Anu Garg at A Word A Day posted this story of an upcoming mayoral election in the small town of Völklingen, Germany (near the French border, south of Belgium), wherein one of the candidates gave a spectacularly bad answer to a question in a recent debate.
Representative Uwe Faust of the political party Die Partei jokingly asked, “According to the building code, paragraph 126, each owner is obliged to label his property with the number given by the municipality. I find it alarming that in Völklingen many house numbers are displayed in Arabic numerals. How would you like to take action against this creeping foreigner infiltration?”
To which Otfried Best, running with the far-right NPD party, fell for the joke, replying, "You just wait until I am mayor. I will change that. Then there will be normal numbers."
Mr. Best apparently does not know what Arabic numerals are.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 12, @08:06AM (1 child)
Hmmm, local elections next week, I guess I need to find the one candidate out of a thousand that seems more than half sane. (My deciding factor last year was to pick the guy who said he was a keen chess player, as I felt he had a better understanding of consequences and exploitability (e.g. of loopholes) than the others on my shortlist.)
(Score: 1) by Arik on Tuesday September 12, @08:58AM
You want to fight real neo-nazis? You want to really mess with them for coming to 'your town?'
Here's how you do it.
http://www.dw.com/en/neo-nazis-rock-small-town-in-germany/a-39706498
They aren't a threat they're a distraction.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @08:22AM
Ah, yes. I remember that recent outrage [theguardian.com] over a photo of a bus full of
women in burqasbus seats...
(Score: 3, Informative) by KritonK on Tuesday September 12, @08:25AM
Or maybe he does. There is more than one kind of Arabic numerals [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday September 12, @08:59AM (1 child)
It's a cheap shot, against an inherently racist - and therefore stupid - idiot.
I don't think it's big or clever, when that guy still holds the potential to be mayor because of enough people voting for him - the kind of people who won't get the "joke" either.
Just his reaction is enough to make a sensible person cringe.
It's not funny. It's very serious. People like that are still around and still garner some support. And are vying for positions of power.
It is sad to think that it's actually 2017.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday September 12, @09:09AM
Agreed. Clearly showing that he is not very bright won't break up his support, and probably actually does exactly the opposite. What is the best way to break up his support?
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday September 12, @09:03AM (1 child)
This sort of comment is great for the leftist media to snark at the dumb fascists. *But* does it really help anyone, or is it just an opportunity for the literati to snigger and feel superior?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 12, @09:16AM
Well, this was by a member of Die Partei. [wikipedia.org] One of the main considerations probably was: Is it funny?
