Politics

UK Gov Passes Motion Allowing it to Pass Laws Without Parliament

Wednesday September 13, @07:34AM
from the returning-sovereignty-to-parliament dept.
A controversial motion that will grant the government the power to force through Brexit legislation has been passed.

[...] It means the Conservatives, despite not winning a majority at the general election, will take control of a powerful Commons committee, and grant themselves the power to force through legislation without it being voted on or debated in parliament.

With parliament needing to change, amend or import wholesale thousands of laws and regulation to prepare the UK for its exit from the European Union, the EU Withdrawal Bill has been designed to allow for new laws and regulations to be passed via controversial legislative device called a statutory instrument, which are debated in tiny standing committees.

But the government has now voted to give itself a majority on the little known Committee of Selection, which decides the make up of those committees, and in so doing has seized control of the whole process.

[...] Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael commented: "This is a sinister power grab by an increasingly authoritarian Prime Minister.

"The Tories didn't win a majority at the election, but are now hijacking Parliament to try and impose their extreme Brexit on the country.

"It is a bitter irony that Brexiteers who spent their careers championing parliamentary sovereignty have now chosen to sell it down the river.

The Independent

  FatPhil on Wednesday September 13, @07:43AM

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Wednesday September 13, @07:43AM (#567120) Homepage
    So much prettier sounding than /Ermächtigungsgesetz/.
  isostatic on Wednesday September 13, @07:43AM

    by isostatic (365) on Wednesday September 13, @07:43AM (#567121) Journal

    http://newsthump.com/2017/09/11/parliamentary-sovereignty-not-that-important-as-long-as-government-does-what-i-want-clarifies-angry-brexiter/ [newsthump.com]

    As an EU repeal bill which means government officials can ignore parliament to implement new laws is brought to the house, Brexiters have insisted this is precisely what they meant by bringing back the sovereignty of Parliament.

    ...

    Brexiter Simon Williams told us, “When we said we wanted sovereignty of parliament, what we meant is that we didn’t like Johnny Foreigner having a say on the laws in our country – it’s just that saying that out loud sounds a bit racist, so we used the whole ‘parliamentary sovereignty’ line.

    “I don’t actually care about 600 boring people debating laws in a big old building, obviously; I just want to make sure the people taking away parliamentary sovereignty agree with me.”

