Politics

Spain Trying to Stop Catalonia Independence Referendum

posted by janrinok on Friday September 08, @06:25PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-41191327

Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy says he will ask the courts to revoke a law passed by the Catalan regional government to hold a referendum on independence. He described the vote, planned for 1 October, as illegal.

Earlier, state prosecutors said they would bring criminal charges against Catalan leaders for their endorsement of the referendum.

The pro-independence majority in Catalonia's parliament passed the referendum law on Wednesday. Spain's wealthy north-eastern region already has autonomous powers but the regional government says it has popular support for full secession.

Spain Trying to Stop Catalonia Independence Referendum
  • (Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Friday September 08, @07:04PM

    by FakeBeldin (3360) on Friday September 08, @07:04PM (#565260) Journal

    Earlier, state prosecutors said they would bring criminal charges against Catalan leaders for their endorsement of the referendum.

    The good part is that the state prosecutors are not talking about people who said in the media that they are in favor of this vote.
    The bad part is that the state prosecutors are talking about legislators elected to the official Catalan parliament, who voted "yes" in parliament.

    Yes, this issue is so polarised that there is no such thing as parliamentary immunity. Even though members of the Catalan Parliament have parliamentary immunity in Spain [wikipedia.org]:

    Legislators [including members of Catalan Parliament] can not be judicially prosecuted for opinions expressed or votes cast in the exercise of their official duties (Article 71.1 of the Spanish Constitution of 1978).

    Double-you-tea-eff.

    The Spanish government (which opposes a referendum) argues that holding a referendum violates the constitution. To uphold the Spanish constitution, they're going to violate the constitution...

