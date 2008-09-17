17/09/08/0842243 story
Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy says he will ask the courts to revoke a law passed by the Catalan regional government to hold a referendum on independence. He described the vote, planned for 1 October, as illegal.
Earlier, state prosecutors said they would bring criminal charges against Catalan leaders for their endorsement of the referendum.
The pro-independence majority in Catalonia's parliament passed the referendum law on Wednesday. Spain's wealthy north-eastern region already has autonomous powers but the regional government says it has popular support for full secession.
See also:
- Will Catalonia try to secede from Spain this year? [Jan 2017]
- Catalan independence: Plan for quick split from Spain after vote [Jul 2017]
- Catalonia's push for independence from Spain [Nov 2015]
(Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Friday September 08, @07:04PM
The good part is that the state prosecutors are not talking about people who said in the media that they are in favor of this vote.
The bad part is that the state prosecutors are talking about legislators elected to the official Catalan parliament, who voted "yes" in parliament.
Yes, this issue is so polarised that there is no such thing as parliamentary immunity. Even though members of the Catalan Parliament have parliamentary immunity in Spain [wikipedia.org]:
Double-you-tea-eff.
The Spanish government (which opposes a referendum) argues that holding a referendum violates the constitution. To uphold the Spanish constitution, they're going to violate the constitution...
