at a major issue like border control as an example. Democrats and their supporters appear to want the borders to be wide open, allowing all sorts of third-worlders to flow into America unchecked. President Trump has proposed the exact opposite of this, which has of course angered many on the political left.
President Trump's policies are significant different from those of the Democrats, and even sometimes different from what the establishment Republicans want.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday August 29, @08:06PM
> Just look at a major issue like border control as an example.
Shall we?
> Democrats and their supporters appear to want the borders to be wide open, allowing all sorts of third-worlders to flow into America unchecked.
Total bullshit, thanks for spewing Fox rhetoric.
Remember the part where Obama's tenure had the most deportations of any president?
Sure, he was evil enough to not reject refugees, or offer protection to people who were brought in as kids, or prioritize criminals for ejection, or build the border fence that Congress voted, or call for immigration reform, or raise the number of border patrols... Oh wait, I lost my point ...
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday August 29, @07:54PM
> We had a neo-con candidate who essentially promised she'd start a war with Russia over Syria and a dickweed who might have done the same.
Because you believe campaign promises? Especially the ones who imply going to war with a nuclear-armed dictator?
I'm sure you would have called her a weak girl if she hadn't used tough rhetoric, too...
> Rationality would suggest you hope you get the dickweed because a bad possibility is better than a bad certainty.
Since the certainty wasn't certain, and the dickweed was obviously less competent for the job (he's proving it) than the fakely certain death provider, can you explain to me which part of that reasoning is "rational" ?
> It seems the cold dead skeletal hands of the Clintons still have a stranglehold on the party.
Citation needed. The federal-level democrats currently only exist as powerless people pointing out the sheer insanity of the republicans. Where are the Clintons in any of this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @07:06PM (7 children)
Please follow up with a statement of condemnation for how things have turned out. That does not imply you would have preferred HRC or voted differently given the two choices, but it would be nice to hear some supporters condemn Trump for his absolute betrayal of every silver lining you believed in.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 29, @07:10PM (6 children)
They're not, they're backing him up at every step. Anything that makes him look bad is "lies" from the "liberal media".
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 29, @07:24PM (3 children)
No, only most of it is lies from the liberal media. The rest they more or less expected but voted him in anyway because he was still a better alternative than Hillary.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 29, @07:44PM (2 children)
Oh come on. The craziness in his cabinet (e.g., Scaramucchi out after less than a week on the job) isn't lies. They don't make that stuff up.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 29, @08:01PM
Nothing wrong with that though. If someone is refusing to do, or incapable of doing, the work the way you want them to, you fire them and get someone who can and will. That's how you're supposed to boss.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:02PM
If a boss feels that an employee isn't a good fit for a particular job, why should this boss keep this employee in that position for longer than necessary?
What lefties like you see as "craziness", people who have experience with business and running large-scale operations see as "being responsible".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @07:43PM
It's more like they're backing him into a corner at every step.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday August 29, @07:48PM
Whoa!
Like the lies that came from HRC?
Like the theft of the leadership from Sanders?
Like the sticky, slimy snail trail of corruption she left behind her everywhere she went?
Like the lack of leadership she has shown since losing (and the leadership that Sanders picked up with her failure to come forward)?
I'm not backing him: I'm hating her sliminess!
If she hadn't stolen it from Sanders, the President might BE Sanders.
Instead, there was a big backlash against her, and you have Trump.
Blame HRC for Trump, not the "liberal media". It is all in the lap of HRC.
Hate the player, not the result that she forced to the surface.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday August 29, @07:14PM (3 children)
This is what the united states has come to. Hope. Where have I heard that before?
I realize that Hillary was a big bag of crap but you have to admit that something is very wrong when the country is willing to cut off the nose to spite the face. Anyone with half a brain could see that Trump was not fit for office. With two giant turds on either side we finally had a good chance to vote 3rd pary, vote in the underdog, or some other form of voter protest en mass. Instead we got more party line bullshit right down the rep/dem divide. Business as usual.
On second thought, I think I'll join you guys. Sticking your head in the sand with fingers crossed sounds pretty good.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 29, @07:26PM
This face has been asking for some spite for quite a while. Until you're willing to show the establishment you're ready to burn the whole place to the ground if they keep fucking around, they're not going to give you a single inch.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @07:43PM
I disagree with your assertion that Trump is unfit for the office. So far he has proven himself more than capable of handling everything, plus the kitchen sink the scum like yourself throw at him.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday August 29, @07:54PM
Again, put all the blame on HRC: she corrupted the leadership election process, stole funds etc from Sanders and stole the election from him.
If she hadn't done that; if she hadn't been such a criminal, scum person, you'd probably NOT have Trump in power.
The blame is entirely on HRC.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 29, @07:09PM
It's OK. We're getting the government we deserve.
(Score: 2) by Weasley on Tuesday August 29, @07:31PM (1 child)
Did it occur to you that the Left actually drove moderates away to vote for Trump? Maybe it's because while the lower and middle classes continue to economically contract, the Left continues the rhetoric about how privileged white people are. You guys are completely out of touch with the economic situation in this country.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 29, @07:46PM
Did it occur to you that the Left actually drove moderates away to vote for Trump? Maybe it's because while the lower and middle classes continue to economically contract, the Left continues the rhetoric about how privileged white people are.
No, not at all.
The Democratic Party drove swing voters and leftists and progressives away by doubling down on a corrupt, unpopular, and uncharismatic candidate and being brazen (as seen by the leaked DNC emails) about their corruption.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @07:03PM
Kip: It's a time machine, Napoleon. We bought it online.
Napoleon Dynamite: Yeah, right.
Kip: It works, Napoleon. You don't even know.
No idea how long it's been going back, but given that the national guard has been called out for civil issues way back since at least the 60s, I doubt anyone remembers a time when the lines weren't blurred.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
cocaine?
(Score: 3, Informative) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday August 29, @07:44PM
I salute our brave #MenInBlue who are doing a very, very dangerous job. Protecting us from an ALARMING wave of alt-left violence, I call it terrorism. I'm talking about the vicious attacks in Portland, in Alexandria at the Congressional Baseball Game on MY BIRTHDAY (egregious!), and in Charlottesville. Where 2 police lost their lives flying a helicopter. Because they didn't have a drone. Tragic! I'm bringing back a very, very successful program. That gives our amazing police the same tools our fine military uses. That our military is using so successfully in Somalia, in Sudan, in Yemen, in Afghanistan, in Syria, and many, many places. Giving cops the tools they need to do their jobs more safely, more efficiently. Whether it's a drone, an APC, a stealth bomber, an aircraft carrier, or the Mother of All Bombs. #WINNING 🇺🇸
Maybe what they should do is sell some field artillery to truck drivers and woodcutters. Or really, anyone else in the top 10 most dangerous jobs: https://www.cnbc.com/2017/01/04/the-10-most-dangerous-jobs-for-men.html [cnbc.com]
Just saying, I never heard about a logger getting killed while driving an APC. Like, never.
Safety first boys. Safety first.
