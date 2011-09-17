from the things-are-not-always-as-they-appear dept.
[IANAL]
In the US, courts assess guilt or innocence before a conviction, then after that the appellate courts focus solely on fairness. The Atlantic has an exposé on some people who are wrongly convicted are pressured to accept Alford Plea Deals in lieu of exonerations — that more or less means to plead guilty for a verbal guarantee from the courts to both speed things up and give a much lighter or minimal sentence. But how many do this is not known: this situation is not tracked there are no formal statistics. However, in Baltimore City and County alone, there were at least 10 cases in the last 19 years in which defendants with viable innocence claims ended up signing Alford pleas. These can translate to the occasional innocent person being stigmatized, unable to sue the state department, and that no one re-investigates the crime meaning that the real perpetrator is never brought to justice.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday September 11, @11:31AM
n/t
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday September 11, @11:43AM
should be
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 11, @11:50AM (2 children)
... over a traffic ticket; this involved asking for evidence, etc.
When I finally got to court, I realized what a clusterfuck the whole process is—nobody was doing anything properly, the judge was an automaton, and the judge and prosecutor had a cozy relationship in trying to get through as many cases as possible.
What a joke.
I plead guilty, and paid a
finebribe to get the Government off my back after a year.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 11, @12:01PM (1 child)
One thing you need to understand about traffic tickets is, they are considered an administrative affair, as opposed to a criminal problem. A traffic ticket or twenty doesn't turn you into a convict. The government isn't held to the same standards as they are held to in a criminal case. You don't have the same guarantees of due process, a trial by jury, and appeals with traffic tickets that you would have for theft, kidnapping, extortion, or whatever.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 11, @12:05PM
... the right to a trial by jury; that is because there is no jail time.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 11, @11:57AM
The worst trouble I've ever been in, involved some bounced checks, when I was in business. I think we all know how that goes - the bank gets 3 or 30 checks in, all at the same time, and they see that one will bounce. They put them in order of size, pay the biggest first, and work down, so that they can bounce the largest number of checks. In my case, six checks bounced, and they charged me six fees, instead of paying all the little ones, and only bouncing ONE check.
Anyway, the district attorney stuck his nose in before I got everything squared away. He did his very best to intimidate me, and was actually beginning to make me see things his way. He got down to a line about "Just sign this form, waiving your right" and I balked. No, I'm NOT waiving any rights. I'm a citizen, a veteran, and a taxpayer, I'm NOT surrendering any of my rights!!
He blustered and spluttered for a few minutes, and I just got more stubborn, and told him that he might get a conviction against me for writing bad checks, but he would have to do so before a jury of my peers. I'm not waiving any rights, and that's that.
Silly turd caved in, told me that if I had the checks all taken care of by the end of the month, he would forget he ever heard of them.
Your mileage may vary, of course, but you DO have rights, unless and until you waive them away. Remember, if you waive those rights, you will be treated just like any "real" convict. You'll have a record, and the cops will come knocking on your door every time they have some similar problem.
Incidentally, I take a small amount of pride in the fact that I made the system work. The prosecuting attorney is SUPPOSED TO WORK to take criminals off the street. Don't give him a "win" just because he threatens you, and promises to make your life miserable. Stand up to the bastards!!
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This