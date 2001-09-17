Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.
Politics

US Orders Closure of Russian Consulate

posted by martyb on Saturday September 02, @11:37AM   Printer-friendly
from the an-eye-for-an-eye-makes-the-world-blind dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The United States has told Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco, in retaliation for Moscow's demands that the size of the US mission in Russia be cut, according to the State Department.

The announcement on Thursday also included a demand for a reduction in Russian diplomatic presence in Washington, DC, and New York by Saturday with the closure of a chancery annex in Washington, DC, and consular annex in New York.

Last month, Russia ordered the US to cut its diplomatic and technical staff in Russia by more than half, to 455 people, after Congress overwhelmingly approved new sanctions against Russia.

[...] "In the spirit of parity invoked by the Russians, we are requiring the Russian Government to close its Consulate General in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, DC, and a consular annex in New York City," [Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert] said.

"These closures will need to be accomplished by September 2."

[...] In order to deal with the reduction of staff in Russia, Washington said last week it would have to sharply scale back visa services, a move that will hit Russian business travellers, tourists and students.

The Russian consulate in San Francisco handles work from seven states in the western US.

There are three other Russian consulates separate from the embassy in Washington, DC. They are in New York, Seattle and Houston.

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/08/orders-closure-russia-consulate-san-francisco-170831162458674.html
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-russia-diplomacy-idUSKCN1BB2CY
https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2017/08/273751.htm
http://www.russianembassy.org/article/comment-by-the-embassy-of-the-russian-federation-to-the-united-states-on-the-decision-of-the

Original Submission


«  'Simple' Chess Puzzle Holds Key to $1M Prize
US Orders Closure of Russian Consulate | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.