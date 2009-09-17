from the better-buy-some-better-bots dept.
Facebook admits Russian ad campaign on divisive social and political issues
Facebook has coughed up it has detected Russian ads bought for around $100,000 on issues not directly naming parties or candidates and further $50,000 on directly political messages. They use the terms "information operations" and "US presidential election" in the press release. After sharing some more specifics the press release degenerates to rambling about "inauthentic accounts" and how Facebook will not allow accounts to repeatedly spread fake news via ads.
Submitter: I think Facebook is a dangerous corporation you should steer clear of. Don't give them your activity or your money. For the sake of democracy.
Russian Bots Bought Facebook Ads During the Election
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/06/technology/facebook-russian-political-ads.html
Providing new evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election, Facebook disclosed on Wednesday that it had identified more than $100,000 worth of divisive ads on hot-button issues purchased by a shadowy Russian company linked to the Kremlin.
Most of the 3,000 ads did not refer to particular candidates but instead focused on divisive social issues such as race, gay rights, gun control and immigration, according to a post on Facebook by Alex Stamos, the company’s chief security officer. The ads, which ran between June 2015 and May 2017, were linked to some 470 fake accounts and pages the company said it had shut down.
Facebook officials said the fake accounts were created by a Russian company called the Internet Research Agency, which is known for using “troll” accounts to post on social media and comment on news websites.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @12:35PM
We got caught.
(Score: 2) by Scrutinizer on Saturday September 09, @12:47PM
That Russia sure has been busy!
First, Russia hacked the 2016 US elections. [bbc.com]
After that, Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee's computers. [washingtonpost.com]
After that, Russia hacks everyone with fake news. [theguardian.com]
But wait - Russia also hacked Trump [washingtonpost.com] and Russia hacked Clinton [wnd.com]!
Whew, that's a lot of Russian hacking. Who knows where Russia could strike next?
I wonder if there are hacks at the New York Times?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 09, @12:50PM
We should nuke the country that engages in social media manipulation. [theguardian.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Saturday September 09, @01:04PM
Ad for traditional marriage = fascist and divisive because people who don't even behave according to traditional values beat up gays or did at some point.
Ad for poly lesbo gay pedo animal unions = progressive, have it sponsored by the state and don't dare draw a pair of mustaches on the lesbian or it's jail time.
The problem is that the 300 or so years where progressivism ruled have shown little to no benefit compared to the previous ages, and I am being generous. But OK, good for you if you don't want us to work too much to bring about the robocalypse.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday September 09, @01:15PM
Hard to believe. Must be some of that newfangled fake news stuff I keep hearing about.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
